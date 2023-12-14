Leading Champions: Dr. Dixon is a new kind of recruiter

Dec. 14—Dr. Nkrumah Dixon is leading education at Huntsville Independent School District as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

Human Resources Department is the center of adding new employees into the system.

Dr. Dixon says that the department not only recruits qualified employees, but they also have to make sure all of their information is correct to start on time. The department is a team of 6 and they have specific roles that each person must complete in order to meet the steps of various processes and procedures.

"If a teacher, or instructional assistant is worried about their paperwork, then they are not completely focused on our students. We have to move quickly in order to make sure hiring managers have their employee in place in order to meet the needs of our students. We take this responsibility and task extremely serious," Dr. Dixon said.

As the assistant superintendent for Human Resources, Dr. Dixon's number one goal is to meet the needs of the district employees.

"Meeting the needs involves exceptional customer service and developing proactive processes that answer employees questions before they need to ask the question," Dr. Dixon said. "In addition, our job is to assist and support principals, directors and leaders throughout the district with the recruitment and retention of quality employees. A normal day involves continuing to complete projects that help the department maximize processes and procedures more efficiently and effectively. In addition, we respond to problems that involve employees who may violate guidelines and policies."

Dr. Dixon attended high school at McMain in New Orleans, La.; college at Xavier University pursued his Masters at Texas A&M University; and earned his Ph.D. from Texas A&M University, College Station.

As a leader, Dr. Dixon has a method to his leadership.

"My first step with inspiring others is to model a positive, approachable spirit that treats every person as if they were the next president of the United States. I am intentional about the betterment of Huntsville ISD and I always view the world through optimistic lens," Dr. Dixon said. "I will share videos or reminders to our leaders and I want each person to feel comfortable asking questions and providing concerns that they are experiencing. The one aspect of my "leadership" that I do not waver is the need for leaders to treat every person in their department with optimal respect and dignity."

Over the next year, Dr. Dixon and his team have a goal to provide greater financial incentives to all employees that show appreciation and inspire retention. The next goal is to make sure everyone who interacts with Human Resources has a positive experience. Finally, there is an essential component to make sure the data is accurate and our processes are efficient.

While Human Resources at HISD may not be seen by the parents of students, they play an integral role in the operations of the district.

"We are always advocating for qualified and positive adults to join Huntsville ISD. We are constantly reminding all of our parents and community members that they can become a substitute employee or work in our schools and help us Build Champions," Dr. Dixon said. "Parents are almost always the best employees because they know students and they have a natural level of patience that often times helps with success."

Dr. Dixon reflected for a moment when asked what has been the most impactful events in his department.

"There is nothing better than witnessing someone who has to sign their paperwork for their first job either as a teacher or instructional assistant, bus driver or even a substitute," Dr. Dixon said. "I can remember contacting an employee who was extremely excited about joining Huntsville ISD as the new crossing guard. It's always satisfying to assist an employee with making the right decision about joining our school district."

When Dr. Dixon was asked what inspired him to be involved in education, he said the ability to make a positive impact on our youth.

"I always enjoyed teaching and fell in love with inspiring students to love science. In addition, students keep us young and always challenge us to improve and model the right choices," Dr. Dixon said.

Dr. Dixon said that one thing every one in county should know is that HISD is always hiring.

"There is a place for you in HISD. We have positions and we always need positive adults who fundamentally care about children and the success of our school district," Dr. Dixon said.

"I guarantee you will have fun and most importantly, you will have the support you need to help our kids positively grow."

When he is not working, Dr. Dixon likes to exercise, read, write, develop presentations, and play Rummikub and Phase 10.

Dr. Dixon is married, has a daughter and one family stray cat that his entire family loves.

Contact Brenda Poe at editor@itemonline.com