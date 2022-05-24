U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.48
    -32.27 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,928.62
    +48.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.45
    -270.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.83
    -27.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.26
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +17.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8400
    -1.0480 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,506.23
    +122.85 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.31
    -0.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Leading EB-5 Regional Center Operators File Suit Against USCIS

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five leading EB-5 Regional Center operators, along with the EB-5 trade organization Invest in the USA (IIUSA), today collectively filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The five regional centers – Civitas Capital Group, EB5 Capital, Golden Gate Global, CanAm Enterprises, and Pine State Regional Center – and IIUSA have jointly retained Klasko Immigration Law Partners and McDermott Will & Emery LLP to act on their behalf. The lawsuit challenges the unilateral deauthorization by USCIS of the over 600 designated regional centers existing at the time that the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 ("RIA") was enacted into law, as well as the USCIS interpretation of the RIA that requires every regional center to apply anew for designation and receive approval as such before commencing operations.

Civitas Capital Group Logo
Civitas Capital Group Logo

The plaintiffs contend that USCIS's position is contrary to the plain meaning of the RIA and thwarts Congressional intent in enacting the RIA.

"We are putting our different business interests aside and joining forces to reach the common goal of protecting our clients' rights and continuing to provide needed capital for economic development projects," said the plaintiffs in a joint statement. "Through this action, we seek to protect the viability of this highly successful economic development and job-creating program, the regional centers that facilitate the program, and the foreign investors who participate in the program. We believe Congress intended to allow regional centers to immediately get back to the business of EB-5 – while at the same time working to bring themselves quickly into compliance with the new integrity and other requirements of the RIA. In fact, there is consensus within the EB-5 industry that Congress intended to have the Regional Center program back in business as soon as the RIA was in effect on May 15, 2022."

Collectively, these five long-established operators manage 26 regional centers across 21 states. Over the years, they have facilitated $5.3 billion in EB-5 investments, developing 143 projects across the country, and they are responsible for the creation of more than 190,000 jobs for U.S. workers. The EB-5 program has an overwhelmingly positive impact on the U.S. economy. According to the data collected and analyzed by IIUSA, between 2008 and 2021, the EB-5 Program helped generate $37.4 billion in foreign direct investment to create and retain U.S. jobs for Americans, all at no cost to the taxpayer.

To that end, the plaintiffs have funded the filing of an amicus curiae brief by IIUSA in a separate action against the USCIS by the Behring Regional Center currently pending in the District Court for the Northern District of California. "We believe a global ruling in the Behring case could serve the industry at large and is worthy of our support," the plaintiffs added in their joint statement.

About Civitas Capital Group
Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-eb-5-regional-center-operators-file-suit-against-uscis-301554408.html

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants at U.S. border despair over asylum rule

    STORY: Migrants living in shelters and encampments on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border had new reason to despair after an American court extended a pandemic era-protocol allowing the U.S. to immediately deport almost all asylum-seekers.The White House said it would appeal the decision of a Louisiana judge that upended its plans to end the COVID-era health order, known as Title 42, blocking most asylum seekers and other migrants at the border with Mexico.Rosibel Hernandez is a migrant from Honduras, and spoke to Reuters in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico: "We were very hopeful because the (U.S.) government had promised on May 23, it would end the Title 42 restriction. We have been stranded because we didn't know what measures the US was going to take. This is a big blow for those who have been stranded here for a long time."U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, came into office in January 2021 promising to undo the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.But so far, he has struggled to keep campaign promises to change the system.Republicans seeking to win control of Congress in November have blasted his border policies as too lenient, pointing to record high migrant crossings, while some members of his own party have criticized him for failing to end Trump-era restrictions.Enrique Valenzuela is the coordinator of the population council of the Chihuahua state government, whose is among those in charge of handling migrants at the border."We know that the door for people who do not have a visa to enter the United States remains closed. People who come here hoping to enter (the United States) must wait for another time to be able to come forward to try to enter the United States."Last week's ruling provoked a rapid outcry: asylum seekers on Sunday marched toward the Tijuana-San Diego border in a demonstration against a border policy that has kept thousands from being able to request protection in the United States.While the White House appeals, the Department of Homeland Security said it would comply with the Louisiana court's order.

