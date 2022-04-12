U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.75
    +39.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,550.08
    +242.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,584.23
    +172.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.43
    +38.10 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.23
    +6.94 (+7.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.00
    +29.80 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.83 (+3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7000
    -0.0800 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2030
    -0.1820 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,310.72
    -530.52 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.18
    +17.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

LEADING GLOBAL ENERGY COMPANY PUMA ENERGY GOES LIVE WITH GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE, TRANSFORMING SOURCING TO DRIVE VALUE AND RESILIENCE

·2 min read

CLARK, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that the global energy company Puma Energy selected, implemented and is using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)
GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)

The rollout of the new platform is part of Puma Energy's ongoing drive to improve its efficiency and performance across its business through the use of cutting-edge technologies.

Puma Energy safely provides energy in approximately 40 countries across six continents, encompassing the supply, storage, refining, distribution and retail of a range of fuels, aviation, lubricants and bitumen.

Headquartered in Singapore, the privately held company operates 1,998 retail sites, facilities in 107 airports, and a network of storage terminals. Puma Energy has successfully gone live on GEP SMART's sourcing solution to identify, evaluate and qualify new suppliers, achieve best-value agreements, and operate a resilient global supply chain.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-global-energy-company-puma-energy-goes-live-with-geps-procurement--supply-chain-software-transforming-sourcing-to-drive-value-and-resilience-301523943.html

SOURCE GEP

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions F

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • UPS wants to ship packages in the metaverse

    UPS seems to be exploring ways to connect its metaverse experience with items and rewards that customers can claim in real life.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.