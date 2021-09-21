U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.93
    +3.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,004.65
    +34.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,754.08
    +40.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.70
    +5.49 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.42 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    +0.0140 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.26
    -1,877.97 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.94
    -13.90 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Leading Houston Urgent Care Organization Launches New Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trials

Next Level Urgent Care
·2 min read

Next Level Urgent Care Advances COVID-19 Research, Therapeutic Options for both Treatment and Prevention

COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trial

COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trial
COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trial
COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trial

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the first Houston urgent care organizations to conduct COVID-19 monoclonal antibody research and "return to work" safety programs, Next Level Urgent Medical, LLC now launches clinical trials on a new orally administered, pill-based COVID-19 therapy.

The Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) leadership, which recently announced that the new Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Infusions are available at select Next Level Urgent Care locations throughout the Greater Houston area, now launches three clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of a new investigational study drug developed by Pfizer - as both an alternative therapeutic to reduce severity of symptoms in recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients, as well as preventative treatment in those exposed to an infected person.

Potential candidates for the COVID Pill Clinical Trials include those 18 years of age or older, who have either recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are exhibiting at least one symptom, or who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 though have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.

Study participants receive treatment for COVID-19 as prescribed by their regular doctor, in addition to the pill-based study drug or placebo.

According to Next Level Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Robbyn Traylor MD, as COVID variants continue to fuel the pandemic, it's important that work expands in developing a variety of effective therapeutic options for both treatment and prevention.

"Since the start of the pandemic Next Level has been on the forefront of clinical research and scientific breakthroughs. It has been an honor to care for Houston through this terrible COVID-19 chapter of human history. Our company goal has been to ensure that all patients have the opportunity to receive innovative and evidenced-based medical care, whether through vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, or any other promising pharmaceutical with good early clinical trial data," said Traylor.

"Houston is best in the nation for healthcare, and Next Level hopes to continue in that legacy of excellence," she added.

Study participants are seen in the NLUC Clinical Research Department's Tanglewood location. The data collected is reported daily to each Clinical Research Organization, which analyzes and reports findings to the FDA and medical journals just months following study close.

Learn about participation eligibility for current and upcoming COVID-19 clinical trials at Next Level Urgent Care.

Media Contact
Cheryl Bertrand
Office: 281.201.0657 x 108

Related Images






Image 1: COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trial


Next Level Urgent Care launches COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trials.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report

    India-based Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in 2 to 18 years. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. The Company said that data analysis from 1,000 volunteers is ongoing. It will submit the data by next week to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the regulatory authority of India. Ella also said the Phase 2 trials of the Company's COVID-19 intranasal vaccine are expected to be over by next month. As per

  • Why Shares of Solid Biosciences Are Jumping Today

    Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) are up 24% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT as the company prepares to present long-term data for three patients in a phase 1/2 study of its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The presentation will take place at the World Muscle Society Virtual Congress. Early data suggests SGT-001 could slow or stop the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy regardless of how far the disease has progressed.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy After an FDA Panel Recommended Boosters for Ages 65 and Up?

    A partial victory is better than a complete loss. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are experiencing this firsthand. The two partners had hoped that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee would recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans ages 16 and up.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Is Now the Time to Ditch Pharma Stocks?

    With drug pricing reform on the horizon, investors may want to analyze their allocation.

  • Here's Why Everyone's Talking About AstraZeneca Right Now

    The company's next-generation treatment for breast cancer could become the new standard of care.

  • Syros Posts Updated Data From CDK7 Inhibitor In Various Solid Tumor Settings

    Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) announced new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609. Updated data demonstrated clinical activity in heavily pre-treated patients across multiple tumor settings. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021. Thirteen patients (28.9%) achieved stable disease (SD), with six patients' tumor regressions of up to 20% across multiple tumor types. The most substantial clinical

  • J&J Says Its Booster Shot Works, but Its Vaccine Remains Effective Without a Second Dose

    A dose two months after the first shot of its vaccine offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally, and 94% protection in the U.S.

  • The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

    Fears of contagion over China’s indebted property market sent U.S. markets tumbling on Monday as investors piled out of some of the riskier stocks. The final decision from the Food and Drug Administration on Covid-19 booster shots is expected later this week and while most of the makers of antiviral treatments received a shot in the arm on Wall Street Monday Atea Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AVIR) stood out with a 13% jump.

  • This Idaho ICU doctor’s touching message went viral. Here’s what he told his coworkers

    “I certainly didn’t intend for it to go any further than our immediate staff.”

  • If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this produ

  • Johnson & Johnson Shows Off Covid Boosters, But Can It Catch Moderna, Pfizer?

    J&J said Tuesday a booster shot of its Covid vaccine at six months led to a 12-fold increase in antibodies — and JNJ stock inched higher.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiotherapy Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021.

  • Daughter Blames Tucker Carlson's Misinformation For Playing A Role In Dad's COVID-19 Death

    The 45-year-old father of two had no underlying health conditions.

  • J&J says booster shot provides 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19

    J&J says booster shot provides 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened One of the more popular coronavirus stocks, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), was struggling on Monday. Although it wasn't down by as much as the S&P 500 index, Moderna was still off by almost 2% in late afternoon trading.

  • White Striping Disease Hits 99% of U.S. Supermarket Chicken, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.