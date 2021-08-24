U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Leading Managed Service Provider Hosts Third Annual Educational Conference, Continues to Disrupt MSP Industry With "Top 50" Channel Event

·3 min read

Build IT LIVE is "live" again with templates, tools, and answers to help MSP peers find the way forward after being stunned by pandemic, cyberattacks

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MSP), will hold its third annual Build IT LIVE education conference from Monday, August 30th, to Wednesday, September 1st at the Hyatt Regency on the Hudson in Jersey City, NJ. Build IT LIVE, a "Top 50" channel event, will host more than 450 attendees representing 200 unique MSP practices and 40 sponsors in an in-person, Covid-safe affair. The attendees will be seeking answers to vital post-pandemic questions for their MSP businesses, especially regarding aggressive cyberattacks that have plagued their industry.

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net. (PRNewsfoto/IT By Design)

ITBD, a market leader in delivering engineering talent and education to MSPs, has themed this year's edition "The Way Forward". Its robust agenda is packed with a wide range of top-tier industry educators and internationally known keynote speakers who will help guide attendees through an array of pressing business issues.

Speakers include:

  • Gary "Vee" Vaynerchuck – International entrepreneur, author, speaker, and Internet personality

  • Jack Daly - International expert in sales and sales management

  • Matt Solomon - CEO, Channel Halo

  • Shona Elliott - International senior leader and author of "Create Value As A Senior Leader"

  • Rob Rae - Senior Vice President of Business Development, Datto

Event highlights include:

  • Breakout sessions covering nine critical domain areas and their pain points

  • More than 44 exclusive editable templates and tools that can be immediately deployed in an MSP

  • Introduction of Team GPS, ITBD's new SaaS performance management operating platform

  • In-person peer-to-peer networking

  • Private dinner on Liberty Island, home of The Statue of Liberty

"Our theme this year for Build IT LIVE is 'The Way Forward' because we want to help our MSP peers get past the significant challenges that Covid and cyberattacks have brought to our industry and move confidently forward," said Sunny Kaila, chief executive officer for ITBD. "This conference has become one of the most popular annual events where we bond as an MSP family, share our pains and our answers, and grow successfully together."

COVID-19 Protocols
IT By Design has established Covid safety protocols for all attendees, ITBD team members and, venue personnel. The following protocols are in line with those suggested by the CDC and the State of New Jersey, where the event will be held, and will be revised as updated directions are issued.

  • Important note: Build IT LIVE is being held in Jersey City, New Jersey (Hudson County), and not New York City. Our county has a yellow Covid rating, which means that it has fewer than 10 daily new cases per 100,000 people.

  • Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance especially while indoors; wearing a mask will be OPTIONAL for all attendees in BUILD IT LIVE areas except in the hotel's lobby and bar areas where wearing a mask is required by the hotel.

Visit the Build IT LIVE website for full COVID-19 protocols.

About IT By Design
With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-managed-service-provider-hosts-third-annual-educational-conference-continues-to-disrupt-msp-industry-with-top-50-channel-event-301361805.html

SOURCE IT By Design

