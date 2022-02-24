U.S. markets closed

LEADING PROCUREMENT SOLUTIONS COMPANY, FOODBUY, REBRANDS ITS HOSPITALITY & LEISURE DIVISION TO FOODBUY HOSPITALITY

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest foodservice procurement provider, Foodbuy, is excited to introduce Foodbuy Hospitality, a brand offering innovative procurement services specifically designed for hospitality, leisure, and entertainment industry organizations. Foodbuy Hospitality encompasses the expertise of 500+ supply chain professionals, robust reporting technologies, business intelligence tools and hundreds of supplier and distributor programs to meet all the procurement needs of its Members.

Foodservice procurement provider Foodbuy has introduced Foodbuy Hospitality, a brand offering procurement services specifically designed for hospitality, leisure and entertainment industry organizations.

Providing a standout full-service solution in the marketplace, Foodbuy Hospitality leverages $25+ billion in purchasing volume and provides access to a wide array of broadline, local and regional and non-food programs at deeply discounted prices. Foodbuy Hospitality's expansive and all-encompassing portfolio of procurement solutions includes operational consulting, culinary optimization, marketplace and pantry offerings, and facilities and maintenance services, among other Member benefits.

Jennifer Tegeler, CEO of Foodbuy Hospitality says, "This is an extremely exciting time for our entire organization, and I am thrilled to be able to take our proven services and best-in-class support to the next level. With Foodbuy Hospitality, Members will be able to tap into our full suite of contracted purchasing programs, services, and leading technology solutions to execute their procurement strategies with very high confidence every step of the way."

Foodbuy Hospitality's ability to act as a complete procurement solution is rooted in its advanced analytical tools. Two key components include: MPower by Foodbuy, which helps Members identify unique savings opportunities to maximize the value of their procurement spend; and OneSource, Foodbuy Hospitality's automated procure-to-pay eProcurement platform that ensures all Member locations can order easily and efficiently to maximize their savings and earned rebates. To date, Foodbuy Hospitality has successfully onboarded and welcomed more than 16,000 unique Member locations.

"Now more than ever before, we offer solutions to cover the entire footprint of a hospitality operation," says Tegeler. "With our unique combination of flexible programs, financial transparency, on-demand procurement expertise and culinary and operational solutions we can meet all our Members' purchasing needs in the hospitality and leisure segments, no matter where they stand today in their procurement journey."

Learn more about Foodbuy Hospitality by visiting www.foodbuyhospitality.com. To become a Foodbuy Hospitality Member, please send an email to foodbuyhospitality@foodbuy.com.

About Foodbuy Hospitality

Foodbuy Hospitality is the leading procurement services organization in North America. Based in Charlotte, NC, with key associates working throughout the U.S., Foodbuy Hospitality offers leading hotel owners and operators access to $25+ billion in annual purchasing volume. Foodbuy Hospitality partners with hotels, resorts, and leisure venues across the nation to provide strategic procurement, operational and culinary consulting solutions that are aligned with best-in-class food and beverage programs. Foodbuy Hospitality is a complete procurement solution that sources broadline and regional programs in all food and beverage categories and offers a wide portfolio of supplies, equipment and services programs that virtually cover the entire footprint of your operation.

Foodbuy LLC
2400 Yorkmont Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28217

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-procurement-solutions-company-foodbuy-rebrands-its-hospitality--leisure-division-to-foodbuy-hospitality-301490210.html

SOURCE Foodbuy Hospitality

