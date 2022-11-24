PUNE, India, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudIBN, the leading cloud services provider is now one of the first partners to achieve new Microsoft Solutions Partner Competencies for Infrastructure - Azure & Modern Work.

Leading Cloud Services Provider CloudIBN Expands Expertise with Microsoft Solutions Partner Competencies for Infrastructure - Azure & Modern Work

CloudIBN has demonstrated technological expertise in delivering secure, scalable, high-performance cloud services and solutions for customers across a range of industries and applications. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, CloudIBN is committed to leveraging the innovations and expertise of the partnership with Microsoft in order to provide tailored solutions for each customer. With these new competencies - Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) and Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work – IBN demonstrates its commitment to developing cutting-edge cloud solutions on the Azure platform and modern work best practices.

"We are focused on SMBs as well as large enterprises that are in need of any service starting from cloud migration to cloud led digital transformation. Heavily focused on Microsoft Azure, we are also open to offering hybrid cloud solutions and multi cloud services with our expanding AWS capabilities and portfolio," said Ajay Mehta, the founder and CEO of CloudIBN and IBN Technologies.

With more than 22 Years of experience, CloudIBN is trusted by many global enterprises to deliver efficient cloud services. Innovative Cloud services and platforms by CloudIBN like Managed Cloud Security, Migration, Managed Services, Infrastructure as Code to Deliver Cloud Native and legacy Applications have helped companies meet business objectives via a robust, secure, and affordable cloud environment. These services allow companies to scale their business operations while keeping costs down quickly and efficiently.

With a team of experienced, expert, and adaptive professionals, led by Founder Mr. Ajay Mehta, CloudIBN is uniquely positioned to help businesses take advantage of today's most cutting-edge technology solutions.

Story continues

With CloudIBN, the leading cloud services provider, in partnership with Microsoft, SMBs and enterprises can look forward to services like:

Infrastructure Assessment and Azure Cloud Adoption: This Service will help organizations to identify areas of improvement and develop a roadmap towards optimization & migrate their existing workloads and applications onto cloud infrastructure, allowing them to take advantage of scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness that only the cloud can offer

24*7 Azure Managed Services: Expert Managed Services will assist organisations to achieve high availability, hyper agility, zero disruption, advanced security- compliance, and continuous optimization across business application ecosystem.

Azure Managed Cloud Security - IAM, SIEM, SOAR, AD – Security services include auditing existing systems, developing custom security policies and procedures, monitoring virtual resources for threats with Tools like Sentinel, providing access control solutions with tool like Active Directory, performing penetration tests, as well as managing compliance with industry standards such as PCI DSS or HIPAA.

Azure Backup and Disaster Service: Provides businesses with a comprehensive solution to protect data in the event of an outage or disaster

Azure Optimisation and Well Architected Framework: Cloud IBN FinOps Service for Azure will help customers to reduce their cloud consumption costs by providing an effective governance process. This will include identifying and monitoring wasteful spending, as well as providing recommendations on how to optimize costs. In addition, the service will provide support for Azure billing and invoicing.

Azure Application Modernisation: This Service helps organisation optimise cloud by modernising applications & data to fit a consumption-based cloud model.

Azure DevOps: Certified DevOps engineers help customers to ship superior-quality software faster through streamlined processes, new technologies, and automated pipelines

Microsoft 365 - Consulting and Migration Services: Flexible solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs, enabling businesses to leverage the power of Microsoft 365 for better collaboration, communication, and productivity

With organizations needing to do away with legacy technologies, it is very important that business owners and top management groups at enterprise level start looking to invest in the future, while focusing on their core business strengths. CloudIBN, as a leading cloud services provider, helps clients at this stage with its professional and value-added services with a focus on cost-effective engagement, quality solutions and timely deliverables.

The CloudIBN team comprises of certified and expert cloud architects, engineers for infrastructure, security and automation services who are proactive in their support and managed services. This team provides the best possible experience for customers.

"With quality and security assurance of ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013, dedicated quality policy, an experienced, certified and qualified team of cloud experts, and an established 24*7, 365 days Dedicated Support process, CloudIBN is always ready to help clients grow as per their needs," said Mr. Mehta.

About CloudIBN:

CloudIBN (https://www.cloudibn.com/ ) is a Microsoft Azure and AWS Partner and cloud services provider trusted by many global enterprises to deliver efficient cloud services. Headquartered in India with offices in the US, UK, and Singapore, and CloudIBN serves clients internationally and 24*7. The team drives cloud transformation for businesses, globally. If you're looking to adopt or migrate to the cloud, CloudIBN is your go-to partner.

Contact Details

Suren Bairagi

Global Head, Sales & Strategies

India: +91 74117 82300

USA: +12815440740

UK: +442037699111

SG: +65-316334050

sales@cloudibn.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954864/CloudIBN_Microsoft_Solutions_Partner.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-cloud-services-provider-cloudibn-expands-expertise-with-microsoft-solutions-partner-competencies-for-infrastructure---azure--modern-work-301686670.html

SOURCE CloudIBN