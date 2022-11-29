U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,955.73
    -8.21 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.83
    -37.63 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,009.18
    -40.32 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.44
    +8.47 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    +0.83 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.30 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0348
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7330
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1977
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4470
    -0.4540 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,388.44
    +128.23 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.92
    -1.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM & Asia.

·3 min read

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- New Exotic Currency Pairs are now available through the FP Markets' MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms.

Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM &amp; Asia
Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Increases its Forex Offering in Africa, LATAM & Asia

2022 witnessed trading in the foreign exchange market record an eye-popping US$7.5 trillion per day, up from US$6.6 trillion three years earlier. In response, FP Markets - a global leader in the Forex and CFDs business - is expanding its exotic currency pairs offering.

The following currencies can now be traded against the US dollar:

  • Kenyan shilling

  • Ugandan shilling

  • Chilean peso

  • Colombian peso

  • New Taiwan dollar

  • Zambian kwacha

  • Botswana pula

The decision to add additional exotic currency pairs, bringing the total offering in the Forex space to more than 70 currency pairs, complements FP Markets' broad range of financial products, such as commodities, equity indices, individual equities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, etfs and more.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa commented: 'As a top-tier broker, our objective is always client satisfaction. Therefore, the additional currency pairs, which can be traded either through our MT4 or MT5 trading platforms, offer investors choice and flexibility when trading in the currency market'.

FP Markets, established in 2005, is a regulated broker who provides clients with more than 10,000 tradable instruments, consistently tight spreads, rapid execution, unmatched 24/7 customer support and an array of different account types to suit all trading strategies and styles. Using Raw pricing, clients also receive aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers.

About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global Forex Broker with more than 17 years of industry experience.

  • FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1 on its pro account.

  • Download FP Markets' Mobile App and trade on the go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, WebTrader, and Iress.

  • The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

  • FP Markets has been awarded as the 'Global Forex Value Broker' for four  consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021,2022) at the Global Forex Awards.

  • FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU" at the Global Forex Awards 2021.

  • FP Markets has been awarded the "Best Forex Broker in the EU" and the "Best Forex Partners Programme" at the Global Forex Awards 2022.

  • FP Markets has been awarded "Best Trade Execution" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

  • For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957912/FP_Markets_Exotic_Currency_Pairs.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

FP Markets Logo (PRNewsfoto/FP Markets)
FP Markets Logo (PRNewsfoto/FP Markets)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-forex-and-cfds-broker-fp-markets-increases-its-forex-offering-in-africa-latam--asia-301689228.html

SOURCE FP Markets

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c8521.html

Recommended Stories

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Why XPeng Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), a Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker, were soaring today, as some investors grew optimistic that COVID-related protests in China could encourage the government to ease away from its strict policies. Investors are hoping that the protests could lead to an easing of the policies and make it easier for XPeng and other Chinese companies to conduct business. The disruptions in the country had led many investors to ditch Chinese stocks over the past year and have been part of the reason why XPeng's share price is down 85% year to date.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Canadian dollar hits 3-week low as domestic demand softens

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as data showed faster-than-expected GDP growth in the third quarter but a decline in domestic demand. Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the third quarter, above analysts' expectations, driven by exports and non-residential structures, Statistics Canada data showed. Final domestic demand fell 0.6%, while a preliminary estimate showed that October's GDP was unchanged after the economy grew by 0.1% in September compared to August.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bitcoin Offshoot Becomes the Latest Victim of FTX’s Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire has spread to a new corner of the digital-asset market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Traders’ focus has turned to the price disparity between Bitcoin and a derivative of t

  • Why Shares of Generac Holdings Are Tumbling Lower Today

    Closing 3% lower yesterday than where they ended the abbreviated trading session on Friday, shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) started the week on an inauspicious note -- one it's continuing today. As of 9:55 a.m. ET, shares of Generac are down 2.6%, recovering from their earlier decline of 4.8%. Advising investors that Generac Holdings faces headwinds from the disruptive nature of bidirectional charging in electric vehicles (EVs), Saree Boroditsky, an analyst at Jefferies, downgraded the stock from hold to underperform and reduced the price target to $85 from $95, according to The Fly.

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.