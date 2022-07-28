Leading Global Service Provider Executives Elected to MEF Board of Directors

MEF

World-class executives advance MEF’s mission to accelerate global enterprise digital transformation

DENVER, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the results of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors elections held at the MEF Annual Members Meeting. MEF’s new Board includes an accomplished team of service and technology visionaries and leaders focused on advancing a better-together ecosystem to deliver secure, automated, standardized services for on-demand, cloud-like experiences for customers.



Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft

Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle

Franck Morales, Vice President, Evolution Platform, Orange Business Services

John Nolan, Vice President, Global Connection Management, AT&T

Bob Victor, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing and Professional Services for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada



MEF Officers

Nan Chen, President

Andrew Dugan, Chairman

Bob Victor, Treasurer

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF

Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President, Strategic Programs, MEF

“The expertise within MEF’s world-class Board of Directors will provide vital insight and leadership to the MEF community, as we work to drive business growth and innovation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We are privileged to welcome this team of distinguished industry leaders and look forward to collaborating to move the industry into the future.”

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and automation APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other digital services across multiple provider networks. For more information visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

