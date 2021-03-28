U.S. markets closed

Leading The Conversation: Addressing Planning Challenges For Women In Business

FFG WDC LLC DBA First Financial Group
·5 min read

Jenevieve Lenz, Wealth Management Advisor with First Financial Group, explains how female financial professionals may leverage unique insight and advantage to help women business owners.

Bethesda, United States, March 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading the Conversation To Support Women In Business

It’s 7:30 a.m. on a chilly mid-March morning in an idyllic northern Virginia suburb a few miles outside Washington D.C. The daily family logistics routine complete, First Financial Group’s (FFG) Jenevieve Lenz is already well into the start of her day. She’s seated in front of her computer webcam in her home office, coiffed and ready for the half dozen or so client virtual calls and meetings she’ll host today.

It is no secret that women now control more than half the country’s wealth – and it’s not lost on Jenevieve that in the male dominated working world, including her own finance industry, there is a growing call for a woman’s perspective.

Learn more about Wealth Management Advisor Jenevieve Lenz and First Financial Group here: https://www.ffgadvisors.com/jenevieve-lenz .

Jenevieve notes that, “Even with the great strides women have made in recent decades, many still don’t feel prepared or comfortable with their retirement plan or even their financial business plan for that matter.” This is where Jenevieve thrives and brings a unique set of skills and experiences to her position as one of her firm’s top advisors.

Many women are seeking practical information and a financial professional they can trust. Working women professionals and business owners alike, all benefit when their financial advisor is a woman who understands exactly the pressures and challenges facing them at home and at work. Their trusted professional resource literally shares their perspective.

Recent studies have shown that one of the most important aspects of building wealth and planning for the future that many women miss out on, is the benefit of having a financial professional collaborate with other professional advisors on their behalf.

Because of this, Jenevieve makes herself a resource for her clients. She says, “One of the things that I love about being an advisor who works with professional women – including female business owners, many of whom are in the medical field — is learning to better understand the mindset, goals and challenges that my clients are facing.”

One CEO explains that she calls on Jenevieve before anyone else, “because her resources for CPAs, business attorneys, health insurance brokers, 401k specialists and any other professional that may be needed are just a phone call away for Jenevieve.” Clients know they’ll get informed guidance from her, whether or not Jenevieve is the advisor best suited to address the current need. She explains, “Women deserve informed guidance and better, more heartfelt conversations.”

One of the many benefits of working with a highly competent and experienced FFG advisor like Jenevieve Lenz is that they are practiced at guiding clients through a multi-step planning process designed to help clients achieve the financial life to which they aspire. Jenevieve and her business resource group are actively committed to improving the financial well being of clients. The group provides tremendous value by helping clients understand the implications of financial choices they’ll make in their business and daily life.

Jenevieve hosts a free monthly educational webinar series that showcases her talent for simplifying and clarifying often complex financial planning concepts. She regularly receives feedback from webinar attendees that her presentation was the best explanation they’ve ever heard on a given topic. The webinar series gives her a unique platform to reach women in business whose time and attention are occupied balancing the trade-offs of working in their chosen profession or running business, and the everyday pressures of life and family logistics.

For Jenevieve, it’s a labor of love. “The reward of helping other women in business, being a resource for them to establish and maintain control of their financial future,” says Jenevieve, “is well worth the additional time and support.”

11 a.m., the same busy weekday morning, a pretty, vivacious 10 year old peeks into Jenevieve’s home office from the hallway. A French class assignment needs to be printed. And with both parents working from home full-time, computers and printers are also in use, full-time. Jenevieve relishes her position as a role model for her two school-age daughters. Without breaking stride, the class assignment is printed and the young girl is back to her schoolwork. Although the pandemic may have permanently altered how family life and jobs intersect, Jenevieve’s role as a wife, a mother, and a business owner, has only enhanced her strengths as one of FFG’s leading financial advisors.

In addition to her work as a financial advisor, Jenevieve dedicates time to supporting her local community, the education of women, and helping the next generation of women. She is an active member of both the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

She has volunteered her expertise giving financial education lectures at local organizations, including Girl Scouts of America and George Mason University. And in her ongoing effort to help more women business owners, Jenevieve is interviewing women for book to be released in 2022.

First Financial Group Advisors is headquartered in Bethesda, MD and is one of the largest independently owned businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. A complete financial service firm, FFG specializes in Financial, Asset Management, Insurance, and Business services.

More information about First Financial Group and Wealth Management Advisor, Jenevieve Lenz, can be found at:

https://www.ffgadvisors.com/jenevieve-lenz .

Contact Info:
Name: Jenevieve J. Lenz
Email: Send Email
Organization: FFG WDC LLC DBA First Financial Group
Address: 7101 Wisconsin Ave. Suite 1200, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, United States
Phone: +1-571-375-8040
Website: https://www.ffgadvisors.com

