Leaf Home Solutions™ Expands Services with the Acquisition of Three Successful Direct-to-Consumer Companies Under Its Leaf Home Enhancements™ Brand

·5 min read

Thiel's Home Solutions, Miracle Windows & Showers and Storm Tight Windows to Continue Offering Top-Quality Products and End-to-End Service as Part of the Leaf Home Solutions Family

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home Solutions™, North America's leading direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions, today announced the company has recently acquired three successful residential direct-to-consumer businesses under its Leaf Home Enhancements™ subsidiary. The acquired companies — Thiel's Home Solutions, Storm Tight Windows and Miracle Windows & Showers — will maintain current operations, continuing to offer high-quality products and customer-focused service.

Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions
Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions

As the parent company, Leaf Home Solutions offers comprehensive direct-to-consumer solutions for homeowners through its four growing verticals: LeafFilter® Gutter Protection; Leaf Home Safety Solutions™; Leaf Home Water Solutions™; and Leaf Home Enhancements. The company acquired Thiel's Home Solutions in September 2020, Storm Tight Windows in December 2020, and Miracle Windows & Showers in January 2021.

Leaf Home Solutions is a rapidly growing company with over $1.1 billion in revenue. Despite the pandemic, the organization maintained its momentum, growing organically by 80% in 2020 and pivoting quickly with remote staff and elevated safety measures to safely serve customers at their homes. The company's biggest differentiator is its technology platform and tech-enabled capabilities, including the use of real-time data insights to quickly optimize and shift strategies, and the acquisitions set up the company to continue that growth trajectory in the coming years. In 2021, Leaf Home Solutions plans to open 60 new offices across all four of its verticals.

"As we pursue our aggressive growth strategy, these companies align perfectly within the Leaf Home Solutions family and with our dedication to delivering world-class products and end-to-end services to our customers," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "Each of our businesses has strong teams with impressive track records of success in each of their markets and a relentless focus on providing a superior experience for each customer."

More About the Acquired Companies

An A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited company, Thiel's Home Solutions provides kitchen and bathroom cabinet makeovers, eliminates drafts by removing old windows and installing custom replacements, and modernizes showers and tubs in Northeast Ohio. The company uses top-quality products to maximize the value of customer homes, and has been earning trust for over 50 years in business. "I've never met any company that has the resources that Leaf Home Solutions has internally. They've brought so much to the table in terms of technology, and they've got really smart people," Eric Thiel, President, Thiel's Home Solutions, said. "It's been a great transition for us. In just a short amount of time, our people have already experienced growth, and I'm excited to watch them continue to grow within the organization."

Storm Tight Windows is the #1 direct-to-consumer seller of Category 5 hurricane-rated, Miami Dade County-approved, impact windows in South Florida. Each impact window the company installs undergoes rigorous testing to earn the Storm Tight Windows Seal of Approval. With over a decade in business, the company has installed more than one million factory-direct, energy-efficient hurricane impact windows. "All around, this is a fantastic opportunity for our business. There are few companies that I would align with, and Leaf Home Solutions checks off all the boxes," said Lee Brown, President, Storm Tight Windows. "We want to make sure the individuals who helped us get where we are today are taken care of, as well as our customers. I know that LHS stands behind both its customers and employees, and we're going to look back on this and say it was a great decision for everyone."

Miracle Windows & Showers has improved thousands of Northeast Florida homes since 2006. The company offers factory-direct pricing and world-class quality to ensure customers get a positive return on their home enhancement investment, save money, and reduce environmental impact. "The value of our business is our people. I wouldn't let there be a handoff unless I knew they would be in equal or better hands, and they are in the best hands given my 15-year relationship with Chris Counahan, LHS's Chief Sales Officer, and meeting the entire Leaf Home Solutions team," Gary Fanelli, President, Miracle Windows & Showers, said. "I'm excited knowing what our team has going for them moving forward, to see the growth they can achieve and the relationships they will make to carry them to the next level."

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

Learn more about Leaf Home Solutions at www.leafhomesolutions.com.

