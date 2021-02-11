Leading Wellness Brand Miraval Announces Partnership With NAMI, The National Alliance On Mental Illness

Non-profit partnership reinforces the importance of mindfulness and mental wellbeing

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in destination wellness resorts and spas, Hyatt's Miraval brand announces its new partnership with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a non-profit, grassroots organization providing no-cost advocacy, education, and support to all those affected by mental illnesses. Together in 2021, the Miraval and NAMI teams plan to launch a series of events and programs that aim to promote the intersection of mindfulness and mental wellbeing, which are more important now than ever in today's world.

"Throughout its 25-year history, the Miraval brand has helped countless guests re-center their minds and souls, create balance in their lives and elevate their spirits," said Susan Santiago, head of Miraval operations at Hyatt. "We are all experiencing unpredictable, unprecedented events that can make us feel uncertain and out of balance. Part of staying in balance is learning how to move through time with purpose and mindfulness, and with our new NAMI partnership, Miraval Resorts can positively impact even more people, helping them build resilience and foster peace of mind during these difficult times and beyond."

In collaboration with NAMI, the Miraval team has created a series of 12 Sensory Journey videos that include Soundscapes for Serenity videos featuring autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) techniques and Mantras & Meditations videos containing guided meditations curated by the Miraval team of award-winning specialists. The Sensory Journey videos will be available complimentary on miravalresorts.com and promoted by NAMI starting in late spring 2021.

Throughout 2021, the Miraval and NAMI teams also plan to host a series of live virtual events featuring Miraval experts and NAMI specialists and representatives, who will speak to important wellbeing topics such as wellness leadership and mindful stress management. Miraval Resorts plan to continue supporting NAMI with additional philanthropic initiatives that directly support the non-profit and strive to increase awareness surrounding mental wellbeing and widen access to helpful resources.

"We are delighted to work with the Miraval brand, a pioneer in the wellness space that has long championed mindfulness and its role in fostering a positive outlook," said NAMI Interim Chief Development Office, Katrina Gay. "We're excited to tap into the many knowledgeable experts and wealth of resources at Miraval Resorts as we continue our mission to advocate for and support all individuals and families affected by mental illness."

Miraval Resorts, part of Hyatt's portfolio of brands, support individuals on their journey to creating a life in balance. As a leading mission in 2021, Miraval Resorts are committed to offering guests the necessary tools to re-center their minds and souls, ground them in nature, and elevate their spirits.

About Miraval

The Miraval brand is a global leader in wellness resorts and spas. Miraval Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category more than 25 years ago with its comprehensive program of mindfulness activities, destination-inspired experiences and spa treatments that incorporate modalities from around the globe. In 2017, Miraval joined the Hyatt portfolio bringing its in-depth approach to wellness to Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt members globally. In February 2019, Miraval Austin opened in Texas as the brand's second wellness resort. The newest resort, Miraval Berkshires, located in Lenox, Mass., opened as the brand's first East Coast destination in July 2020. Together, all three Miraval resorts inspire guests to create a life in balance, foster positivity and cultivate mindfulness.

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. The organization provides advocacy and public awareness, no-cost support and education programs online and in more than 650 communities across the country so that people and families affected by mental health conditions can build better lives.

