Leading children's hospital in the UK to equip radiologists with new medical imaging technology from Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Great Ormand Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust (GOSH) in the UK. The contract with GOSH, which is one of the world's leading children's hospitals, will provide its healthcare professionals with access to new digital imaging tools. The solution will also enhance how they assess images from various modalities that are crucial for effective diagnoses.

GOSH will install Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a subscription (Sectra One) and utilize the radiology module. The news follows the signing of a contract between the trust and Sectra in September 2022.

The functionality in the trust's new imaging system will enable staff to analyze images in new ways. It will also improve efficiency, open up new possibilities around artificial intelligence, and allow GOSH's globally renowned specialists to share their expertise more easily beyond the trust.

Anthony Harper, assistant director of ICT at Great Ormand Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, says: "This upgrade in digital diagnostic tools will bring a range of benefits to our staff as they report on imaging that informs diagnoses and allows clinicians to monitor disease progression for patients. Day to day, this will make all the difference for our radiologists, who will be better able to manipulate large imaging datasets using modern techniques. We will widen our utilization of advanced image processing, while enhanced ways of displaying imaging information in multi-disciplinary teams will enrich collaboration within the hospital."

He continues: "The new system will streamline access to imaging from elsewhere, improving efficiency when our teams respond to referrals from other hospitals. It will allow us to examine the possibilities of AI-supported diagnoses moving forward as we work to remain at the forefront of pediatric imaging."

Story continues

Efficiencies enabled by the new solution are expected to help imaging specialists at GOSH to manage a higher throughput of diagnostic studies. For example, radiology professionals will be able to view and report on images in a single system that also provides integrated voice recognition, reducing the need to manually move from one system to another.

Reliance on manual processes when it comes to external image retrieval will also be reduced, with standards in the system allowing the trust to more easily plug into initiatives at the integrated care system level, across London and nationally.

Integration with the trust's electronic health record will improve how images are launched in operating rooms during procedures, for example. The system will also support a modern mobile radiology workforce, with home reporting made available through a managed service from Sectra.

Richer information will also become available at the point of reporting. Anatomical cross referencing will aid radiologists when reviewing cancers and other diseases over different scans. Being able to review historical imaging and layer different scans will support staff as they examine progression of illness. Additionally, cardiology images will also be available in the solution.

Jane Rendall, UK managing director for Sectra, says: "Great Ormand Street Hospital has long been a global exemplar when it comes to so many areas of pediatric medicine, including diagnostic imaging. I hope that the deployment of a new imaging system will help to provide tools that will further innovation at the trust. And I look forward to working in strong partnership to share learnings."

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-radiology-module,c3119748 Sectra's radiology module

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-childrens-hospital-in-the-uk-to-equip-radiologists-with-new-medical-imaging-technology-from-sectra-301696797.html