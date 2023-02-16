Leading Queensland engineering solutions company Global Road Technology announces exclusive partnership with TotalEnergies

GOLD COAST, Australia, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading engineering services and solutions company Global Road Technology (GRT) today announced a new partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Australia, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE, to become its exclusive distributor.

TotalEnergies will supply a suite of environmentally safe, sustainable and cutting-edge dust suppression products, designed to stabilise soil while stopping the spread of airborne particulate pollution at mine sites. This partnership will be transformational for GRT, said GRT CEO Troy Adams:

"This partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Australia will be transformational for our business and the entire GRT team is looking forward to the opportunity to significantly build our presence within the Australian and international mining services market."

"What is becoming apparent is that the reputation of GRT for providing eco-friendly, sustainable and effective products to control particulate pollution for the purpose of protecting the environment, mining site personnel, along with local communities, is growing and was one of the core drivers of this new deal. One of the most exciting elements of our new relationship with TotalEnergies is that it will give us the ability to promote and grow our autonomous SMART Dosing Units to the mine sites serviced by the wider TotalEnergies network."

Automation is a core focus of GRT's product offering for the mining sector worldwide with its SMART Dosage Units (SDU) being one of its most in-demand products.

Designed and assembled by GRT's engineers adhering to the company's ISO 9001 certified quality management system, these Australian-manufactured SMART Dosing Units consist of a central control satellite communication module. This is combined with electrical and mechanical hardware that provides the ability to remotely control and automate product dosage, error detection, and flow rates - using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Evidence of GRT's philosophy of providing 'whole-of-site' dust suppression solutions is how it has designed eco-friendly polymer based products like GRT: Haul-Loc and GRT: Activate that dovetail into these autonomous systems to deliver effective dust control and provide critical data to our customers useful and actionable data.

TotalEnergies Marketing Australia National Mining Manager Andrew Druwitt said:

"We are pleased to be appointed as GRT's exclusive distributor, which complements TotalEnergies Marketing Australia's mining offer and technical support for its customers. This partnership perfectly illustrates TotalEnergies' focus on customer centricity by providing innovative products and services which address customer needs and also contribute to their sustainable development strategy."

