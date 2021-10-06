Update: Leading Cyber Security Company Chooses MadCap Flare Over DITA to Deliver Modern Documentation Website in Less Than One-Fourth the Time

The provider of solutions for preventing cyberattacks now relies on MadCap Flare to create modern web and print product guides, simplify version control, and speed content delivery

San Diego, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced that it has published a new case study about a leading provider of solutions for preventing cyberattacks. The case study examines how the customer replaced its original content authoring system with MadCap Flare after evaluating options, such as the Darwin Information Typing Architecture (DITA). Using MadCap Flare, the cyber security company now delivers modern web and print product guides in less than a quarter of the time previously required.

Modernizing Product Guides for State-of-the-Art Software

To ensure that customers can fully leverage all the capabilities of its product portfolio, the cyber security company delivers the product guides both as web and print content. For years, the business had relied on its original content authoring system to develop guides and then export the content into HTML and PDF formats that were posted on the company’s internal support site. However, the long scrolling pages had almost no formatting, making it difficult for customers and employees to find the information they needed. Moreover, every guide was separate and siloed, adding complexity and redundancy any time a new or updated guide needed to be produced.

Today, the cyber security company uses MadCap Flare to deliver its product guides as a modern, responsive documentation website with two HTML5-based product guide portals and a range of downloadable PDFs.

Key benefits realized by the cyber security provider include:

Topic-based authoring, Analytics, and Global Project Linking in MadCap Flare have helped to cut the time to deliver a new product guide from 40 hours down to 6 hours, enabling the technical documentation team to keep pace with new product releases.

Top navigation and advanced search functionality in MadCap Flare plus a selector option on the homepage help users easily navigate to the portal, product guide, and topic or chapter they need—driving company demand to use the website for additional information.

Modern website templates for MadCap Flare along with skins have enabled the company to create a documentation site that aligns with the company’s branding.

MadCap Flare for single-source authoring and multichannel publishing facilitate the delivery of product guides as both interactive web content and downloadable PDFs, so customers, partners and employees can get information in the format they need.

