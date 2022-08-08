U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.25
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,729.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,210.75
    -18.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3290
    +0.3590 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,295.38
    +328.05 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.41
    +7.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,213.06
    +37.19 (+0.13%)
     

Leading Solar Energy Solution Provider Haitai Solar Launches IPO on Beijing Stock Exchange

·3 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitai Solar, a leading new energy solutions and solar module provider, today announced that the Company has completed the process of its initial public offering and started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange under the stock code 835985 on August 8, 2022.

Haitai Solar's brand-new slogan
Haitai Solar's brand-new slogan

Haitai Solar's debut on the Beijing bourse is a launchpad from which the company is able to further cement its leadership in the booming Renewable Energy Sector and raise funds for its key investment projects down the pipeline. The proceeds will go toward supporting the R&D and mass production of Haitai Solar's 2GW HJT module and 1GW module projects, as well as expanding its research center, as part of the Company's plan to boost its innovation and manufacturing capacity.

"We are glad to witness Haitai Solar being successfully listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which marks a significant milestone as we strive to build the Company into a new energy powerhouse. The new capital injection, coupled with the Haitai Solar's rising profile on the global stage and rapidly growing scale, will greatly sharpen our competitive edges, and go a long way to securing its leading position in the industry," said Wang Yong, Chairman of Haitai Solar.

"Looking forward, we are confident in Haitai Solar's ability to achieve sustainable growth in the long run through the strategy that zeros in on production expansion, quality improvement and technological innovation," he added.

The company also released a brand-new slogan 'Single or Infinite? Double = More!'. The combination of two contrasting words "Single" and "Infinite" perfectly explains how the monofacial module is able to deliver infinite possibilities while retaining the utmost in quality. The Taihe Series modules fully and accurately describe the idea of "More", that is, the products are endowed with more cutting-edge technologies, can achieve higher power output and can be applied to more scenarios, and, by doing so, deliver more added value to clients. With the new tagline, Haitai Solar is committed to delivering more value to its shareholders, existing and future partners, and helping the world to achieve the net-zero emission targets as a driver of the global energy transition.

For more information, please visit: https://www.haitai-solar.com/

About Haitai Solar

Haitai Solar is a high-tech enterprise focused on Renewable Energy with five Business Divisions: Photovoltaic modules, Utility Power Plant, Mounting System, Energy Storage, and Hydrogen Energy. Since its inception in 2006, it has been committed to systematically providing more value to global customers and partners.  Haitai Solar has been recognized as Tier 1 Module Manufacturer by BNEF with total global production capacity of 8GW, meanwhile it has also been ranked as Top 10 PV companies in China in terms of  the shipments. As an intelligent new energy provider, Haitai Solar will continue to promote new energy development with both premium quality and technology to lead the green energy revolution.

Media Contact

marketing@htsolargroup.com
Facebook: @haitaisolar

SOURCE Haitai Solar

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in TPG Telecom Limited ( ASX:TPG ) have power over the company. Institutions often own...

  • Affairs of the art: Why NFT creators have fallen for Tezos

    Tezos has become a leading art blockchain, even in China, where NFTs are barely tolerated. Its regional chief, Katherine Ng, explains its success

  • UK Economy Probably Entered Its Worst Slump Since Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy probably shrank for the first time since the nation was in a coronavirus lockdown at the start of 2021, adding to pressure for action from the contenders vying to take over as prime minister.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erd

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving CountPlus Limited's (ASX:CUP) Stock Up Recently?

    CountPlus (ASX:CUP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three...

  • Japan bank lending picks up on demand to meet rising material costs

    Japanese bank lending rose 1.8% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month, as some companies borrowed more to meet rising raw material costs amid a surge in global commodity inflation. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, hit a record 588.232 trillion yen ($4.36 trillion), Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Monday. The increase, which followed a revised 1.2% gain in June, reflected rising fund demand for property investment as well as mergers and acquisitions, a BOJ official told a briefing.

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 12% drop

    The recent 12% drop in Stealth Global Holdings Limited's ( ASX:SGI ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who...

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?

    Stock splits have been hot lately as some top companies have decided that dividing up their stocks into smaller portions will benefit the companies and their shareholders. Whether stock splits are advantageous to anyone is debatable, but historically, splitting the stock into smaller portions at cheaper prices does tend to achieve at least an initial jump in the price. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) both split their stocks in June, and both stocks are up around 10% since their respective stock splits as of this writing.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • Intel, Micron, and 3 Other Stocks With Direct Exposure to Taiwan

    The focus on China's actions toward Taiwan puts the spotlight on the chip industry, and these are stocks to keep on the radar for possible volatility.

  • A Shocking Percentage of Adults Failed This Financial Quiz. Can You Do Better?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

    These stocks could be value opportunities

  • 5 Nasdaq Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: Here Are The Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    Just look at Clearfield's tight weekly action seen in the last week of June and the first three weeks of July in 2020.

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.