LEADING NEARSHORE BPO LAUNCHES CLAIMS SERVICES DIVISION

Established in 2017, GGA Solutions is one of the fastest-growing Business Process Outsourcing companies in the market.

GGA's Claim Solutions division aims to provide solutions in response to the reduction in the claims adjuster population.

GGA's executive team has helped in creating more than 2,000 high quality jobs over the last 6 years..

FRISCO, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GGA Solutions, a leading nearshore Business Process Outsourcing company in the Mexico - US market, has launched a Claims Services division. The new arm of the company, GGA Claims Services, is equipped to face a silent but concerning phenomena in the insurance industry: 25% of claims adjusters have retired or are about to retire. The claims adjuster population is aging and recent college graduates are gravitating to the tech industry. Although claim operations attempt to bridge shortages with technology, many customers expect a certain level of personal interaction, and have grown increasingly impatient and vocal, according to the 10th edition of the National Customer Rage Survey .

"Customers get tired of interacting with automated technology, whether online or on the phone, especially those customers who don't necessarily walk around with a smartphone all day," said Thomas Kohler, CEO at GGA Claims Solutions. "On the flip side, it can be cost-prohibitive for some companies to staff a full team of customer service representatives in the US, especially a bilingual team, and that's where GGA comes in." Mr. Kohler is backed by 30 years in US claims leadership.

Since 2017, GGA Solutions has provided a wide array of BPO services to US-based companies seeking turnkey multi-lingual customer services solutions, while saving up to 40% on the bottom line, including sales, service, finance, insurance, medical plans, retail, technology, and online commerce. GGA Claims Solutions provides a full suite of offerings from very specific tasks like FNOL to comprehensive end to end claims handling.

Many factors can change the workload of an insurance company's claims department in an instant, and a leading cause of a sudden influx of claims are natural disasters and emergencies. "Some insurance companies don't realize the very real potential of on-demand overflow, until it happens. They might not have the staff or resources to handle it, resulting in processing delays, an overall decrease in efficiency, and even worse, the increased risk of mistakes, incorrect payouts, frustrated customers, and hits to their company's reputation," added Mr. Kohler.

GGA Claims Solutions' college educated, bilingual claim representatives work out of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas, and Puebla in Mexico, backed by decades of experience processing claims in virtually every type of material damage case, including auto, home, and fixed property, among others. GGA offers a 90-day no-risk trial and no long-term contracts, as well as seasonal support to scale your team or alleviate employee shortages.

