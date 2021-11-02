U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Leading cybersecurity company Infradata continues European expansion as Nomios

·2 min read

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading security and network service provider Infradata has changed its name to Nomios. Under the Nomios Group, all Infradata companies in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom can focus on further European expansion in the coming years.

International team rallies behind new Nomios name
International team rallies behind new Nomios name

The name change marks the transformation of the company. Infradata started 17 years ago as a network integrator, and since expanded to also become a cyber security expert. New offices and acquisitions resulted in international expansion. The company saw its turnover grow by 30% per year to 250 million euros and now has more than 500 employees worldwide, throughout twenty locations. It provides cybersecurity and network services to over 2,500 clients worldwide, including many large enterprises, tier-1 service providers, public institutions, datacenter and cloud providers. Nomios has longstanding strategic partnerships with the key vendors in the industry like Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, F5 Networks, Cisco, Vectra AI, Fortinet, Cybereason, and others.

Nomios' focus will remain the same: be a trusted partner in a collaborative approach with clients and vendors to create the best possible solutions and services when it comes to cybersecurity and network infrastructure. As the digitization of society and the economy has accelerated over the past years, those solutions and services have never been more important. Many of the company's clients are part of the vital digital infrastructure and rely on Nomios to manage and monitor their networks.

Ad Scheepbouwer, the former CEO of KPN and TNT, among others, was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2019. "The growing demand for cybersecurity services has allowed the company to operate on an increasingly large scale in Europe. As Nomios Group, we are in a position to become the largest pan-European supplier of cybersecurity and network services," says Scheepbouwer.

"Nomios plays a key role in many large scale data networks throughout Europe. The name change marks a new phase in our journey. As a relatively young company, we have experienced significant growth. We look forward to continuing our expansion as Nomios and to secure and connect our clients' digital infrastructures," says Nomios Group CEO Sébastien Kher.

www.nomios.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667038/Nomios.jpg

