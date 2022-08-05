U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,702.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,320.00
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9440
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,138.76
    +300.23 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.70
    +1.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.45
    -9.61 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Leading the Trend of Science and Technology, OMODA Boasts Leapfrog Quality with Intelligent Configuration

·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chery's first star product built with future technology as the carrier, OMODA is committed to meeting the needs of global young trend leading consumers. Powered by the immersion intelligent driving experience and intelligent technology winning the favor of global trendsetters, OMODA caters to global "future" trend leading users.

As the pioneer of future intelligence, OMODA 5 is equipped with multiple intelligent technologies to effectively improve the active safety performance and bring immersion intelligent driving experience to fashionable users.

In the intelligent cabin of OMODA 5, the user may control the precise execution of various functions of the vehicle through the Cerence ASR System instead of pressing the keys. The device can respond at any time after being awakened by the user once, thus realizing convenient and fast control of multimedia and air conditioner. Furthermore, OMODA 5 is equipped with wireless charger, which can support all mobile phones with wireless charging function. It also boasts mobile phone forgetting reminding function, which will give off an alarm if we leave the phone in the car when getting off. Of course, by virtue of a large number of advanced technologies such as remote unlocking, vehicle starting, air conditioner turning on in advance, locate the vehicle via remote control, and fresh-keeping mode, OMODA can provide a more reassuring travel to the users.

In terms of intelligent security configuration, OMODA 5 is equipped with an ADAS system with 16 functions to ensure the safe travel of young trendsetters. To be specific, RCTA can monitor the left, right and rear blind spots when reversing; AEB (automatic emergency braking) can identify pedestrians and bicycles to ensure the safe distance between the vehicle and passing pedestrians/vehicles; and LDP can automatically control the vehicle body to drive in the center of the lane all the time.

By force of the industrial-leading intelligent technology and the future-oriented intelligent security configuration, OMODA boasts comprehensively superior product strength, thus catering to global fashionable users. It chases personality, pursues fashion trend, and explores the charm of intelligent technology together with global young urban elites.

SOURCE Chery

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to delay major iPad update so new features can be improved, report claims

    Apple could delay the release of its major upcoming iPad software update, according to a new reports. The new update, iPadOS 16, was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event in June. It included a range of features, mostly notably “Stage Manager”, which introduces a whole new way of multitasking on the iPad.

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • Top 10 Biggest Semiconductor Companies

    The modern economy runs on semiconductors. The tiny electronic circuits, named for the electrical properties of the material from which they're made, are the brains for millions of devices, including space vehicles, car computers, smartphones, medical equipment, appliances, and more.

  • Ghost Security emerges from stealth to defend APIs and apps from attackers

    Ghost Security, which its founders describe as an "app security" company, today emerged from stealth with $15 million in combined funding from 468 Capital, DNX Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures at a $50 million valuation. CEO Greg Martin said that the capital will go toward expanding the team, building Ghost's product, and launching pilots with potential customers. Apps and APIs are at the core of organizations.

  • Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

    When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.

  • Apple might delay iPadOS 16 release until October

    The company is struggling with the Stage Manager multitasking feature, according to Bloomberg.

  • NEWEST LG CORDZERO™ CANADIAN LINEUP DELIVERS HASSLE-FREE CLEANING EXPERIENCE

    LG Electronics Canada (LG), a leader in home appliance innovations, continues to deliver 'Innovation for a Better Life' to Canadians by expanding its 2022 lineup of LG CordZero™ stick vacuums, designed with powerful performance that consumers can count on.

  • 3 Titans With Robust Cloud Computing Segments

    For investors seeking exposure to a rapidly expanding industry, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) would all be excellent choices.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

  • Infineon, AMD Stock Prices Show Diverging Fortunes in Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- With an industrywide boom in semiconductor sales running out of steam, the sector is dividing into two camps. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanChip companies that cater to automakers, data centers and industrial firms are still trying to keep up with demand, while those exposed to consumer electronics are stuck

  • Dirty tricks in Kansas via text: Does yes actually mean no?

    In the thick of Kansas' contentious debate over abortion rights, the anonymous text messages arriving on the eve of the big referendum this week seemed clear enough. The only problem: It was a lie, transmitted by text message Monday, a day before voters were to decide a ballot amendment seen as the first test of voter sentiment after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Voters in the conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement ended up rejecting the measure. “We’ve certainly seen dirty tricks, but never this level of deception aimed to make people vote the opposite way than they intend to,” said Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light, a youth voter registration and engagement organization in Kansas.

  • Goerli Is Coming: Ethereum’s Last Rehearsal Before the Merge

    The Prater upgrade, the first component of the upcoming Goerli testnet merge, is happening this week.

  • JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JFrog Q2 fiscal 2022 financial results conference call. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog's second quarter financial results, which were announced following market close today via press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog's CEO and co-founder, Shlomi Ben Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO.

  • China's memory upstart YMTC edges closer to rivals with 232-layer chip

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) on Wednesday announced new memory chip technology that would help it catch up with rivals Micron and SK Hynix, just as Washington considers steeper curbs on Chinese semiconductor companies. The company unveiled its fourth-generation 3D NAND chip, the X3-9070, and its first to feature 232 layers of memory cells, government-backed media outlet Global Times reported on Wednesday. South Korea's SK Hynix has also developed its first 238-layer memory chip, boasting a new industry benchmark.

  • From 7-11s to train stations, cyber attacks plague Taiwan over Pelosi visit

    As U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a brief visit to Taiwan this week that enraged Beijing, the welcome she received from government officials and the public was in sharp contrast with a different sort of message that began popping up elsewhere on the island. The largest 24-hour convenience store chain on the island was the victim of what Taiwanese authorities are calling an unprecedented amount of cyber attacks on government websites belonging to the presidential office, foreign and defence ministries as well as infrastructure such as screens at railway stations, in protest against Pelosi's visit. Taipei has not directly blamed the attacks on the Chinese government, but has said that the attacks on government websites -- which paralysed the sites' operations -- originated from addresses in China and Russia.

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Seed-phrase leak from crypto wallet Slope prompts Solana hack

    The massive Solana wallet hack had occurred after centralized servers stored unencrypted seed phrases sent by Slope Wallet’s mobile app, making them visible to anyone with access to the server, showed a preliminary finding from blockchain audit firm OtterSec. See related article: Solana blames Slope for exploit Fast facts About 15% of all the affected […]

  • Big Tech Is the West’s Surprise Weapon in Competition With Russia, China

    Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others face criticism at home over their influence in the marketplace and public square, but their role in Ukraine shows how they are becoming an asset in the West’s rivalry with Russia and China.

  • Apple is expected to delay its latest iPad software update

    The delay of the software will take about a month, according to reports.

  • Apple Plans to Delay Launch of iPadOS 16 Update by About a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to delay its next major iPad software update by about a month, taking the unusual step of not releasing it at the same time as the new iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeFor the last several years, the tech giant has r