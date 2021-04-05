U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Leading Shipowners, Regulators, Charterers, Financiers and Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum

Digital Conference
Wednesday & Thursday, April 14 & 15, 2021
9.30 am – 4.00 pm British Standard Time (BST)

MOVING FROM DISCUSSION TO DELIVERY
Complimentary Registration

2 Days – 14 Virtual Sessions – 78 speakers – 69 Presenting Companies

NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, April 14 - 15, 2021 from 9:30am – 4:30pm British Standard Time (BST) as a digital conference.

The event will take place over the course of two days, with 14 virtual sessions, and 72 speakers with 69 companies participating on the discussion panels.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
Decarbonization is the next frontier for the industry to conquer adhering to specific objectives and timeframes.

The event combines two main features true to the theme of “Moving from Discussion to Delivery”.

  • Provides a comprehensive blueprint of the Roadmap to Decarbonization addressing all relevant core topics and issues such as regulations, alternative fuels and propulsion systems, technology, infrastructure and more.

  • Offers practical suggestions as to the next steps for all stakeholders to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions. It will focus on options and strategies for the existing fleet as well as for newbuildings and the ships of the future. It will also highlight the role and context of the various initiatives by regulators, industry organizations, charterers and financiers.

The value added and difference of this forum is based on:

  • Featuring discussion/debate among all major stakeholders – with heavy emphasis on shipowner engagement;

  • Providing a realistic assessment of where the industry is now, what needs to be done and come up with practical suggestions as to the next steps for all stakeholders.

The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.

STEERING COMMITTEE
The agenda topics are carefully designed and selected by the Steering Committee comprised of leading experts in the Maritime Industry.

  • Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, Senior Vice President, Shipping & Maritime - Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

  • Michael Parker, Chairman, Global Shipping Logistics & Offshore - Citi

  • Esben Poulsson, Chairman - International Chamber of Shipping, Executive Chairman - Enesel PTE. Ltd

  • Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer - TEN LTD; Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018)

  • Charles (Bud) Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs - MSC Group

KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Dr. Martin Stopford, Non-Executive President - Clarkson Research Services Limited

REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021decarbonization/

AGENDA TOPICS
DAY ONE – April 14, 2021

  • The Roadmap to Zero - Moving from Discussion to Delivery

  • Setting the Stage - The Shipowners' Perspective - Where We Are Today - How to Move Forward

  • Policy Making & The Regulatory Decarbonization Roadmap for Shipping - Regulator, Industry & Stakeholder Involvement - Global & Regional Issues

  • Meeting the IMO 2030 Decarbonization Goals - Achieving EEXI & CII Compliance - Options & Strategies for The Existing Fleet - Managing Sectoral Needs Towards A Common Objective (Containers - Dry Bulk - Tankers - Gas - Passenger)

  • Energy Efficient Technologies - Improving Fleet Performance

  • Is LNG An Intermediate or A Long-Term Option? What About LPG?

  • Partnerships, Alliances & Industry Initiatives - Fostering Collaboration Among Stakeholders

DAY TWO – April 15, 2021

  • Keynote Remarks by Dr. Martin Stopford

  • Designing Ships of The Future - Fuels - Engines - Hull/Ship Design & Technology

  • Looking Ahead To 2050 - Zero Emission Alternative Energy Fuels: Ammonia - Hydrogen - Methanol - Biofuels

  • Port Infrastructure, Logistics & Supply Chain Preparedness

  • Looking Ahead To 2050 - Alternative Propulsion Systems - Beyond the Internal Combustion Engine - Wind - Batteries - Nuclear - Fuel Cells

  • The Transition to Decarbonization - Who Will Foot The Bill?

  • Looking Ahead - The Shipowner's Perspective - What Does It Take to Reach Zero

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS

INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS

  • Advent Technologies

  • Anemoi Marine

  • Anglo American

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Citi

  • ClassNK

  • Clyde & Co

  • Core Power

  • Corvus Energy

  • DeepSea Technologies

  • DNV

  • EnTrust

  • European Commission - Directorate General for Mobility and Transport

  • European Commission - Directorate General for Climate Action

  • Global Industry Alliance, International Maritime Organization (IMO)

  • INTERCARGO

  • International Chamber of Shipping

  • International Registries, Inc.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries

  • Lloyd’s Register

  • Lloyds Register Decarbonization Hub

  • Louis Dreyfus Company; Sea Cargo Charter

  • Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

  • Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

  • Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

  • Port of Rotterdam

  • RINA

  • Shell

  • Singapore Shipping Association (SSA)

  • Trafigura

  • Wärtsilä

  • Watson Farley & Williams

SHIPPING COMPANIES

  • A.P. Møller Maersk

  • AET

  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC)

  • Carnival Corporation

  • CMA CGM

  • d’Amico Societa di Navigazione

  • Danaos Shipping Co.

  • Columbia Shipmanagement

  • Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)

  • Enesel PTE. Ltd

  • EXMAR

  • Fafalios Shipping

  • Frontline Management (NYSE: FRO)

  • GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG)

  • Hafnia

  • Hong Lam Marine Pte.

  • International Seaways

  • Maersk Tankers

  • Maran Gas Maritime

  • MSC Group

  • NYK Group Europe Ltd.

  • Oldendorff Carriers

  • Premuda SpA

  • Prominence Maritime / Dynacom

  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

  • Stena Bulk

  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN LTD (NYSE: TNP)

  • TORM A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD)

  • Torvald Klaveness

  • Wah Kwong Maritime Holdings

  • Wilh.Wilhelmsen Holding

FORUM HIGHLIGHTS

  • Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

  • Exhibition halls with 25 digital booths

    • Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more

    • All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

TARGET AUDIENCE
Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Finance Providers, Financial Advisors, Financial and Trade Media, Hedge Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms, Risk Advisors, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Shipowners, Shipbrokers, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Venture Capital Firms

SPONSORS
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • Tsakos Energy Navigation
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Citi • ClassNK • Lloyd’s Register • RINA • Wartsila • Watson Farley & Williams
EVENT SPONSORS: ABS • Advent Technologies • Ardmore Shipping • Bureau Veritas • Clyde & Co • d’Amico Societa di Navigazione • Danaos Corporation • DeepSea Technologies • Dorian LPG • EXMAR • International Seaways • International Registries Inc. • Seanergy • Safebulkers • Start Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: WinGD
CHARITY PARTNER: The Mission To Seafarers

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Association of Banking And Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping • BCA College • CASS Business School (International Centre for Shipping, Trade and Finance) • HELMEPA • Hellenic Bankers Association (HBUK) • Hellenic Committee of Lloyd’s Brokers’ Associates (HCLBA) • Hellenic Shipbrokers’ Association (HSA) • Greek Shipping Co-Operation Committee • InterManager • Piraeus Association For Maritime Arbitration • The International Propeller Club of the US • Singapore Shipping Association (SSA)

MEDIA PARTNERS: All About Shipping UK • Actualidad Maritima • Baird Maritime • ELNAVI • Maritime Direct • Marine Circle • Nafsgreen • Naftika Chronika • Natural Gas World • Oikonomiki • Port News • Ship2Shore • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021newyork/index.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.


  • Nano-X Sends Nasdaq Soaring; JetBlue Nears Multi-Year Highs

    The stock market sounded the all-clear over the long weekend, and that translated into big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) on Monday. Despite some ongoing fears about potential inflation, economic strength was enough to send the Nasdaq up more than 1.5% as of 1:45 p.m. EDT. Most of the high-growth stocks that dominate the Nasdaq saw good-sized gains, with only a few stragglers lagging behind.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Rocketed This Morning

    The CDC says vaccinated travelers are at low risk when traveling -- and Norwegian Cruise will demand vaccinations.

  • E-commerce Giant Coupang Gets Its First Batch of Wall Street Ratings

    (CPNG) shares are getting mixed reviews in the first batch of analyst notes about the South Korean e-commerce giant. Coupang (ticker: CPNG) went public last month at $35 a share and opened at $63.50. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Cha picked up coverage with a Buy rating and a $62 target price.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) plunged on Monday after the shipping company announced the pricing of its latest stock offering. As of 2:10 p.m. EDT, its stock price was down 20%. Castor Maritime will sell roughly 192.3 million shares to institutional investors at a price of $0.65 per share.

  • Exclusive: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - sources

    Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week. Energy relations between India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked. New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic.

  • Pioneer Natural falls after fourth multi-billion shale deal of the year

    Pioneer's fourth multi-billion shale deal this year comes as investors in the shale patch have called on producers to focus on cash flow and shareholder returns, rather than spending to grow, as demand remains low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, Pioneer closed its $4.5 billion, all-stock purchase of Parsley Energy, giving it one of the largest positions in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field. RBC Capital Markets said it was surprised Pioneer made such a large acquisition after Parsley Energy and that the rationale seemed to be part opportunistic and part defensive.

  • Suze Orman's financial tips for surviving a fourth wave of COVID-19

    With so much out of your control, here are 17 things you can do to protect your money.

  • XRP Hits Two-Month Price High in Wake of Ether Rally

    XRP has completely recouped its losses resulting from the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs late last year.

  • Tesla shares surge after company posts record deliveries

    Tesla Inc's stock surged 5% on Monday after the electric car maker posted record quarterly deliveries on strong demand in China that helped offset the impact of a global shortage in auto parts. The company headed by Elon Musk said on Friday it was encouraged by the strong reception of its Model Y crossover in China and that it was quickly progressing to full production capacity. Tesla said it delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter of 2021, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • Transat sinks 22% after Air Canada scraps buyout deal

    Transat's shares slumped more than 22% on Monday after Air Canada scrapped its C$188.7 million ($150.83 million) buyout deal for the tour operator due to antitrust hurdles in Europe. The failed takeover prompted several analysts to lower their ratings on Montreal-based Transat, whose business has suffered because of COVID-19. "The catastrophic impact of the pandemic, Transat's liquidity requirements, the tenuous state of the recovery, and the elimination of a formal takeover offer for the company justify a 'reduce' recommendation," TD Securities analyst Tim James wrote in a note.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Meet 4 stock market influencers every investor should know about

    Millions of social media followers look to them for money-making advice.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Ferrari Overtaken by Rivals to End Years in Market Fast Lane

    (Bloomberg) -- After racing clear of its rivals for years, Ferrari NV has been relegated to the back row of the stock market grid.The Italian supercar maker, the top performer in the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index for each of the last three years, has fallen 5.6% since the start of 2021 and just suffered its worst quarter since the end of 2018. That’s a marked contrast to strong gains by rivals including including Volkswagen AG, which owns luxury brands Porsche, Bugatti and Lamborghini.While competitors, particularly VW, have got a boost from the hullabaloo around electric vehicles, the company known for its Prancing Horse logo has run into setbacks including an underwhelming earnings forecast. Without a clear EV strategy, Ferrari has also been hurt by an unresolved search for a new chief executive, and a broader rotation out of so-called growth names for a company that some investors regard more as a luxury play.“The stock has become too expensive and earnings momentum is fading,” said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, also noting uncertainty over the CEO situation and a “lack of EV vision.”In February’s results announcement, Ferrari gave a conservative earnings outlook for this year as the carmaker works through disruption from the pandemic on top of the unexpected search for a new leader. Citing personal reasons, Louis Camilleri abruptly retired from his role as CEO in December, leaving the company facing its second leadership crisis in as many years and complicating the transition toward electric mobility.Ferrari is “making good progress with the search process to identify the right leader,” Chairman John Elkann said April 1.Whoever takes the helm will face a challenging legacy, with Ferrari’s strategy for a full-electric vehicle remaining an unclear long-shot project. Camilleri cast doubts over the plan during his last analyst call in November, saying he didn’t see the carmaker ever being at 100% EV “and certainly, not in my lifetime will it reach even 50%.” Elkann said in February that he envisages Ferrari making a fully-electric car by the end of this decade.A new CEO will also need to combine the need to keep pace with tightening emissions regulations while satisfying the love of its power-hungry customers for the traditional thermal engine.A spokesman for Ferrari declined to comment for this article.The stock’s lofty valuation multiple relative to other carmakers doesn’t leave much room for upset. According to RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan, Ferrari is less of an auto stock and “more of a luxury play.”Reflecting that status among investors, the stock rose 28% in 2020, similar to the performance of Birkin bag maker Hermes International and luxury leader LVMH, while most auto stocks were weighed down by the pandemic.“The outperformance last year was due to the fact that the stock is perceived as more defensive and so something to own when everything else falls,” said Antonio Amendola, a portfolio manager at Acomea Sgr. “In the end, those who can afford a Ferrari can afford it in any conditions.”Changing DynamicsThis year, stock market dynamics have changed, with investors shifting more toward cyclical stocks and away from defensives as the rollout of vaccines fuels optimism over a global economic recovery.“With the market rotation, it’s normal to see some profit taking,” said Amendola. “Ferrari’s fundamentals are solid and this can be an opportunity to accumulate if the underperformance persists.”And according to UBS Group AG analyst Susy Tibaldi, concern over the company’s approach toward electric vehicles may not be fully justified.“We don’t think the company is under the same pressure and urgency as its non-luxury peers, due to the fact that a Ferrari per se is not a means of transportation but rather a status symbol, and is rarely the first car in a household,” Tibaldi, who rates Ferrari buy, wrote in a March 30 note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Capitalizes on Surge With $1 Billion Share Sale Program

