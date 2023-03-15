U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,891.93
    -27.36 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.57
    -280.83 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.05
    +5.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.94
    -30.95 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.73
    +1.12 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0154 (-1.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2970
    -0.9380 (-0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,653.04
    +7.90 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.52
    -11.72 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Leading veterans organizations applaud White House's proposed 2024 budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs

·3 min read

Despite additional funding needed for health care, benefits, and infrastructure, proposed VA budget attempts to meet the true, full needs of nation's veterans

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Budget veterans service organizations (IBVSOs) – DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) – applaud the White House's proposed fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a committed effort to strengthen the VA and bolster the health care, benefits, and services earned by our nation's veterans.

While the IBVSOs believe there are some areas of the budget that need additional resources – particularly health care infrastructure and medical research – this proposal accurately reflects the rising need for health care and benefits by those who served, their families, caregivers, and survivors. These funding levels are also necessary to ensure the United States keeps the historic and generational promise that was made with the signing of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act in August 2022.

"As lawmakers in Washington debate federal funding levels, DAV and our Independent Budget partners will continue fighting to ensure that the VA receives sufficient funding so that the Department is able to meet its mission of caring for those who have 'borne the battle,'" said Randy Reese, Executive Director of DAV Washington Headquarters. "Taking care of our nation's veterans is not only a sacred obligation, but it is also a cost of war. We thank the White House for sharing this vision and putting forth a funding proposal that adequately reflects the needs of the VA and the veterans, caregivers and survivors it serves."

"Caring for veterans with catastrophic disabilities requires our nation's complete commitment to providing fully for their life-long health care needs," said Carl Blake, Executive Director of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "The President's budget request for the VA represents a good first step toward fulfilling that commitment for FY 2024. As Congress works to set funding levels, we call on them to ensure VA is able to meet the department's medical staffing and infrastructure needs, as well as provide for the long-term services and supports catastrophically disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers rely on."

"VFW is encouraged by the Administration's recently released budget as it seeks to provide the necessary resources for VA to provide earned essential care and benefits to millions of veterans across the country," said Ryan Gallucci, Executive Director of the VFW Washington Office. "This includes commitments our nation has made to toxic-exposed veterans through the historic PACT Act. However, VFW still has concerns about the under-prioritization of certain elements within the budget such as infrastructure, and the funding mechanism for toxic exposure care, but we look forward to working with our partners in Congress and the Administration to make sure these outliers are rectified to ensure the best possible outcomes for veterans."

In early February 2023, the IBVSOs released The Independent Budget Veterans' Agenda for the 118th Congress: Budget for FY 2024-2025 and Critical Issues. The report serves as a roadmap to ensure VA is fully funded and capable of carrying out its mission to serve veterans and their families, both now and in the future. It includes more than 30 key recommendations for both legislators and the VA spread across five critical issues in three areas – to include health care, benefits, and employment & education. To learn more about this year's report and view previous reports, visit IndependentBudget.com.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promises to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; linking veterans and their families to employment resources; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in over 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at VFW.org.

Media Contacts:
DAV Todd Hunter, thunter@dav.org, 321-217-8255
PVA Onamé Thompson, onamet@pva.org, 703-864-5980
VFW Rob Couture, rcouture@vfw.org, 202-374-9998

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-veterans-organizations-applaud-white-houses-proposed-2024-budget-for-the-department-of-veterans-affairs-301773508.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

