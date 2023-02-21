U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,049.75
    -37.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,534.00
    -332.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,240.75
    -149.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.70
    -22.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.0620 (+1.62%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    +2.25 (+11.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9210
    +0.6610 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,645.38
    -244.19 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.42
    +16.09 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,989.72
    -24.59 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Leading Multi-Facility Care Counseling Company Upgrades to Advanced Solutions EHR to Improve Efficiencies and Expand Operations

·4 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus EHR, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms and billing services for behavioral health treatment centers and mental health organizations is proud to announce that CARE Counseling, one of the largest multi-facility outpatient organizations of Minnesota, has selected Opus EHR as their solutions partner to streamline their operations. Opus EHR, cutting-edge technology is designed to improve efficiencies, support growth and streamline operations. Opus EHR's state-of-the-art technology will allow CARE Counseling to provide even better care for their patients.

"We are thrilled to bring this advanced EHR system to our facilities," said John Hutchinson, COO and President of CARE Counseling. "Our goal is a great clinical experience leading to the highest client quality care possible. We believe Opus will continue to improve our operations, and their new technology will help us achieve that goal by giving us more efficient, accurate, and secure access to patient information."

Multiple factors led to CARE Counseling's decision to go with Opus EHR, including the ability to streamline the practice's operations, providing quick real-time access to actionable data, and built-in analytics to data insights and revenue cycle management automation tools. The system's configurability streamlined and easy-to-use interface, robust billing engine, modern interface, and capabilities for integrated data analytics helped influenced their decision.

"We understand the importance of treatment centers needing to secure data and have efficient processes in place so they can continue to provide the utmost patient care with the peace of mind that their information is protected," said Trey Wilson, CEO of Opus EHR. "We are grateful that CARE Counseling entrusted us to be their solutions provider and will work side by side with them to equip them with all they need."

Opus EHRs unique platform provides CARE Counseling the ability to:

  • Have full access to all data analytics for demonstrating improved outcomes for more informed decisions in better treatment planning.

  • Offer patients a more convenient and accessible way to manage their own health information through a secure portal.

  • Allow patients to communicate with their healthcare providers and manage appointments from the convenience of their own devices.

  • Configure their EHR to meet unique workflow needs without costly customization.

  • Utilize consumer engagement tools, including appointment reminders.

  • Access multiple templates of reporting tools and customization options for real-time data insights.

  • Use Business Intelligence tools to provide real-time dashboards to measure Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and patient treatment outcomes.

"At CARE Counseling, we are proud to provide high quality, client-centered, outpatient mental health services including therapy, psychological testing, and medication management. We needed a highly configurable and user-friendly system to ensure we have the operational structure needed to move in the growth direction we are focused on. With increased demand and long wait times for outpatient mental health services at other agencies we are dedicated to providing same-week availability to our services. Our commitment to our clients, as well as our providers, is at the forefront of everything we do," said Jennifer Gozy, Psy.D., LP, Clinical Director, CARE Counseling. "Implementing the Opus EHR system will allow us to continue providing the best possible care to our clients while improving our operational efficiencies, enabling us to focus on growing our operations so we can serve more members of our community."

"We take pride in our technological advancements. As the demand for new features arises, we are at the forefront to deliver our standard of excellence to CARE Counseling clinics," said Wilson.

"Looking ahead, we know that quality care is going to come from providers who are well cared for, having technology which allows team members to efficiently practice without the worry of regulatory missteps in an environment that allows for better collaboration and communication internally and externally was an easy decision. CARE also chose Opus EHR as it has the best solutions to support our phenomenal growth and exemplary care while taking care of our back office by ensuring our Revenue Cycle Management, Administrative, Finance, and Marketing Teams are reacting to and managing from the best and most immediate information available" stated Hutchinson. "We know technology is key to improving patient care and supporting long-term growth," stated Hutchinson. "This investment in Opus EHRs advanced solutions will help us continue delivering the high-quality care that our patients deserve."

About Opus EHR

Opus EHR is a complete clinical solution that is more effective than other options on the market, providing solutions for inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment centers. With everything in one place, Opus helps optimize the continuum of care – intake, admissions, billing, revenue cycle, clinical and medical management processes – all in a secure and HIPAA-compliant environment. As a result, the care team stays in sync to achieve higher reimbursements and better outcomes. For more information about Opus EHR, visit www.opusehr.com

Media Contact
Ashley Gerchikov
Director of Marketing
Opus EHR
8134534819
353961@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-multi-facility-care-counseling-company-upgrades-to-advanced-solutions-ehr-to-improve-efficiencies-and-expand-operations-301750781.html

SOURCE Opus EHR

Recommended Stories

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank Most Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Chemomab Therapeutics stock soars after FDA clears IND for SSc treatment

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) shot up 46.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Israel-based biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate its systemic sclerosis (SSc) treatment, CM-101.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s an Opportunity Brewing in These 2 Stocks

    January saw the markets start off the new year with strong gains, while February has seen them level off. In the last two weeks, the main indexes have seen range-bound trading; investor sentiment remains upbeat for now, but there is some doubt about where stocks are headed longer-term. It is an environment that makes it hard to find the potential winners. What’s needed is a tool to cut through the uncertainty. The Smart Score tool, at TipRanks, is designed to do just that. At base, the tools col

  • Gilead (GILD) Reports Positive Data From Urothelial Cancer Study

    Gilead's (GILD) new and updated positive results from a phase II study show Trodelvy's rapid and durable responses for patients across a range of hard-to-treat types of mUC.

  • World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic. Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukrain

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Why sales of Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient in a recession

    They have a kind of staying power that’s more akin to a staple than a discretionary purchase for many of their users.

  • Long COVID is hurting workers’ finances, as new research shows those suffering it are more likely to be unemployed

    Three years after the pandemic began and COVID-19 still has its grip on America’s workforce.

  • FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight

    The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective pacemakers is taking on a new health hazard: online misinformation. It’s an unlikely role for the Food and Drug Administration, a sprawling, century-old bureaucracy that for decades directed most its communications toward doctors and corporations. “Almost no one should be dying of COVID in the U.S. today,” Califf told The Associated Press, noting the government's distribution of free vaccines and antiviral medications.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Tesla Signs Deal With Key Battery Parts Supplier. It’s in a Race for Graphite.

    Tesla has agreed a deal with battery parts maker Magnis Energy Technologies to secure supplies of graphite. The material is fast becoming crucial in the shift toward electric-vehicle adoption and the deal highlights steps made by the car maker to lock up key battery supplies. Graphite is used in lithium-ion batteries, the most common type of battery for electric cars like Tesla ‘s (ticker: TSLA).

  • Investors Race To Buy 9 Dividend Stocks That Are Still Paying Off

    S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely appears on TV. And in his growth stock funds, there are n

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Ope

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting

  • Wall Street cares less about Nvidia's earnings and more about its future

    Nvidia’s revenue is poised to fall again when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow (Feb. 22), but Wall Street won’t mind.

  • 4 Stocks That Flaunt Superb Earnings Acceleration

    Invest in stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), nCino (NCNO), Informatica (INFA) & Palantir Technologies (PLTR), at the moment, for solid earnings acceleration.