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is set to cash in on its 2021 surge after the company said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares in one of the largest at-the-market equity offerings ever announced for the retail sector.The video game retailer erased an early 14% drop to trade down 3% to $185.81 at 11:18 a.m. in New York. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.GameStop’s offering plan is ten times larger than one it announced in December with Jefferies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the potential dilution to shareholders is about the same since the retailer was worth $13.4 billion at Thursday’s close, roughly ten times its value at the end of 2020.The at-the-market program is also different than traditional secondary offerings as it enables the company to sell shares directly into the open market, allowing it to take advantage of an influx of individual investors.“It makes sense to convert some of the stock into cash, which could then be used to accelerate the transformation effort,” said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman in an email. “Cash would be a more attractive currency than stock to complete an acquisition to accelerate the transformation.”Roughly 8.4 million shares changed hands by 11:18 a.m., more than what’s been seen over the past five sessions. Traders will keep a close eye on trading volume this week as the nature of the offering means the company can complete the stock sale at their discretion.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology experience to its team to help move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.Read more: GameStop Adds Another Amazon Executive to TeamIn a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021. Total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago, jumping 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.Read more: As Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’(Updates share price move in the second paragraph and adds more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Google over Oracle in major copyright case

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law. In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

  • World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- The world economy is on course for its fastest growth in more than a half century this year, yet differences and deficiencies could hold it back from attaining its pre-pandemic heights any time soon.The U.S. is leading the charge into this week’s semi-annual virtual meeting of the International Monetary Fund, pumping out trillions of dollars of budgetary stimulus and resuming its role as guardian of the global economy following President Joe Biden’s defeat of “America First” President Donald Trump. Friday brought news of the biggest month for hiring since August.China is doing its part too, building on its success in countering the coronavirus last year even as it starts to pull back on some of its economic aid.Yet unlike in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the recovery looks lopsided, in part because the rollout of vaccines and fiscal support differ across borders. Among the laggards are most emerging markets and the euro area, where France and Italy have extended restrictions on activity to contain the virus.“While the outlook has improved overall, prospects are diverging dangerously,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week. “Vaccines are not yet available to everyone and everywhere. Too many people continue to face job losses and rising poverty. Too many countries are falling behind.”The result: It could take years for swathes of the world to join the U.S. and China in fully recovering from the pandemic. By 2024 world output will still be 3% lower than was projected before the pandemic, with countries reliant on tourism and services suffering the most, according to the IMF.The disparity is captured by Bloomberg Economics’ new set of nowcasts which shows global growth of around 1.3% quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2021. But while the U.S. is bouncing, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and Japan are contracting. In the emerging markets, Brazil, Russia and India are all being clearly outpaced by China.For the year as whole, Bloomberg Economics forecasts growth of 6.9%, the quickest in records dating back to the 1960s. Behind the buoyant outlook: a shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings.Much will depend on how fast countries can inoculate their populations with the risk that the longer it takes the greater the chance the virus remains an international threat especially if new variants develop.Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows while the U.S. has administered doses equivalent to almost a quarter of its people, the European Union has yet to hit 10%, while rates in Mexico, Russia and Brazil are below 6%. In Japan the figure is less than 1%.