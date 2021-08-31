U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.75
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,317.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.00
    -19.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.50
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    -0.74 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.27 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7200
    -0.1650 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,866.30
    +177.88 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.18
    -43.83 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Leading Managed Service Provider Debuts Performance Management Operating Platform to Improve Employee and Customer Engagement, Retention

·2 min read

<p><i>Team GPS provides a centralized resource for MSPs to strategize, engage, and manage employees with a focus on people</i></p>

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MSP), today introduced Team GPS, a business operating system that centralizes the traditionally disparate tools for engaging and retaining customers and employees, generating greater satisfaction for both populations while driving higher profitability for MSP businesses.

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider&#x002014;first as an MSP, and then for MSPs&#x002014;IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net. (PRNewsfoto/IT By Design)
With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net. (PRNewsfoto/IT By Design)

ITBD, a market leader in delivering engineering talent and education to MSPs, leveraged its extensive industry experience and knowledge to fully develop its first platform in-house. The new offering addresses many vital areas pertinent specifically to employees, their job performance and satisfaction, and workplace culture. Team GPS is comprised of multiple components, including rewards and recognition, strategy and goals, and employee performance. The customer engagement component will be released first, followed by employee engagement.

Highlights of Team GPS include:

Resources to engage customers

  • Surveys to generate tactical feedback and align that data with employee performance management and professional development

  • Integration with Professional Services Automation (PSA) tools to turn data into actionable intelligence

  • Visibility into execution and impact of business goals with customers

Resources to engage employees

  • Surveys to generate feedback from staff and their supervisors and help a lign employee or team performance with organizational goals

  • Role-specific tested performance templates

  • Rewards and recognition component featuring gamification and personal recognition opportunities

"With Team GPS, we're taking all of the existing tools to the next level by putting them into one central repository where MSPs can greatly benefit from the rich data that can now be easily mined," said Sunny Kaila, chief executive officer for ITBD. "As a Master MSP, we have reached a level of operational expertise that affords us the competency and privilege to create these critical people-based resources for our peers. These tools will help them transform from a tech-centric mindset to a people-centric mindset, which is imperative for future success."

About IT By Design
 With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-managed-service-provider-debuts-performance-management-operating-platform-to-improve-employee-and-customer-engagement-retention-301366121.html

SOURCE IT By Design

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

    More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday. The damage was so extensive that officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid was repaired. President Joe Biden met virtually on Monday with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves along with mayors from cities and parishes most impacted by Hurricane Ida to receive an update on the storm's impacts, and to discuss how the Federal Government can provide assistance.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Yandex Buys Uber Out of Food-Delivery, Self-Driving Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses in an all-cash deal valued at $1 billion. The Russian internet giant will own 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, as well as a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones, according to a statement Tuesday. Both boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close by year-end.Yandex had been looking to buy out Uber for over a year as the coro

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • How remote work led to an uneven economic fallout in U.S. cities — and a silver lining

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.65 a barrel as of 1140 GMT.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.