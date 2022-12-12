U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

From leading North Texas ranch team, the over-the-top ranch that combines luxury, livestock, architecture, wildlife, wide-open views, fishing, fun, horses and high style

·2 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, part of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, is thrilled to bring to market the Rocking M Ranch, a spectacular recreational getaway and equestrian ranch in the heart of North Texas hill country in the state's Cross Timbers ecological region, named by settlers for its large oak forests and known today for its productive cattle country and recreational hunting.

Rocking M Ranch in Stephenville, Texas, represented by David Burgher and Harlan Ray of the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $15,950,000
Rocking M Ranch in Stephenville, Texas, represented by David Burgher and Harlan Ray of the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $15,950,000

Just north of Stephenville, Texas, in Erath County, less than two hours from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 1,438-acre ranch features rolling topography, far-reaching views in all directions, excellent surface water, river and creek frontage (on both sides of the creek), rich native grasses and abundant wildlife habitats. The ranch includes three homes, two horse barns, equipment barns and various equestrian and recreational improvements. The gated property is both perimeter- and cross-fenced.

The main home is a textbook example of clean-lined Texas rural architecture, custom-built of stone and topped with a standing-seam metal roof. It offers a two-story living area, double staircases, open kitchen, wine closet, multiple living spaces, sleeping porch and covered porches overlooking the pool, gardens, nine-acre lake and vast Hill Country views.

A covered walkway leads to a three-car garage with a shop, offices, large bunk room, kitchen, two baths and greenhouse. The two other homes are a short drive from the main residence and offer three bedrooms each, large open kitchens, open living areas and spacious porches.

The main barn is a handsome structure with a stone exterior and offers 30 oversized stalls, tack and feed rooms and an office. There is an outdoor arena, round pen, walker, hay shed, equipment barn, turnouts and loafing sheds.

For outdoor pursuits, this luxury retreat offers a skeet range, fishing on the main lake and various habitats for white-tailed deer, turkey, dove and more. Riding horses and bounding along on ATVs can be enjoyed on the ranch's many trails.

This is a legacy property in one of the most spectacular parts of Erath County. Loved by the same family for decades, it is ready for its next chapter — a rare retreat close to the bustling Dallas-Fort Worth area that also accommodates hunting, livestock and equestrian needs.

Rocking M Ranch, at 833 Private Road 1412 in Stephenville, Texas, is offered for $15,950,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO PROPERTY VIDEO

https://www.dropbox.com/s/lfcx0j5a0iz4f3s/Rocking%20M%20Ranch%20Video%201.0.mov?dl=0

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-leading-north-texas-ranch-team-the-over-the-top-ranch-that-combines-luxury-livestock-architecture-wildlife-wide-open-views-fishing-fun-horses-and-high-style-301699581.html

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