“The lesson here is there is no trade-off between growth and containment,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at the Bank of Singapore Ltd.Former Federal Reserve official Nathan Sheets said he expects the U.S. to use this week’s virtual meetings of the IMF and World Bank to argue that now is not the time for countries to pull back on assisting their economies.It’s an argument that will be mostly directed at Europe, particularly Germany, with its long history of fiscal stringency. The EU’s 750 billion-euro ($885 billion) joint recovery fund won’t start until the second half of the year.The U.S. will have two things going for it in making its case, Sheets said: A strengthening domestic economy and an internationally respected leader of its delegation in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, no stranger to IMF meetings from her time as Fed Chair.But the world’s largest economy could find itself on the defensive when it comes to vaccine distribution after accumulating massive supplies for itself. “We will hear a hue and cry emerge during these meetings for more equal access to vaccinations,” said Sheets, who is now the head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income.And while America’s booming economy will undoubtedly act as a driver for the rest of the world by sucking in imports, there could also be some grumbling about the higher market borrowing costs that the rapid growth brings, especially from economies which aren’t as healthy.“The Biden stimulus is a two edged sword,” said former IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld, who is a now senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. Rising U.S. long-term interest rates “tighten global financial conditions. That has implications for debt sustainability for countries that went deeper into debt to fight the pandemic.”JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief economist Bruce Kasman said he hasn’t seen such a wide gap in 20 to 25 years in the expected out-performance of the U.S. and other developed countries when compared with the emerging markets. That’s in part due to differences in distribution of the vaccine. But it’s also down to the economic policy choices various countries are making.Having mostly slashed interest rates and started asset-purchase programs last year, central banks are splitting with some in emerging markets beginning to hike interest rates either because of accelerating inflation or to prevent capital from flowing out. Turkey, Russia and Brazil all raised borrowing costs last month, while the Fed and European Central Bank say they won’t be doing so for a long time yet.Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore, reckons Brazil, Colombia, Hungary, India, Mexico, Poland, the Philippines and South Africa all risk running overly-loose policies.“With major developed market central banks experimenting on how hot they can run economies before inflation becomes a problem, emerging market central banks will need to be extra careful to not fall behind the curve, and will likely need to lead, rather than follow, their developed market counterparts in the next rate hiking cycle,” said Subbaraman.In an April 1 video for clients, Kasman summed up the global economic outlook this way: “Boomy type conditions with quite wide divergences.”(Updates with Japan vaccination figure.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Investor Survey Cites Moderna, Novavax as Ripe to Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and Novavax Inc. shares have run their course in the eyes of some Wall Street investors and are prime candidates for bets that they will fall this year.The pair of vaccine makers made it to the top of a JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey of 80 hedge fund and specialist investors looking for biotech stocks to short in 2021.Moderna has been a short target since last year when it became a household name and daytrader favorite as it pursued a Covid-19 vaccine. Its shot became the second to secure an emergency authorization in the U.S. while Novavax is still working toward regulatory approval.Other top short picks in JPMorgan’s survey included Beam Therapeutics Inc., which is backed by Cathie Wood’s Ark Investments, and Biogen Inc., which has been whiplashed ahead of an upcoming regulatory decision on its controversial Alzheimer’s drug.Despite runups last year of 2,700% for Novavax and 434% for Moderna, many short sellers have stuck by the biotech targets. A recent slowdown in the retail trading frenzy could mean that hedge fund players betting against the pair may finally reap a reward.Last year’s rallies took a $2.14 billion bite out of bearish investors in Moderna and another $837 million from Novavax short sellers, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.Yet, with both stocks up in the double digits already this year, it’s not starting off great for short-sellers, who are down $766 million in Moderna and $521 million in Novavax, according to Dusaniwsky.Moderna remains a top target for bearish biotech investors with $2.11 billion shares sold short according to S3 Partners data. A little over $900 million of Novavax stock is shorted.‘Two to One’The months following the pandemic’s spread last March was the roughest market for short sellers ever, according to some experts as the U.S. stock market rallied off its bottom.“Short sellers look to be concentrated in stocks which have been outperforming the market and their losses are outpacing the major indices by over two to one,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview.Still, as mass vaccinations pick up speed and the U.S. begins to reopen, some of the daytrader interest that inflated valuations on Covid-19 stock plays could be petering out. For vaccine stocks in particular, increasing competition and questions about how long the market for shots will persist are sure to create more volatility.The biotech sector is being hit by a risk-off sentiment and a rotation away from riskier growth stocks, according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee.“The sentiment has shifted from scarcity to oversupply and more to a debate of demand in 2022,” Yee said of Moderna. The biotech, while up 24% this year, is down about 30% from a Feb. 8 record. Novavax tumbled 44% over the same period, though is up almost 60% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.