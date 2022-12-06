U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.01
    -67.83 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,502.50
    -444.60 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,002.31
    -237.63 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.98
    -30.24 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    -3.01 (-3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5570
    -0.0420 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0420
    +0.3570 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.19
    -86.64 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.78
    -2.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Leading Stem Cell Clinic in the US Develops First Real "Stem Cell Face Mask"

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springs Rejuvenation began as a Stem Cell and Exosome treatment center with a focus on acute medical conditions and joint injures. More recently the springs team began focusing on skin health adding exosome therapy to already popular treatments such as "The Vampire"/PRP facial, micro needling and non surgical hair transplant. With the overwhelming success Dr. Charles Pereyra decided to create a product that could provide the same benefit from home. "We created face mask born from the most successful therapies used to heal skin and grow collagen. Utilizing the most effective treatments at burn centers, chronic wound care facilities and aesthetic practices". The Cell Mask contains a stem cell growth matrix, peptides that promote healing, hyaluronic acid, honeysuckle extract (used for chronic wounds), and several other growth factors that promote collagen production. "The results so far have been astounding. We've seen acne heal, scars reduce and skin tightening with just one or two uses."

Number one Stem Cell and Exosome Treatment Center Springs Rejuvenation Creates First of its Kind Stem Cell Face Mask

Springs Rejuvenation's Joint Pain Relief Program

Springs Rejuvenation gained most of its notoriety though stem cell and exosome joint injections of professional athletes. Specializing in non surgical meniscus tear repair, ACL recovery, and rotator cuff tears. Allowing many to remarkably return to play several weeks after a single injection. Dr. Charles Pereyra stated, "we've been combining high quality MSC stem cells and exosomes which allows most recovery to occur more rapidly, and with little to no downtime". Springs has also used this technology to treat many chronic joint conditions such as neck pain, back pain, and osteoarthritis, providing joint pain relief to many without success from traditional methods.

Nearby Medical Clinic Practices 

Springs Rejuvenation has been collecting data from IV stem cell and exosome therapy for many of the nations top medical conditions. Including heart disease, stroke, COPD/asthma, spinal cord injuries, nerve injury, Alzheimer's and dementia. In addition to several autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and thyroid conditions. During the recent events with COVID 19 Springs has been providing care throughout the country for patients with covid 19 infection, post covid lung problems, and covid long haul syndrome.

"Stem Cell therapy is the future of medicine, and we want to make sure our patients get the best care possible. Our goal is to help provide pain relief and improve the lifestyle of our clients on an individual basis. Having a high quality of life well into a person later years is very possible, and its possible now. Our commitment to patient care is what makes us the best stem cell center in the US."

Located thought the US Springs Rejuvenation is the nations leading stem cell center with locations in Miami Florida, Atlanta Georgia, Austin Texas, and Los Angeles. With mobile IV and concierge services located in most locations, including New York, South Florida, Colorado, San Fransisco, San Diego, and Dallas Texas

For more information call
(404) 780-5617
Or Visit
https://thecellmask.com
https://springsrejuvenation.com

Patient reviews

"Springs Rejuvenation is the best stem cell center I've ever been to"
-Brian Cage

"The Staff at springs rejuvenation are excellent, definitely the number 1 stem cell center in the country"
-Roan Jucao Pereira

"I wasn't able to use my legs the way I used to, now I'm moving with ease"
-George Mathew's

"My fathers heart failure wasn't allowing him to walk well, now he's climbing flights of stairs without difficulty"
- John Daughtry

"The numbness and tingling from my MS are gone"
-Alina Kalov

"My face looks amazing I had a some acne and it was gone within 3 days after the mask"
-Audra Stilwell

The FDA does not endorse the treatment of any medical condition aside from disorders of the hematopoietic system in the US

First of its Kind Stem Cell Face Mask
First of its Kind Stem Cell Face Mask
Acne one hour to one week after single mask use.
Acne one hour to one week after single mask use.
Dr. Charles Pereyra (Left) and Dr. David Wu (Right)
Dr. Charles Pereyra (Left) and Dr. David Wu (Right)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-stem-cell-clinic-in-the-us-develops-first-real-stem-cell-face-mask-301696183.html

SOURCE Springs Rejuvenation

Recommended Stories

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Mirati Experimental Lung Cancer Drug Shows Favorable Tolerability, Promising Efficacy

    Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) announced preliminary results from the KRYSTAL-7 Phase 2 trial and KRYSTAL-1 Phase 1b cohort of adagrasib combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in previously untreated metastatic lung cancer patients, harboring a KRASG12C mutation. Early data shows that a combination treatment demonstrated promising preliminary clinical activity across all PD-L1 subgroups with an objective response rate (ORR) of 49%, with a manageable safety pr

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Investing in small-cap stocks can be very risky. Let's consider two small-cap stocks that carry above-average risk but that could soar as early as next year if things work out: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS). Bluebird Bio is a biotech that seeks to develop gene-editing treatments for rare illnesses.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

    Her friend and co-star John Travolta called her one of the "most special relationships I’ve ever had."

  • Alzheimer’s Treatment Thrills Investors as Doctors Debate Effect

    The data presented for Eisai and Biogen’s drug wasn’t convincing enough to settle a debate among experts, but investors are betting on commercial success anyway.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Results of Artificial Intelligence Study of ARDS-003 Combined with Favipiravir

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir against ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), Sepsis, and COVID-19 through PREPAiRE, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered platform which purposely integrates target identification, validation, lead discovery optimization, drug synthesis, and preclin

  • Why Tilray and Other Pot Stocks Jumped Early Monday

    Cannabis investors today are reacting to a historic development in the industry on Friday. Tilray shares soared nearly 12%, while Aurora and SNDL stocks were up between about 6% and 7% in early trading.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Take Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech that has delivered market-beating returns over the past decade. The drugmaker is still at it even amid the market downturn and currently sits near its 52-week high. Vertex has certainly been impressive, but are the company's best days already in the rearview mirror?

  • Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

    Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

  • Top 10 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the Top 10 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the Top 5 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World. The Hearing Aid Industry: An Analysis The traditional hearing aid devices were designed to amplify the original […]

  • Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'

    A Texas woman is out on bond after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, was released on bond Thursday after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged stabbing, which left her boyfriend injured but alive, Law & Crime reports. Gutierrez and her 42-year-old boyfriend had been dating for about a year when investigators said they

  • U.S. FDA to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug on priority

    Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its nasal spray, Narcan, which is already cleared for the treatment of opioid overdose in the country. The agency will make its decision by March 29 and its priority review status puts Narcan on track to become the first naloxone-based drug to be sold over the counter, Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman said.

  • Why Shares of Provention Bio Went Up 30.3% in November

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 30.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The pharmaceutical company closed out October at $6.94 and opened November at $7. The move up can be directly tied to the approval of Provention therapy Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 17.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe

    Biogen's (BIIB) tofersen, if approved, will be the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS in Europe.

  • Editas Medicine Touts Positive Safety, Efficacy Data From Two Sickle Cell Disease Patients

    Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) announced initial clinical data from the first two sickle cell disease (SCD) patients treated with EDIT-301 in the Phase 1/2 RUBY trial. EDIT-301 is under development for the treatment of severe sickle cell disease. The clinical data includes safety data from the first two patients and efficacy data from the first patient treated. Both treated patients demonstrated successful neutrophil and platelet engraftment. Additionally, neither patient has experienced any

  • Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag

    The FDA bestows a Breakthrough Therapy designation to Syndax's (SNDX) revumenib for treating patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia harboring a KMT2A rearrangement. Stock up.