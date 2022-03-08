U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Leading Global Payment Card Integrator in Japan to Launch Biometric Smart Cards Based on IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Solution

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·2 min read
  • IDBA
  • IDXAF
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Oslo, Norway – 08 March 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA has received an initial order from a new development partner, one of the world’s most advanced technology solution providers and global payment card integrators. The order is in support of a strategic development agreement between the companies that targets production later in 2022. As the global biometric payment market is reaching an inflection point towards mass production, this partnership will provide Japanese banks and issuers access to a biometric payment card with industry leading performance and cost efficiency.

The agreement covers joint development of biometric smart cards based on the IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio® turnkey reference design. The comprehensive solution platform includes the IDEX Biometric TrustedBio, integrated MCU/PMU, biometric software including proprietary Card Operating System, applets, inlay and a SLC38 security controller from Infineon Technologies AG. The agreement further includes a joint customer engagement and go-to-market model.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, “This order and new design win for the IDEX TrustedBio turnkey solution further confirms that IDEX Biometrics is enabling the acceleration of global deployment for biometric smart cards. Together with this major player in the payment card industry, we will deliver biometric smart card solutions that enable a secure and seamless user experience to millions of consumers in Japan and around the globe.”

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


