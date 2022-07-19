Leading Construction Procurement Platform Kojo Integrates With Autodesk Construction Cloud to Streamline Material Management

New integration enables contractors to heighten visibility across their teams, increase their productivity, and ultimately gain more control over their materials management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo – the construction industry's leading procurement platform – today announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud® , a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. Kojo is among the first and largest procurement platforms to integrate with Autodesk Construction Cloud. The new integration allows trade and self-perform contractors to access Kojo directly from their Autodesk® Build Insight or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards.

Contractors are facing significant challenges procuring and managing their materials with rising costs and limited inventory due to inflation and supply chain disruptions. Combined with an inefficient procurement process heavily dependent on manual data entry, long email threads, and pen and paper, contractors struggle to track material purchases, costs, inventories, and deliveries across vendors and jobs.

"The construction industry is rapidly modernizing. Our new integration with Autodesk will streamline many traditionally tedious and manual workflows, which will allow contractors to focus on what they do best - building," said Maria Rioumine, CEO and Founder of Kojo. "Our two companies both help contractors address the unique pain points they experience. We are committed to helping push this industry forward and making it easier for contractors to get the materials they need, at the right time and best prices."

Contractors utilizing the Autodesk Construction Cloud and Kojo integration gain more control over their jobs by reducing manual material procurement and tracking tasks. Purchasing information remains up-to-date and accessible across team members from anywhere and anytime in the two systems, streamlining how they manage projects and materials. Mutual customers of Autodesk and Kojo can utilize the integration immediately by adding the Kojo Partner Card to their Autodesk Build Insight or BIM 360 Project Home dashboard .

"Digitizing the buyout process improves jobsite productivity and reduces costly delays," said James Cook, director, partner integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Embedding material buyout information from Kojo into Autodesk Construction Cloud further improves procurement predictability for material costs."

"By having our schedule and our accounting cost management open next to Kojo, project managers will be able to align expenses, align purchase orders contracts, write a change order, and do RFQs," said Jonathan Mabe, assistant project manager at Eckardt Group.

This announcement builds upon Kojo's recent expansion, 4X annual recurring revenue growth and $33M Series B . To learn more about Kojo's integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud, or schedule a demo, please visit http://www.usekojo.com/integrations/autodesk .

About Kojo

Kojo, the construction industry's leading procurement platform, enables trade and self-perform general contractors to take control of their margins by consolidating the procurement process onto one, all-inclusive digital platform. By connecting the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and vendors, contractors gain visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, streamline workflows, and increase labor productivity. Contractors have access to a network of thousands of vendors to source the best prices and availability, find cost savings and reduce material waste. Kojo is trusted by hundreds of contractors and utilized by thousands of construction professionals across the country every day. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

