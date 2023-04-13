Leading Washington State Recycling Company Seamlessly Expands Environmental Services Footprint with Comcast Business Partnership

SD-WAN solution from Comcast Business helps network growth, security and management as recycling company acquires new locations

Bothell, Washington --News Direct-- Comcast Washington

DTG Recycle (DTG) has announced that, with the support of SD-WAN on the ActiveCoreSM SDN Platform from Comcast Business, the company has successfully grown from a small business into an enterprise-level business, and is now poised to bring its services across the Greater Pacific Northwest.

“Once Comcast Business came in, I could see the entire scope of our network and I felt confident that if there was ever a problem, I had the network management capabilities and support from their team to help resolve it,” said John Clausen, Director of IT at DTG.

DTG, Washington state’s leading independent vertically integrated non-MSW recycling business, is rapidly expanding its operations across the Pacific Northwest region. The company is currently acquiring new recycling businesses to grow its overall reach and was recently acquired by a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, which will further the recycling company’s growth capabilities.

The rapid growth has elevated DTG from a small business with a few dozen employees to an enterprise-level company with nearly one thousand employees. Clausen also anticipates customer demand will also rise with DTG’s growth, expecting call volumes will double from 10,000 calls per month to 20,000.

With this business growth came an increased demand on DTG’s backend network. A majority of DTG’s operations are cloud-based, with documents and payments being handled electronically. Not only would Clausen and his IT team need reliable service and security features for the various network underlays at each of the company’s locations, they would also need a solution that made it easy for the small team to monitor and manage DTG’s growing footprint.

DTG partnered with Comcast Business to help keep their backend network operations nimble. With SD-WAN on the ActiveCoreSM SDN Platform, DTG has real-time visibility into its expanding network presence as well as unified threat management tools that help the company respond to network security breaches quickly. The Comcast Business solution also helps to ensure that new acquisitions are onboarded to the DTG network quickly and efficiently. Plus, Comcast Business engineers also monitor the company’s network and provide on-demand support in instances of network threats or outages.

Story continues

“It is essential that businesses looking to grow their operations have in place technology solutions that can simplify IT resource management, so that leaders can be better focused on innovating and ensuring their businesses remain agile,” said Rob Brenner, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region. “Our partnership with DTG is a testament to the growth potential of all small businesses, and the impact that a secure, centralized network control solution can have.”

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/leading-washington-state-recycling-company-seamlessly-expands-environmental-services-footprint-with-comcast-business-partnership-174991378