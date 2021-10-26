U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.91
    +17.43 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,850.43
    +109.28 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,252.25
    +25.54 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.35
    -7.29 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.60
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -11.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.37 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1430
    +0.4440 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,220.27
    -762.97 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.88
    -3.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio(TM) Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

·3 min read

  • IT teams can build Data Clean Rooms with support for all major cloud services providers

  • IT has full data governance over consumer data within standard SaaS architecture

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / LeadsRx - a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services - today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.

In addition to existing support for Amazon Web Services, LeadsRx has expanded support for the following cloud service platforms:

  • Google Cloud

  • IBM Cloud

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Oracle Cloud

  • DigitalOcean

  • Rackspace Cloud

As marketing teams continue their use of advanced analytics such as multi-touch attribution and customer journey mapping, many will choose to store this data outside of the traditional Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture and instead use a private Data Clean Room (DCR). This move allows full data governance over consumer data according to corporate policy and demands. LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ is one of the first SaaS solutions that offers DCR capabilities natively.

"With marketing teams collecting more and more first-party data about their consumers, storing this information in ways that allow complete, corporate data-governance is essential," said AJ Brown, co-founder and CEO of LeadsRx. "Demands from consumers to protect their private information are growing, and architectures like LeadsRx Privacy Studio give enterprises this ability within the framework of SaaS."

Helping IT regain control of systems and meet corporate policies around data privacy, Data Clean Rooms provide reassurance that data is kept safe and not made available to nefarious actors. At the same time, proper use of data allows trusted players to provide personalized experiences customers want and expect.

In a recent survey that asked more than 2,000 Americans "Do you believe companies are using your personal information responsibly?", McKinsey & Company found only 33% of respondents said "yes," while 42% said "no," and 25% said "I don't know."

"Consumers have an expectation that the information they provide on websites and within apps is held safe and secure, but typical SaaS architectures co-mingle this data making it impossible to provide governance in accordance with the individual corporate policy of the companies collecting it," Brown said. "A new architecture is required to allow greater control over consumer privacy while maintaining the benefits of SaaS."

For more details on LeadsRx security and privacy, please click here.

Learn more about LeadsRx Privacy Studio, LeadsRx Attribution and LeadsRx Journey by visiting LeadsRx.com.

About LeadsRx

Guided by an ethos of impartiality, consumer privacy, and quality first-party data, LeadsRx provides SaaS software and services that has helped marketers at more than 5,000 global and local brands and agencies increase customer acquisition efficiency, grow lifetime value, and identify wasted ad spend. LeadsRx foundational technology is our unique Universal Pixel™ that has collected more than 2.0 billion personas for anonymous individuals - not personal identities, but the characteristics or demographic attributes that make up the type of customer or customers represented by their digital experience across devices, browsers, and apps. To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information

Jeff Fishburn
Fishburn PR for LeadsRx
jeff@fishburnpr.com

SOURCE: LeadsRx



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669612/New-LeadsRx-Privacy-StudioTM-Expands-Support-to-Additional-Cloud-Service-Platforms-to-Create-Data-Clean-Rooms

Recommended Stories

  • How to Trade Nvidia Stock at All-Time Highs

    Nvidia and AMD hit new all-time highs, but that makes them increasingly difficult to trade. Here's how we're looking at Nvidia stock now.

  • Apple is likely to face DOJ antitrust lawsuit: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the latest from a DOJ probe into Apple's antitrust practices.

  • Intel CEO: My job is to win Apple back

    Intel has its sights set on regaining lost business from Apple, explains CEO Pat Gelsinger at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Crocs does make unusual shoes, but comfort has a funny way of trumping and ultimately dictating fashion. This will be the third straight year of double-digit sales growth for Crocs, and while it was initially eyeing 20% to 25% top-line growth this year it's now aiming for a 62% to 65% surge in revenue for 2021. Despite the stellar growth, Crocs is reasonably priced.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • This Is Why Microsoft Is The Best ESG Company Now

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $65,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Cisco creates Apple-specific development team for collaboration software

    (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc has created a team dedicated to developing its Webex collaboration software for Apple Inc products, the two companies said Tuesday as Cisco rolled out a new version of Webex for iPads. Once known for its networking hardware, Cisco has set a goal to derive half of its sales from subscriptions https://www.reuters.com/technology/cisco-forecasts-growth-software-shift-chip-prices-pressure-profits-2021-09-15, including for paid software such as Webex, by 2025. It has been revamping the video meeting software with new features as it competes for users with Microsoft Corp's Teams, Zoom Video Communications Inc and Salesforce.com's Slack for users for remote and hybrid workers and had about 600 million monthly meeting participants https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cisco-systems-webex/ciscos-webex-participants-near-600-million-as-pandemic-flares-again-idUSKBN278018 last year.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Google’s first real premium smartphone is a total winner

    Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the company's first smartphone that can truly stand tall next to the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

  • Zoom CEO describes pandemic-era use cases that 'surprised us most'

    Video conferencing during the pandemic has allowed for communicating in ways many may not have imagined, including the CEO of Zoom (ZM).

  • Ethereum Is Moving Towards The $4,400 Level

    Ethereum managed to settle above the resistance level at $4,150.

  • How to delete your search history — and why that’s important

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should clear your search history on a regular basis.

  • Demand is high for swimming pools made from shipping containers

    Demand for swimming pools made out of recycled cargo containers is through the roof, and the few companies that offer them can barely meet demand.Why it matters: For all the news about pandemic-induced cargo backups at sea, many shipping containers only make one-way trips from Asia to North America, and those tend to be repurposed for housing and industrial uses — or, increasingly, for fun.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Work-from-home

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

    The financial firm and its fund unit say they won’t comment further on Ramon de Oliveira’s resignation. Equitable replaces him with director Joan Lamm-Tennant.

  • Tesla Supplier Shows Off More Powerful Battery

    The new cell has five times the capacity of smaller previous models, the head of Panasonic’s battery unit said.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.

  • Taproot Upgrade Might Already Be Priced Into Bitcoin

    Taproot, the Bitcoin blockchain's biggest upgrade in four years, is coming next month, and cryptocurrency market analysts say the event could highlight the network's slow-going approach to advancements at a time when development is moving fast on rival blockchains.

  • Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers' IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers."