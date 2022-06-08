U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.83
    -8.85 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,067.85
    -112.29 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,201.10
    +25.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.44
    -13.12 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.61
    +0.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.20
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0050
    +0.0330 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8970
    +1.2810 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,577.04
    +938.58 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.93
    +10.29 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.56
    -41.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

LEADING INDOOR AIR QUALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES UPDATED NAME

·2 min read

Global Plasma Solutions Is Now GPS Air

New Name, Same Mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading indoor air quality technology companies is changing its go-to-market name—from Global Plasma Solutions to GPS Air (GPS), reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing indoor air quality.

Global Plasma Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Global Plasma Solutions)
Global Plasma Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Global Plasma Solutions)

"We decided to make this small but important change for several reasons.  The name GPS Air better captures and communicates what we do and are singularly focused on—improving indoor air quality," said Glenn Brinckman, GPS's chief executive officer.   "Another reason is more practical.  We, our partners, and our customers have used the shorter version of our name—GPS—since our founding.  We're simply formalizing what has been a long-established practice."

The name change takes effect immediately and will have no impact on customers and the day-to-day operations of the business.

About GPS Air (GPS):

Founded in 2008, GPS Air (GPS) is a leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide since its founding, including in offices, research labs, schools, universities, health care facilities and airports. GPS devices work in conjunction with HVAC systems as part of a multi-layered solution to help improve indoor air quality using a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™). GPS branded products are certified to UL 2998, UL's stringent zero ozone standard. This independent certification is also compliant with the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidance and follows recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Education guidance. GPS is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. More information about GPS can be found at www.gpsair.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-indoor-air-quality-company-announces-updated-name-301564016.html

SOURCE GPS Air

Recommended Stories

  • Mass. leaders say Biden's boost of solar, clean tech production will help economy, environment

    Local environmental and business leaders applaud President Biden's decision to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up domestic manufacturing of clean technology.

  • Shell subsidiary enters Texas residential power market, offers renewable electric plans

    Shell said entering the Texas electricity market aids the company's broader goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • Colorado energy company’s stock falters despite Japan Airlines deal

    A Douglas County-based biofuel maker added high-profile aviation customers and raises funds. Here’s why its stock fell anyway.

  • Tread Carefully With First Solar

    The company is going through a transition phase and its stock is overvalued

  • Solid Power’s pilot production line brings road-tripping solid-state batteries closer to reality

    The move represents another step in the steady march toward solid-state lithium-ion batteries, which promise to bring unprecedented range and safety to electric vehicles. “We validated that we can use industry-standard processes on this very flexible, learning, workhorse pre-pilot [production line],” said CEO Doug Campbell.

  • Hot, New Electric Cars That Are Coming Soon

    Automakers are offering new models in all shapes and sizesThe Chevrolet Equinox EV will go on sale in fall 2023.By Consumer ReportsThe coronavirus pandemic has slowed auto development and product...

  • Solar Stocks Up As Biden Announces Plan To Re-Energize Solar

    President Biden boosted solar stocks Monday, as the industry expects an executive action to prohibit new tariffs on solar imports for two years.

  • GRID Alternatives Receives Grant to Expand Solar Power and Job Training Access Nationwide

    The philanthropic grant from Illumina will support clean energy projects in four regions across the U.S., working towards tribal energy sovereignty and lower-cost utility bills for income-qualified homeowners around the nation

  • BYD executive says it will supply batteries to Tesla 'very soon'

    China's BYD is preparing to supply Tesla Inc with batteries "very soon", a senior company executive told a state media anchor in a video released early on Wednesday. "We are now good friends with Elon Musk because we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon," said Lian Yubo, BYD's executive vice president in an interview with Kui Yingchun, an anchor with China's state-owned broadcaster CGTN. BYD and Tesla did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

  • Westinghouse, Bloom Energy Collaborate To Pursue Clean Hydrogen Production

    Westinghouse Electric Company and Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) entered a Letter of Intent to pursue clean hydrogen generation in the commercial nuclear power sector. The companies collaborate to identify and implement clean hydrogen projects throughout the nuclear industry. The parties will jointly develop an optimized and large-scale high-temperature integrated electrolysis solution for the nuclear industry. “We are proud Westinghouse has turned to Bloom and our solid oxide technology to superc

  • Biden takes aggressive executive action to protect solar industry expansion

    The Biden administration announced a set of executive actions to boost the domestic deployment of solar power on Monday morning.

  • Johnson County approves less strict set of regulations for solar power facilities

    The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve regulations they proposed in April instead of the planning commission’s May recommendations.

  • How the Shortage of Battery Metal and Overall Cost of Batteries Could Slow EV Sales

    The mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) might be further dampened by the rise in prices for the metals -- such as lithium, cobalt and nickel -- used in EV batteries. Discover: Top 10 Richest...

  • First 'solar skin' office building to be built in Australia

    Melbourne tower fully clad with solar panels will eliminate an estimated 70 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year

  • Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

    President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers and declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempted to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. Word of the White House's actions caused solar energy companies to gain ground on Wall Street. The Commerce Department announced in March that it was scrutinizing imports of solar panels from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, concerned that products from those countries are skirting U.S. anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Slightly Better Ahead of API’s Expected Drawdown

    Fresh supply news could move the market later today with the release of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly inventories report.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Robinhood, Rivian Lead Slide in Pandemic-Era IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market has not been kind to the scores of technology companies that went public in the US during the pandemic, when issuers rushed to market while demand was hot and valuations soaring.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsTarget's Oversupply Problem Shou

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn

  • Battered U.S. retailers' shares draw bottom-pickers in option market

    Some options players are betting that this year’s selloff in the shares of retailers may be overdone, at least for the near term. Retailers' stocks took a fresh beating on Tuesday, after Target cut its quarterly profit margin forecast. While picking a bottom in nearly any area of the equity market has been a treacherous affair this year, trades in the options market show some investors may be trying to do so with the recent selloff in retail stocks.