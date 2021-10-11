U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    -14.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,554.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.50
    -65.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.50
    -8.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +2.00 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.29
    +0.75 (+3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8800
    +0.6650 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,501.03
    +789.27 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,097.67
    +2.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment Summit

·3 min read

OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fusion energy company, Tokamak Energy, will unveil its growth plans for commercial fusion at the Global Investment Summit in London later this month, attended by an audience of leading UK and international investors.

Tokamak Energy Logo
Tokamak Energy Logo

The Oxfordshire-based company, which is in an elite group of only four fusion companies globally to have raised more than $150m, will outline plans to develop economic fusion in compact power plants based on two world leading core technologies – the spherical tokamak design and high-temperature superconducting magnets. Tokamak Energy is focused on delivering fusion energy that is clean, low cost, secure and globally deployable.

In the last few months Tokamak Energy has demonstrated a transformative magnet protection technology that improves the commercial viability of fusion power plants. This next generation technology delivers higher performance than alternative magnet systems. It has also signalled a major expansion by announcing that it is to double its workforce – with more than a hundred and sixty highly skilled new roles for scientists and engineers created at the company's headquarters near Oxford.

According to Chris Kelsall, CEO of Tokamak Energy:

"The UK has a unique opportunity to be the global leader in a Net Zero world with fusion energy at its heart. Fusion energy is secure, low cost, globally deployable and clean. Plans are underway for Tokamak Energy to deliver economic fusion in the 2030s – we are developing the power plants of tomorrow while commercialising the tech applications of today. We are delighted to showcase our technology and route to commercial fusion at this week's Global Investment Summit."

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said:

"The Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

"Our showcase businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology, and I am proud that Tokamak Energy will be presenting their innovative fusion energy to some of the world's most high profile investors at the summit.

"Our industries of the future like energy will not only help ensure a cleaner, greener planet but also create high value jobs in Oxford and across the UK."

Earlier this month, Tokamak Energy also welcomed the UK government's new Fusion Strategy and Green paper on regulation. This highlights a pathway for regulating and stimulating a sector that aims to provide low cost, limitless and clean energy to the world. This is especially important in the run-up to COP26.

Notes to Editors

About Tokamak Energy

Tokamak Energy is a leading global commercial fusion energy company based near Oxford, UK. The company is developing the fusion power plant of tomorrow while commercialising the tech applications of today.

Tokamak Energy is pursuing fusion through the combined development of spherical tokamaks along with high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets.

In the ST-40 fusion prototype, Tokamak Energy has developed the most advanced compact spherical tokamak in the world – a key enabler of commercial fusion. Plans are underway for the ST-40 to operate at 100m degree plasma in 2021, which will be a key milestone for commercial fusion and the first privately funded fusion module to reach this landmark globally.

Tokamak Energy received five US Department of Energy grants in 2020, creating partnerships with leading expertise in the US National Laboratory System. The company is partnering with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in a $10m collaboration to develop the ST-40. It has also received a £10m grant from the UK Government as part of investment under the Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) programme.

Tokamak Energy is working with CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, on high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets in developing a proprietary technology that will scale to the large magnets necessary for fusion power modules. HTS magnets also have applications for particle accelerators, aerospace and for several other industrial sectors.

The company, founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, currently employs a growing team of over 180 people with talent from the UK and experts from around the world. It combines world leading scientific, engineering, industrial and commercial capabilities. The company has more than 50 families of patent applications and has raised over £100m of private investment.

Once realised, fusion energy will be clean, economic, and globally deployable – a key enabler for meeting international climate policy goals.

www.tokamakenergy.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439316/Tokamak_Energy_Logo.jpg

For press enquiries please contact:
Rishi Bhattacharya
rishi@impactandinfluence.global
+44 (0)7767 654070

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-uk-commercial-fusion-developer-tokamak-energy-to-unveil-growth-plans-at-global-investment-summit-301396829.html

SOURCE Tokamak Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • Stocks Drop as Surging Oil Price Unsettles Traders: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures dipped with European stocks as the highest oil prices since 2014 stirred fears that a spreading energy crunch will derail the global pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • Beware Tech Stocks. They Could Be a Trap.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • 2 Recent IPOs Trading at Bargain Prices

    Both American Well (NYSE: AMWL) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) are trading at their lowest levels ever in their short histories. Shares of telehealth company American Well (also known as Amwell) began trading on the public market on Oct. 5, 2020, at $28.86.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits