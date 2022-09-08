U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Leading LNG, LPG, Crude and Product Tanker Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in NYC

·5 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed LNG, LPG, Crude Oil and Product Tanker, shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global energy and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Featuring senior executives from 32 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

  • Mrs. Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Shipping & Maritime
    Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. To register please go to the link below:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022NYmaritime/agenda.html

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS
The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

LPG SECTOR PANEL
2:40 - 3:15 PM EST

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst - DNB Markets, Inc

Panelists:

  • Mr. Anders Onarheim, CEO - BW LPG

  • Mr. John Hadjipateras, CEO - Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)

  • Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO - Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS)

LNG SECTOR 1x1 DISCUSSION
3:20 - 3:40 PM EST

  • Mr. Paolo Enoizi, CEO - GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

  • Mr. Andy McKeran, Business Director - Maritime Performance Services - Lloyd’s Register

PRODUCT TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
3:45 - 4:35 PM EST

Moderator: Mr. Turner Holm, Head of Research - Clarksons Platou Securities AS

Panelists:

  • Mr. Anthony Gurnee, Founder & CEO - Ardmore Shipping Corporation

  • Mr. Carlos Balestra Di Mottola, CFO – d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

  • Mr. Mikael Skov, CEO – Hafnia

  • Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman – Navios Corporation (NYSE:NMM)

  • Mr. Robert Bugbee, President - ENETI Inc. & Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG)

  • Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO - TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

CRUDE TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
4:40 -5:20 PM EST

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst - DNB Markets, Inc

Panelists:

  • Mr. Hugo de Stoop, CEO - Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

  • Mrs. Lois Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

  • Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO - Ridgebury Tankers

  • Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, Founder, CEO & President - TEN Ltd. (Tsakos Energy Navigation) (NYSE:TNP)

  • Mr. Stewart Andrade, CFO - Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

TARGET AUDIENCE
The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • The Port Authority of NY & NJ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Ascension Finance • Citi • Lloyd’s Register • Reed Smith • RMK • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: American P&I Club • Berenberg • CIT • Clarksons Platou Securities • GMS • MAXIM Group • Oceanis • Seward & Kissel LLP • VedderPrice • TUFTON • ZeroNorth SA
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti Inc. • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • Flott Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • International Seaways • Navigator Holdings • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Taylor Maritime Investments • TORM
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: DNB
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR • The Maritime Association of the Port of New York
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Maritime Reporter • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022NYmaritime/agenda.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.


