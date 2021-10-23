U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,013.35
    +191.87 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Leading Social Media Marketing Agency LickYourPhone Dominates Hospitality Social Media Scene

﻿LickYourPhone Media
·3 min read

LickYourPhone have proven themselves to be the go-to agency following their successes with big name brands such as Coca Cola, Cadbury, Krispy Kreme, Ben & Jerry's and McDonald's.

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LickYourPhone Media, Australia’s leading hospitality marketing agency, has been quickly making a name for themselves in the digital marketing world and across social media. A full-service agency, LickYourPhone provides all of your marketing needs under one roof.


Leading Social Media Marketing Agency LickYourPhone Dominates Hospitality Social Media Scene

If you’ve ever stopped mid-scroll when you came across a juicy burger or some kind of dessert plated like a work of art and caught yourself drooling? Well, chances are these posts are the work of the LickYourPhone team.

From what started as a passion project for recommending restaurants for people to enjoy, has now developed into one of the best social media agencies in Australia with a cult of millions of hungry followers across two social media platforms, who look to founder Rita Agoulian for recommendations on where and what to eat in Sydney. With an unwavering hunger for good eats and success, making the commitment early on in her social media career to learn all that she could from the best in the business was an easy decision for Rita. “I just knew in my heart LickYourPhone could become so much more, I wanted to turn my passion into a successful business” she says.

Having personally worked and built relationships with the teams at Insider, LadBible and UniLad - just to name a few, Rita has worked alongside and been trained by some of the best in the industry. Some of her key achievements including a 100% strike rate in creating viral campaigns, Rita and LickYourPhone Media are single-handedly paving the way for the future of social media in the hospitality sector.

With a captive follower-base of over 2 million users on their social media platforms, LickYourPhone Media are masters of social media marketing, particularly for the hospitality industry. “Social Media is our bread & butter!” says Rita, “And our passionate team are masters in creating viral word of mouth referrals through effective social media campaigns.”

LickYourPhone have proven themselves to be the go-to agency following their successes with big name brands such as Coca Cola, Cadbury, Krispy Kreme, Ben & Jerry's and McDonald's - and we're confident they can do the same for your business. “We’ve spent years building trust with millions of people, guiding them towards unique and memorable food experiences which allowed us to understand how the Instagram algorithm works and become masters in social media marketing,” says Rita. “We’re now able to apply our knowledge and skills for the other side of the coin by helping & managing hospitality brands with their social media”

LickYourPhone’s passionate team will work alongside you to connect your brand with hungry customers, executing bespoke social media marketing strategies specific to your business’ needs. Hand-picked for their skills and experience, the team are equipped with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to all things social and digital media marketing, content creation, influencer marketing and videography. The secret ingredient to their success is their 3-Step recipe to generate results.

So, what are you waiting for? Hungry for more? Check out LickYourPhone’s socials for see hidden gems and restaurant recommendations! And for all the hungry hospitality business owners out there, LickYourPhone Media is the agency to ensure your business stays top of mind and tip of tongue!


Media Details

LickYourPhone Media

info@lickyourphone.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.


Recommended Stories

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Pfizer Scientist Says Theranos Used Pharma Logo Without Permission

    A former Pfizer scientist testified he had advised his employer against working with Theranos more than a year before the startup altered a report so it featured Pfizer’s logo and purported to validate Theranos’s blood-testing devices.

  • Exxon Mobil reportedly to close 2 office towers in The Woodlands

    Exxon was supposed to employ more than 1,400 across the two buildings in order to maintain tax incentives.

  • Should cryptocurrency be a part of your retirement savings?

    In this week's retirement segment sponsored by Fidelity Investments, OnRamp CEO and Co-Founder Tyrone Ross Jr. explains why cryptocurrency and blockchain investments could be useful in retirment portfolios.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Copper Chaos Is Latest in a Rich History of Wild Metal Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild moves in the copper market this week have sent traders into the history books. As inventories on the London Metal Exchange dropped to the lowest in decades, the price of contracts for immediate delivery surged to a record premium of more than $1,000 a ton to contracts for delivery in three months — the hallmark of a supply squeeze. The exchange has responded by launching an inquiry and imposing emergency rules. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • Creativity Is Optionality: Why This Stock Should Be Held Forever

    Creators and their art are the DNA of Unity Software -- making its range of potential outcomes hard to comprehend.

  • Boom times for Shell amid record gas prices

    Major oil companies are expected to reveal booming profits after global gas prices soared. Shell is forecast to post quarterly revenue of $2.1bn (£1.5bn) for its natural gas division when it reports on Thursday, an almost three-fold increase on the same quarter last year.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc

    Verizon is a leader in the U.S. telecommunications industry. The company was created in July 2000 when Bell Atlantic and GTE merged.

  • Apple's electric car dreams veer off track as battery talks flounder

    Apple’s dreams of building an electric car have been thrown off course as talks with its battery suppliers threaten to fall apart.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.

  • COP Aims to End Coal, But the World Is Still Addicted

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billi

  • RYU Enters into Exclusive Marketing Partnership with the Wall Trainer

    RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is excited to announce an exclusive marketing partnership with The Wall Trainer, makers of a zero-footprint total body workout machine that combines Resistance-Technology™ with world-class video workouts.

  • LaserShip Taps Top Home Depot Supply Chain Executive as CEO

    In a personnel move with enormous implications for the parcel-delivery industry, regional carrier LaserShip said Friday it has named Mark H. Holifield, the architect of Home Depot Inc.'s modern-day supply chain operation, as its permanent CEO. Holifield succeeds Mike Roth, who was brought in by LaserShip's owner, private equity firm American Securities LLC, to serve as interim CEO of Vienna, Virginia-based LaserShip. Holifield takes over on Nov. 8. His last day at the Atlanta-based retail giant

  • Colorado oilfield supplier raises prices — expects others to follow

    “Prices need to go up in our industry,” CEO says, noting pricing from 2020 lingers despite crude's recovery.

  • Copper, Aluminum Erase Gains as Energy Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper, aluminum and nickel erased early gains to resume their slide as the global energy crisis and growing concerns about global growth continue to roil the industry.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Tal

  • Analyst Report: Lam Research Corp.

    Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services that are vital to the production of semiconductors. It offers a range of products used in thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning processes. Lam has grown its addressable market to about 34% of total industry spending on wafer fabrication equipment, partly by merging with Novellus Systems in 2012. The customer base includes makers of memory and logic chips, with system shipments to makers of nonvolatile (flash) memory devices representing 50%-75% of revenue.