U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,594.25
    +5.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,312.00
    +51.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,844.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.80
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +0.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9692
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    -0.11 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8000
    -0.0610 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.02
    -81.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.36
    -3.36 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,802.98
    -23.17 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Leading Luxury Fashion Metaverse Group, ALTAVA, Announces Three New Features & Two Tier 1 Listings, Further Strengthening its TAVA Token

Altava
·3 min read

Singapore, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Metaverse fashion brand, ALTAVA Group has announced its successful listing on two tier 1 exchanges, Huobi Global and Bithumb. The listing positions the TAVA token at $1 billion USD in diluted market cap according to the top two listing trackers; Coinmarketcap and Coin Gecko.

Despite the current bear market, the TAVA token and its Second Skin NFT continue to perform relatively well, while the Second Skin NFT sees its current floor price on Open Seas at double that of its initial floor price. In a bid to further strengthen the value of its TAVA token, ALTAVA plans to launch 3 key features: ALTAVA Market, ALTAVA C2E, and ALTAVA DeFi.

ALTAVA C2E: The user-generated content platform allows users to create their own fashion items which can then be minted into an NFT. Users can then sell/trade their user-generated NFT to earn TAVA tokens. They can also use these items inside ALTAVA WOY (World Of You), ALTAVA’s metaverse application currently available on App Store and Play Store.

ALTAVA Market: ALTAVA works with several leading brands including BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club), Renault, Vogue, and Balmain to assist in creating exclusive NFT collections. The ALTAVA-owned NFT Marketplace is designed to enable the aggregation of these NFTs in a single place. It’ll also empower users that utilize ALTAVA C2E to sell/trade their NFTs.

ALTAVA DeFi: The ALTAVA DeFi platform will allow holders to stake their TAVA tokens in order to further earn rewards from projects with leading fashion brands managed by ALTAVA or partner projects. Partnerships may include The Sandbox and Animoca Brands.

On a mission to facilitate the inclusion of luxury brands into the metaverse, ALTAVA is one of South Korea's fastest-growing fashion companies, with ambitions to dominate the Asian and, eventually, global markets. The group recently joined the ranks of some of Asia's most successful startups, solidifying its position as one of the region's leading innovators in the Metaverse and NFT space, which they envisioned when ALTAVA began operations globally

“We are thankful that the institutional investors, as well as retail investors, continue to have faith in our vision of helping brands to connect and explore the opportunity between the IRL and the Web3. Our recent pop-up shop for our Bored Ape Golf Club NFT collection with Hyundai Department Store as well as our upcoming collaboration with The Sandbox and Animoca Brand should further showcase what we’d been preaching.“ said Andrew (Andy) Ku, CEO/Co-Founder of ALTAVA.

About ALTAVA Group
ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a hi-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

ALTAVA Group Website: www.altava.com

ALTAVA Group Announcement Telegram: https://t.me/altavaofficial

ALTAVA Group Telegram Chat: https://t.me/altavachat

ALTAVA Group Discord: discord.gg/altava 

ALTAVA Group Twitter: twitter.com/altavagroup

ALTAVA Group Medium: medium.com/@altavagroup

ALTAVA Group Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/altavagroup

ALTAVA Group Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/altava

ALTAVA Group Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/altavagroup/

ALTAVA Group Japan Telegram: https://t.me/altavajapan

ALTAVA Group Japan Twitter: https://twitter.com/altavagroupjp





Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • Moderna and Merck enter joint venture to develop cancer vaccine

    Pharmaceutical manufacturers Moderna and Merck are partnering together to develop a cancer vaccine.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $12.88, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of CPI Inflation Report; Investors Avoid This Mistake

    Stocks were quiet Wednesday, as investors avoided rallying into the CPI inflation report. EV plays Albemarle and Aehr Test Systems dived.

  • 10 Fallen Growth Stocks Will Make You Up To 113% Richer, Analysts Say

    Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Equities Under Pressure Ahead of Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extended declines as caution prevailed before awaited highly anticipated US inflation data later Thursday. The dollar edged higher.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseEuropean stocks fell for a s

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation

  • Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we shall discuss the top 12 picks in Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American financier and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 80% and 91%, According to Wall Street

    Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.

  • Rejoice: we may be very close to Fed capitulation

    Warnings about monetary overkill by central banks are growing louder. This time the insurgency is coming from within America's New Keynesian elite.

  • These 2 Stocks Gave Investors a Nice Surprise Wednesday

    Investors have been scared of high inflation for a long time, and traders apparently didn't want to have a lot of exposure to the stock market heading into Thursday morning's release of the September Consumer Price Index. After having spent most of the day in positive territory, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again set fresh closing lows for the year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) moved modestly lower as well. Amid the turbulent market, though, there were a couple of stocks that gave investors positive surprises.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Why Roblox Stock Bounced 5% Today

    Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a hit with kid gamers, but with Wall Street -- not so much. Roblox stock was shocked yesterday when Barclays bank initiated coverage with an underweight rating (i.e., sell), sending the shares down more than 6% at one point. Today, Roblox's ride higher continued, and as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the shares were up 5.7%.

  • Microsoft Teams up With Apple (This Might Just Be the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.