Leading Global Payment Card Integrator in Japan to Launch Biometric Smart Cards Based on IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Solution

Oslo, Norway – 08 March 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA has received an initial order from a new development partner, one of the world’s most advanced technology solution providers and global payment card integrators. The order is in support of a strategic development agreement between the companies that targets production later in 2022. As the global biometric payment market is reaching an inflection point towards mass production, this partnership will provide Japanese banks and issuers access to a biometric payment card with industry leading performance and cost efficiency.

The agreement covers joint development of biometric smart cards based on the IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio® turnkey reference design. The comprehensive solution platform includes the IDEX Biometric TrustedBio, integrated MCU/PMU, biometric software including proprietary Card Operating System, applets, inlay and a SLC38 security controller from Infineon Technologies AG. The agreement further includes a joint customer engagement and go-to-market model.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, “This order and new design win for the IDEX TrustedBio turnkey solution further confirms that IDEX Biometrics is enabling the acceleration of global deployment for biometric smart cards. Together with this major player in the payment card industry, we will deliver biometric smart card solutions that enable a secure and seamless user experience to millions of consumers in Japan and around the globe.”

