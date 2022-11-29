U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

Leading IT services firm, Sourcepass, continues to invest in their client's success by hiring a Vice President of Client Experience

·2 min read

As Sourcepass' Vice President of Client Experience, Jenna Ar-Bab will develop and implement programs that affect how Sourcepass' various client-facing departments deliver services to customers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, a leading IT services and cybersecurity firm, has named Jenna Ar-Bab as its new Vice President of Client Experience.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewsfoto/Sourcepass, Inc.)
Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewsfoto/Sourcepass, Inc.)

"Her addition to our team is a testament to our mission of providing an IT experience that clients love."

In her new role, Jenna will develop and implement programs that focus on client experience and how Sourcepass' various client-facing departments deliver services to customers. She is deeply enthusiastic about promoting a customer-centric organization that emphasizes the importance of ensuring the client's success.

Jenna's expertise enables Sourcepass to continue their hyper-growth journey while delivering value for their clients and shareholders.

"Jenna has proven experience in building best-in-class client experience operations over the course of her career," said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "Her addition to our team is a testament to our mission of providing an IT experience that clients love."

"I am excited to help drive client experience for Sourcepass," said Jenna. "I look forward to working with Chuck, the leadership team, and all of our team members to build strong reliable client relationships and deliver industry-leading service that supports clients in achieving their desired business goals."

A dynamic, purposeful leader, Jenna brings over fifteen years of experience building cohesive technical teams and implementing scalable and optimized processes to foster a transformative experience for clients. Earlier in her career, Jenna gained both engineering and project management experience working for a multi-national financial services organization followed by a global civil and engineering construction organization. Jenna then shifted into Managed IT Services where she has held leadership roles across operations and has had the opportunity to support and establish strong loyal relationships with clients in a wide range of industries.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. Our goal is to help SMBs navigate the digital era and remain competitive against a shifting technology landscape by immediately connecting clients with modern IT solutions for a seamless IT approach. To discuss receiving an IT experience that client's love, please visit www.sourcepass.com to schedule a conversation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-it-services-firm-sourcepass-continues-to-invest-in-their-clients-success-by-hiring-a-vice-president-of-client-experience-301688398.html

SOURCE Sourcepass

