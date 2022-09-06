U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,903.82
    -20.44 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,188.95
    -129.49 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,515.64
    -115.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.99
    -18.76 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.80
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    +0.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9902
    -0.0031 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3440
    +0.1510 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1529
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6320
    +2.0570 (+1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,793.92
    +5.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.81
    -0.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.55
    -23.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Leading Technology Company Bentek Promotes Julie Fink to President

·2 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek, the leading benefits administration and enrollment solution for the public sector and complex employer, is excited to announce the internal promotion of Julie Fink to lead the continued excellence of the Company as its President.

Julie Fink has been promoted to President of Bentek.
Julie Fink has been promoted to President of Bentek.

As President, Julie will lead business and product strategy, roadmap, and execution for the continued evolution of the client-inspired Bentek platform; as well as continue to oversee the operational excellence that has been synonymous with Bentek's reputation as a leader in benefits administration.

Julie has more than 20 years of experience delivering human resources and benefits technology solutions for public sector and complex employers. Since joining Bentek in 2005, Julie has been instrumental in the evolution of the Bentek application including the vision and development of industry leading capabilities including Benchek, Adminsights, and RetireSweet.

An avid runner, Julie has been involved with the Girls on the Run program as a mentor and coach and has a passion for animals, rescuing and rehoming any animals that cross her path.  "Her empathy, humility, ability to build consensus, and appreciation and respect for each and every employee and client made her the perfect choice to lead the next phase of growth," said Kurt Gehring, Bentek's outgoing President.

About Bentek

Bentek is the trusted all-inclusive benefits administration and enrollment solution for government entities and large complex employers. Bentek's audit tools keep data clean ensuring savings, and its self-bill tool saves invaluable time.  Bentek believes that every client should have a voice and accordingly all clients contribute to shaping the development roadmap and new application features including client responsive functionality Adminsights, Wellness Hub, and RetireSweet – all included within the core Bentek application. Bentek's proven implementation methodology has resulted in 100% implementation success. Visit mybentek.com to learn more.

Contact:

Danielle Shull
Director of Client Experience
Bentek
Danielle.shull@mybentek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-technology-company-bentek-promotes-julie-fink-to-president-301618319.html

SOURCE Bentek

Recommended Stories

  • Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

    Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements. Gazprom had said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired. On Monday, it cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company".

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Wareho

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • Oil Prices Erase Gains Despite Surprise OPEC+ Production Cut

    Oil prices erased Monday's initial gains despite OPEC+ unexpectedly agreeing to trim production quotas. This may have little impact on output.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Growth Beyond Digital Ad Business?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Europe power firms need 1.5 trillion euros in margin calls, Equinor says

    LONDON (Reuters) -European energy companies need at least 1.5 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) to cover the cost of their exposure to soaring gas prices, Norwegian energy group Equinor has estimated, and that does not include firms in Britain. Several European countries are providing billions of euros in support to power suppliers caught out by extra collateral payments on their trades - known as margin calls - but Equinor's estimate suggests such support is a fraction of the overall bill. Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • CommerceHub to take ChannelAdvisor private in $663M deal

    A Morrisville company that serves online retailers leveraging Amazon, eBay and Google is being acquired.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US Meas

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.