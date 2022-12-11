Leading Furniture Brand Fancyarn Announces Launch of 100% Eco-Friendly Wooden Oak Tables and Benches

Fancyarn produces simple, minimalistic and beautiful wooden furniture that's eco-friendly, affordable and fits elegantly into any home.

fancyarn furniture

fancyarn furniture

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancyarn, a globally acclaimed manufacturer of furniture, today announced its latest line of elegant wooden benches and tables made from 100% oak wood.

Seeking harmony between people and nature, Fancyarn uses 100% natural solid wood, which is safe and full of character with all raw materials being sourced from the United States and Europe. Since its establishment in 2009, Fancyarn has become one of the most recognizable solid wood furniture companies worldwide and currently has over 2,000 furniture styles available for sale.

What Fancyarn wants to bring to customers is not only just a "piece of furniture", but also safe and healthy products for all users. This brand believes that furniture can add warmth and personality to the family home and help customers create a wonderful pleasing life.

Inspired by daily life, Fancyarn wooden products are a fusion of nature with art without harming the environment. The newest lines are as below:

Fancyarn Woven Natural Oak Wood Bench

·Woven and Wooden Design - The fabric of the bench gives it an elegant touch perfect for rustic decorations. The woven material with warm color is strong and durable.

· High-Quality Wood - The frame of the bench is crafted from sturdy 100% oak wood without veneers and without MDF.

·Small and Versatile Size - Only 32" W x 12" D x 16" H in size, ideal for narrow entryways, kitchen dining areas, dining room tables, or bedroom décor.

·Simple but Beautiful - The solid grain of the wood is excellent for any environment in the house.

Fancyarn Wood Round Side and End Table

·Eco-Friendy - End table is made of 100% natural certified solid oak wood and uses environmentally friendly paint and is formaldehyde-free.

·Stable and Firm - The end table is supported by three legs which are fixed with screws for extra safety.

·Ideal Size - The size of the side table is 17.7"D*17.7"W*19.7"H, making it perfect for placing anywhere like living room or bathroom.

·Non-slip Pads - Each leg of the table is equipped with non-slip anti-scratch pads to keep stable.

Story continues

Fancyarn Wood Coffee Table

·Premium FAS-grade Oak - Made from 100% FAS-grad oak that is more durable and sturdy compared to MDF tables.

·Eco-Friendly Paint - Tables are painted 4 times to enhance protection and ensure the original color, texture and feel are kept.

·Super Fast Assembly - Easily assemble in 16 minutes or less and all the necessary tools and instructional manual are included.

·Handmade Indonesian Rattan Compartment - The well-crafted compartments increase the storage space of the table and the antique workmanship gives the table a unique air full of history and warmth.

Fancyarn Wooden Tables are available now on Amazon, with prices ranging from $94.99 to $369.99. Visit the official website fancyarnfurniture.com or Amazon store link to get ideal pure solid wood furniture.



Contact Information:

Jerry Lei

Marketing Manager

jerry@gotvoom.com

+86 13824361427



Related Images













Image 1: fancyarn furniture





fancyarn furniture









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



