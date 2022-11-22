U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,704.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,575.75
    -12.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.19 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    -0.76 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9330
    -0.1630 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,716.58
    -417.32 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    361.61
    -10.75 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Leading Thai-based 'renewables' power producer CKPower targets Net Zero Emissions by 2050

·2 min read

'Thailand Carbon Neutral Network' designates CKPower as a 'Climate Action Leading Organization'

Aims for 95% of electricity generation to be renewables based within five years

BANGKOK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKPower Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of Southeast Asia's largest producers of renewables-based electricity, has set a goal to reach Net Zero Emissions of greenhouse gases across its electricity generation plants by 2050.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CK Power PLC
Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CK Power PLC

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, said, "We have adopted this challenging goal to reduce our absolute emissions of greenhouse gases by 100%. It's a decision we have made in consideration of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), and to support Thailand's national policy to rapidly increase renewables-based electricity generation for both domestic as well as industrial use."

He said that CKPower already has one of the lowest carbon footprints among all major electricity producers in the region, and that he intended for CKPower to stay at the forefront by adopting the Net Zero Emissions goals.

CKPower has recently been designated a 'Climate Action Leading Organization' by the 'Thailand Carbon Neutral Network'.

Two cogeneration power plants in which CKPower has invested, and which are operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Company Limited, have also just received certification by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization for successfully meeting the requirements of the Carbon Footprint Label Scheme. The Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, an autonomous governmental organization under Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, is responsible for supporting and monitoring the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Thailand and implements a total lifecycle analysis of greenhouse gas emissions.

CKPower is also increasing the share of electricity it produces from renewables to be 95% of its total capacity, up from the current 89%. The company plans to more than double in size in the next three years and add around 2,800 megawatts of electricity-generating capacity, on top of its current total installed capacity of 2,167 MW across 13 power plants. All of the new installed capacity is to be based on renewables, including solar, wind, and water.

The demand for energy in ASEAN is expected to double in the next 20 years, and the share of renewables-based electricity generation is forecast at around 20% of the total electricity generation.

By the end of the next decade, the transport sector is forecast to become the largest consumer of energy in ASEAN, even ahead of the industrial sector. Thailand has set a goal to have 30% of all new cars to be electric within 2030.

Bangkhenchai, CKPower’s solar farm power plant
Bangkhenchai, CKPower’s solar farm power plant

SOURCE CKPower Public Company Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Ban

  • 3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Rivian Under Scrutiny As Employees Allege Safety Breach At Illinois Plant

    At least a dozen employees at Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) accused the electric-vehicle maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, Bloomberg reports. The complaints filed with federal regulators allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process. They also detail a range of injuries, including a crushed hand, a broken foot, a sliced ear, and broken ribs. Also Read: Amid Hea

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • Environmental groups present Shell plant with list of demands

    More than a dozen local and national environmental groups launched a campaign to force Shell to address what the activists say are critical issues surrounding the opening of the new petrochemical plant in Beaver County. The groups, led by Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community and Earthworks, have issued these demands: preparing Beaver County and surrounding areas for potential emergencies from the plant, a quicker form of incident response, employing advanced air monitoring and cutting down on lighting during the evening. Shell's Beaver County polyethylene plant, which had been under development and construction for about a decade, began producing plastics several weeks ago and announced its official operations Nov. 15.

  • It’s sexy, it’s fast. It’s…the new Toyota Prius?

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK The new 2023 Toyota Prius Toyota hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 Prius. We anticipate it will start around $26,000, climbing into the low $30,000 range Toyota estimates that the hybrid Prius will achieve up to 57 mpg in combined driving, while plug-in hybrid versions could have an electric-only range of approximately 38 miles The eco icon gets dramatic new styling inside and out, but efficiency gains are surprisingly modest Toyota has revealed an all-new Prius.

  • Bike share programs have been quietly polluting for years. Now companies like Lime and Lyft are improving design and operations to deliver on sustainability promises

    Although shared e-bikes and scooters are touted as an environmentally friendly way to get around cities, the companies are often net contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionIn Du

  • New FTX CEO Paid $1,300 an Hour, Court Filings Show

    Non-executive directors hired in the wake of the crypto exchange’s collapse are earning $50,000 a month – but the fees may pale in comparison to the overall costs of corporate restructuring.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Google Cloud Managers Likely To Be Hit By Pay Cuts As Deal Growth Dries Up

    As companies pull back on cloud projects and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's deal growth slows, senior Google Cloud sales leaders have told managers to expect changes in how the staff gets paid next year. Executives at Google Cloud explored basing sales commissions on how much customers spend rather than the total contract value, the Information reports. Also Read: Intel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip Google, in recent years, signed billion-dollar, long-term deals

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.