Leading Houston Urgent Care Organization Launches New Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Clinical Trials

Next Level Urgent Care Advances COVID-19 Research, Therapeutic Options for both Treatment and Prevention

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the first Houston urgent care organizations to conduct COVID-19 monoclonal antibody research and "return to work" safety programs, Next Level Urgent Medical, LLC now launches clinical trials on a new orally administered, pill-based COVID-19 therapy.

The Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) leadership, which recently announced that the new Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Infusions are available at select Next Level Urgent Care locations throughout the Greater Houston area, now launches three clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of a new investigational study drug developed by Pfizer - as both an alternative therapeutic to reduce severity of symptoms in recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients, as well as preventative treatment in those exposed to an infected person.

Potential candidates for the COVID Pill Clinical Trials include those 18 years of age or older, who have either recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are exhibiting at least one symptom, or who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 though have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.

Study participants receive treatment for COVID-19 as prescribed by their regular doctor, in addition to the pill-based study drug or placebo.

According to Next Level Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Robbyn Traylor MD, as COVID variants continue to fuel the pandemic, it's important that work expands in developing a variety of effective therapeutic options for both treatment and prevention.

"Since the start of the pandemic Next Level has been on the forefront of clinical research and scientific breakthroughs. It has been an honor to care for Houston through this terrible COVID-19 chapter of human history. Our company goal has been to ensure that all patients have the opportunity to receive innovative and evidenced-based medical care, whether through vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, or any other promising pharmaceutical with good early clinical trial data," said Traylor.

"Houston is best in the nation for healthcare, and Next Level hopes to continue in that legacy of excellence," she added.

Study participants are seen in the NLUC Clinical Research Department's Tanglewood location. The data collected is reported daily to each Clinical Research Organization, which analyzes and reports findings to the FDA and medical journals just months following study close.

Learn about participation eligibility for current and upcoming COVID-19 clinical trials at Next Level Urgent Care.

