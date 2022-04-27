U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.00
    +35.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,485.00
    +325.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,129.50
    +113.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.20
    +12.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.80
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    -7.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.18
    +4.16 (+15.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9100
    +0.7000 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,056.18
    -1,572.22 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.73
    -35.15 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,407.45
    +21.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Leading Distributed Database Company, Cockroach Labs Expands into EMEA

·4 min read

Uptick in global demand for CockroachDB drives 600% in revenue growth and 500% increase in new customers YoY in the region

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced its expansion plans into EMEA with a new office as part of its international growth strategy. Located in The City, the London office will serve as the company's EMEA headquarters. This follows Cockroach Labs' latest funding and significant valuation reflecting its accelerated growth and the massive opportunity for the company to become a leader in the emerging cloud database-as-a-service market.

Cockroach Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cockroach Labs)
Cockroach Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cockroach Labs)

The company is making significant investments in building out its EMEA operations. Outside of its London HQ, Cockroach Labs is also planning on setting up regional offices in other parts of Europe in the next year. Cockroach Labs has made strategic sales, marketing, and customer success hires in the region, with about 160% growth in headcount across EMEA in the last year. The company hired Gareth Whiting as its Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Gareth is responsible for driving significant growth and profitability in EMEA, executing the overall sales strategy, and growing the team, both by size and geographical coverage. Gareth spent his previous years running EMEA sales for prominent SaaS organisations Sumo Logic and Delphix.

As organisations transition to a cloud-first IT philosophy, they are increasingly relying on CockroachDB to build the next generation of applications. With its cloud-native distributed SQL architecture, CockroachDB has become the transactional database of choice for innovative companies and category leaders in EMEA including THG, Form3, ConverseNow, Clowd9, epiFi, Lush, Optimal Systems, Salto, and more. The company expects significant growth from the EMEA market and has plans for the region to become a sizable part of the business by the end of the year.

"The huge uptick in online shopping over the last two years combined with the seasonal nature of retail requires scalability and availability 100% of the time," said Andrew Bickerton, Principal DBA, at THG. "As a leader in e-commerce our end-to-end technology platform powers our business as we scale globally. CockroachDB provided us with an elastic, resilient database that could accommodate millions, even billions, of global transactions per minute."

While European organizations have embraced the cloud, according to Accenture, the biggest pain point is the complexity of business and operational change. First, there's the fragmentation and data sovereignty that are unique to the region. Second, there's data trust. CockroachDB was built from the ground up to eliminate these complexities. By keeping data close to customers through its geo-partitioning feature, CockroachDB reduces latency, helps to mitigate compliance risks, and improves database performance, enabling organizations to deliver peak performance for regional and global deployments alike.

"More organizations across Europe are embracing a cloud-first mentality, building more complex data-driven applications that are rapidly becoming an imperative. Cockroach Labs has already seen tens of thousands of deployed CockroachDB clusters across our open source and free cloud offerings in the region in financial services, retail, manufacturing, and more," said Gareth Whiting, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Cockroach Labs. "This represents the increasing desire to leverage or migrate to a distributed database that takes full advantage of the cloud. CockroachDB was purpose-built for this new world, and our growth over the last several years validates our leadership in this emerging market."

Built from the ground up to be elastically scalable and inherently resilient, CockroachDB is the ideal choice to serve the evolving needs of today's most innovative development teams, from the smallest start-up to the largest category leader and every stage in between. The company has partnerships with two of the major cloud providers, AWS and Google, and is now Google Cloud Run's first database partner. Additionally, CockroachDB was just named to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, validating both the emerging distributed DBMS category and Cockroach Labs' market momentum as an innovator within it.

To try CockroachDB for yourself, get started for free instantly with CockroachDB (no credit card required). The company is also hiring in every department — apply now at cockroachlabs.com/careers.

Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-distributed-database-company-cockroach-labs-expands-into-emea-301533822.html

SOURCE Cockroach Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Alphabet (A shares) (GOOGL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Alphabet (A shares) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)Q1 2022 Earnings CallApr 26, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome, everyone, and thank you for standing by for the Alphabet first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Microsoft ‘has pretty good guidance going forward’ compared to other tech stocks: Analyst

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the takeaways from Microsoft's Q3 earnings report, competition within the mega cap tech space, and the supply chain and production pressures Tesla is facing from the Shanghai lockdown.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • China Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Priva

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open mixed after tech-led rout

    U.S. stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening after the major equity indexes slid during the regular trading day, as concerns over inflation and global economic growth stirred up further volatility across risk assets.

  • PayPal hits 52-week lows ahead of its earnings

    PayPal (PYPL) shares hit fresh 52-week lows this week going into the digital payment platform's quarterly results set for release on Wednesday after the close.

  • Boeing Earnings On Tap As Key Suppliers Warn Of New Headwinds

    Boeing earnings for the first quarter are due as key suppliers such as GE warn of new headwinds. Boeing stock remains in a downtrend.

  • These After-Hours Winners Are Defying a Down Market

    Tuesday was a painful day for the stock market, as pessimism about the potential course for the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment. The after-hours trading session was also busy, with many major technology companies posting their latest financial results. Below, you'll learn more about why Visa (NYSE: V) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) picked up ground following their latest reports.

  • Robinhood plans to lay off 9% of full-time employees

    Robinhood's CEO announced in a blog post that the company will cut roughly 9% of its full-time staff.

  • GM stock moves higher after mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down General Motors' Q1 earnings report and their outlook on EV production.