Leading health solutions provider TruDoc appoints two new CEOs amid Middle East and Africa expansion

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDoc, the UAE's leading telehealth and Hospital at home health services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of two regional CEOs as it continues to expand its service portfolio across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Effective immediately, Hisham Radwan has been appointed TruDoc CEO Middle East, while Dr Peter Botha will continue as TruDoc CEO Africa, which he took up in 2021.

TruDoc 24x7 Care Level Management
TruDoc 24x7 Care Level Management

The appointments are part of TruDoc's wider 2022 strategy as its health experts network arrives in new territories across MEA and Asia, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman. During the past three years alone, TruDoc has grown exponentially to 24.2 million eligible members in multiple countries. Further partnership contracts in the region are already in the pipeline, and the company has ambitious plans to reach 200 million eligible members by 2026.

"Middle East demographics present several challenges, including a growing aging population with chronic diseases, population disparities, and primary care shortages," comments Mr. Radwan. "TruDoc is uniquely positioned to deploy our end-to-end care model, backed by proven clinical and IT competencies, to address urgent needs in expenditure and accessibility across the region."

"TruDoc Africa is set to expand into six additional territories this year as well as provide additional unique customized and needed solutions in existing operations in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa," said Dr Botha. "Our exponential growth is down to our value proposition, ideally suited to African markets. TruDoc works together with regional governments to help expand 24/7 access to affordable, quality healthcare. Our solutions not only manage utilization and costs for payers but provide product opportunities for insurers looking to enter new market segments."

Mr. Radwan's and Dr Botha's appointments reinforce and strengthen the continuous developments TruDoc has known over the last decade while serving over 4 million paid subscribers. The company's unique hybrid model combines 24/7 telehealth offerings with physical consultations, connecting IP/OP care and providing convenient, accessible solutions anytime, anywhere.

About TruDoc:

Founded in 2011, TruDoc is a leading 24x7 Care Level Management Delivery System Provider with five integrated 24x7 Healthcare Entry Points connected to our 24x7 Telemedicine Control Center. Entry Points includes Integrated Mobile Application when traveling, On-Site Virtual Clinics when at the office, Hospitalist Program when at the hospital, Hospital at Home Program with 24x7 Telemonitoring when at home and Urgent Care Center catering as 24x7 Entry Points to healthy, acute, and chronic members. TruDoc's staff includes full-time doctors, psychologists, wellness experts, case managers and IT specialists.

For more, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-health-solutions-provider-trudoc-appoints-two-new-ceos-amid-middle-east-and-africa-expansion-301505658.html

SOURCE TruDoc

