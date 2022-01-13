U.S. markets closed

Leading Platform for Financial NFTs, Pledge, Adds Stanford Professor Jeff Strnad to Advisory Board

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Professor Strnad brings blockchain, legal, and business expertise to the Pledge Finance team</span>

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Finance is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Strnad to its Strategic Advisory team. His impressive background includes teaching graduate level technical and legal courses on blockchain at Stanford University, and practical experience bringing blockchain and DeFi to real estate finance applications, expertise and experience that will help Pledge become the premier platform for building long-term lending dApps for DeFi.

A graduate of Harvard (Physics BA) and Yale (JD and Ph.D. in Economics), Jeff is an influential scholar and teacher in the areas of finance, statistics, law, and blockchain. He's been active in the financial industry, including playing a key role in developing regulatory space for new methods of funding startups during the dotcom boom. Jeff is a startup founder currently engaged in developing innovative real estate finance approaches designed to facilitate blockchain and DeFi applications.

"Pledge is a DeFi project with tremendous potential," said Strnad. "They're pioneering fixed rate lending in the DeFi space and creating both a foundation for its own additional major DeFi innovations and potentially an outstanding platform for other companies to innovate and excel. Pledge is one of the most exciting new DeFi developments out there."

"Jeff's advancement of blockchain technology mainstream industries, via education and then acceptance by governing bodies, allows Pledge to stay at the forefront of an ever-evolving compliance and regulatory landscape," said Pledge CEO, Tony Y. Chan. "We look forward to rapid growth aided by Jeff's unmatched knowledge in this industry."

Pledge is committed to being the world's lending marketplace for Bitcoin loans, focusing on providing not only longer-term loans but also the building blocks necessary to create next-generation lending dApps. Pledge leverages the innovative concept of financial NFTs to bring interest rate swaps to DeFi, a multi-trillion dollar market in legacy finance but which is currently completely absent from crypto.

For more, email bd@pledger.finance

About Pledge

Pledge is the world's lending marketplace for Financial NFTs. Starting with the fixed rate and terms bitcoin loan, Pledge V1 offers fixed return to TradeFi and DeFi investors. In addition, Pledge V1 provides fixed cost of capital to professional crypto traders. Pledge V2 will make the bitcoin loans tradable by converting bitcoin loans into Financial NFTs.

For more information, please visit www.pledger.finance

About Jeff Strnad

Jeff Strnad is the Charles A. Beardsley Professor of Law at Stanford University. He specializes in mathematical and technical fields and their relationship to law, business, and policy. His teaching and research span multiple fields including economics, finance, computer science, and statistics. He works on housing finance innovations, particularly ones that facilitate blockchain and DeFi applications, in several business contexts.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12900993

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-platform-for-financial-nfts-pledge-adds-stanford-professor-jeff-strnad-to-advisory-board-301460942.html

SOURCE Pledge Finance