  • Russian troops plunge through Ukraine lines in Donbas as fighting enters decisive week

    This week will be a decisive one for Ukraine’s prospects of holding the region — and Russia’s chances of seizing it.

  • After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

    When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.

  • Saudi Arabia Says It’s Done All It Can for the Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareSaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said there’s nothing more the kingd

  • U.S. to allow Russian debt payment license to expire

    The United States will not extend a key waiver set to expire on Wednesday that allows Russia to pay U.S. bondholders, which could push Moscow closer to the brink of default as Washington ramps up pressure on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department said on its website on Tuesday it would not extend a license, set to expire at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday, allowing Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to U.S. persons. The waiver had allowed Moscow to keep paying interest and principal and avert default on its government debt.

  • Petrobras shares drop following CEO ouster, fuel price woes

    Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras plunged on Tuesday after the government ousted its chief executive for the second time in two months and signaled plans to alter the company's market-based fuel pricing policy. President Jair Bolsonaro has railed against a series of fuel price increases by Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which have tracked a surge in global energy costs and added to double-digit inflation in Brazil.

  • American Heavy Artillery Enters the Fight in Ukraine

    POKROVSK, Ukraine — Camouflaged in a heap of branches cut from nearby trees, the weapon that Ukraine hopes will make a critical difference in its war with Russia is all but invisible from more than a few feet away. Soon, a single round shoots out with a boom and a howling, metallic shriek as it sails toward Russian positions. It is the American-made M777 howitzer. It shoots farther, moves faster and is hidden more easily, and it’s what the Ukrainian military has been waiting for. Sign up for The

  • Bolsonaro Raises Pressure on Petrobras After Firing CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sacked his third chief executive officer at Petroleo Brasileiro SA in a clear sign that the state-controlled oil giant will come under pressure to combat fuel inflation in an election year.Most Read from BloombergSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $160 Billion on Snap WarningS&P 500 Pares Drop Amid Gains in Defensive Shares: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Compa

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • Stocks Will Sink Further, Economist Rosenberg Says

    'We always believed these past two years represented a fake bull market, built on sand, not concrete,' the prominent economist David Rosenberg says.

  • Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

    When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley, 53, described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.

  • In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators have pulled their punches in dealings with Elon Musk largely because an April 2019 court hearing on a statement he made about Tesla on Twitter didn't go their way, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the court to hold the billionaire in contempt, saying a tweet by the Tesla Inc. CEO - which forecast production at the carmaker - violated a court agreement Musk signed the previous year to have some of his communications vetted by a lawyer. By trying to rein in his comments, the SEC was veering into relatively uncharted territory.

  • ‘Nobody saw it coming.’ How 3 influential Northern Ky. Republicans lost on primary day.

    Three Kentucky GOP House committee chairs took losses in Northern Kentucky this primary cycle. What was the driving force behind their defeat and what does it mean for the rest of the state?

  • Exclusive-Petrobras warned of diesel shortages before CEO ouster

    (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras alerted the government last week that diesel pumps could run dry this year if the oil company does not sell fuels at market prices, according to four people close to discussions and an internal presentation seen by Reuters. Just days later, President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known. Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president is "anguished" by rising fuel prices and the pricing policy at Petrobras needs to be more aligned with the government's thinking.

  • Russian media: retired Russian major general killed in skies over Ukraine

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 16:19 A [Russian] fighter has been shot down in the skies over Ukraine, and Kanamat Botashev, a retired Major General of the Russian Air Force, was killed. Source: Russian edition of BBC with reference to Botashov's three former subordinates Details: Subordinates who had kept in touch with Botashev after leaving the service agreed to comment on condition of anonymity for reasons of personal safety.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Trump Shares Post Suggesting 'Civil War'

    "Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said of the incendiary post.

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • Cloudflare CEO explains why the cybersecurity firm is still operating in Russia

    Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explains why his company hasn't pulled out of Russia in light of the country's war on Ukraine.