Media Contact
Gabrielle DePietro
Gdepietro@nextpr.com
484-886-9554

Leaf Home Enhancements
Leaf Home Enhancements
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaf-home-solutions-expands-services-with-the-acquisition-of-three-successful-direct-to-consumer-companies-under-its-leaf-home-enhancements-brand-301224153.html

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions

    (Bloomberg) -- There is nothing about the finances of Blink Charging Co. that would suggest it’s one of the hottest stocks in America.It’s never posted an annual profit in its 11-year history; it warned last year it could go bankrupt; it’s losing market share, pulls in anemic revenue and has churned through management in recent years.And yet a hot stock it is. Investors have bid Blink’s share price up 3,000% over the past eight months. Only seven stocks -- out of about 2,700 that are worth at least $1 billion -- have risen more over that time. The reason: Blink is a green-energy company, an owner and operator of charging stations that power up electric vehicles. And if investors are certain of one thing in the mania that is sweeping through financial markets, it is that green companies are can’t-miss, must-own investments of the future.No stock better captures this euphoria than Blink. With a market capitalization of $2.17 billion as of Monday, its enterprise value-to-sales ratio -- a common metric to gauge whether a stock is overvalued -- has blown out to 481. For some context, at Tesla Inc. -- the darling of the EV world and a company with a very rich valuation itself -- that number is just 26.“Everything about it is wrong,” said Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research. “It is just a cute name which caught the eye of retail investors.”Citron was one of a handful of firms that bet against Blink last year, putting on short-sale trades that would pay off if the share price fell. It’s one of several wagers against stocks favored by the retail-investment crowd that have gone against Citron -- with GameStop Corp. being the most high-profile -- and prompted Left to declare Jan. 29 that the firm was abandoning its research into short-selling targets. Overall short interest on Blink -- a gauge of the amount of wagers against the stock -- has fallen to under 25% of free-floating shares from more than 40% in late December.For the short-sellers, one of the things that raised alarms is that several figures tied to Blink, including CEO and Chairman Michael Farkas, were linked to companies that ran afoul of securities regulations years ago.Farkas dismisses this and the other criticisms lobbied by the shorts. “There have been and always will be naysayers,” Farkas said in an email. “When I founded the business, the naysayers questioned whether the shift to EV was real. Now, as the value of our business grows, the naysayers tend to be the short sellers.”Also See: Bloomberg Intelligence’s Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance DashboardIn the CrosshairsMaking money on charging is, historically, a losing proposition. In theory, a model like Blink’s that involves both equipment sales and collecting user fees could become consistently profitable as government support accelerates EV adoption. But no one’s done it yet.“This market is still too small and early-stage,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James & Associates. “It will take time for economies of scale to materialize.”Even by the industry’s fairly forgiving standards, Blink’s revenue is meager, totaling an estimated $5.5 million in 2020. ChargePoint Inc., which announced plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company last year, generated $144.5 million in revenue in 2020, according to a January filing. EVgo Services LLC, which is nearing a similar deal to go public through a SPAC, has a smaller charging network than Blink but more than double the sales -- an estimated $14 million in 2020. Despite the wildly different revenue figures, all three companies have an enterprise value of between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion.Blink warned in a May filing that its finances “raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within a year,” a required disclosure when a company doesn’t have enough cash on hand for 18 months of expenses.“Electric is real. The stock prices of companies in the space are not,” said Erik Gordon, an assistant professor at University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. “The dot-com boom produced some real companies, but most of the overpriced dot-com companies were lousy investments. The electric boom will be the same story. Some great companies will be built, but most of the investors who chase insanely-priced companies will be crying.”Still, the recent market boom has breathed new life into Blink, allowing it to raise $232.1 million though a share offering in January. Roth Capital Partners as recently as Friday recommended buying the stock, giving it a price target of $67, 29% above the current level.Shares fell 2.3% to $52.10 in New York Monday.The company’s prospects rely on exponential EV growth, and Farkas in January discussed plans to deploy roughly 250,000 chargers “over the next several years” and often touts the company’s ability to generate recurring revenue from its network.Currently, the company says it has 6,944 charging stations in its network. An internal map of Blink’s public fleet lists about 3,700 stations available in the U.S. By contrast, ChargePoint boasts a global public and private charging network that’s more than 15 times larger.Unlike some of its competitors, Blink’s revenue model hinges in part on driving up utilization rates, which for now remain in the “low-single-digits,” too scant to generate significant revenue, Farkas said during a November earnings call. He told Bloomberg that use will increase as EVs become more popular.For most chargers in operation now, utilization probably must reach 10%-15% to break even, although profitability depends on many other factors such as a company’s business model, electricity rates and capital costs, according to BloombergNEF Senior Associate Ryan Fisher.Blink was an early market leader among charging companies but has lost its lead and now controls about 4% of the sector in Level 2 public charging, said Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy, an electric car consulting and policy firm.Blink has also acknowledged “material weaknesses” over its financial reporting, disclosed in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings dating back to 2011. The company says it has hired an accounting consultant to review its controls and is making necessary changes.Origin StoryBlink’s colorful origin story has been a prime target of short-sellers. It traces back to 2006 when it formed as shell company New Image Concepts Inc. to provide “top-drawer” personal consulting services related to grooming, wardrobe and entertainment, according to an SEC filing.In December 2009, the company entered a share exchange agreement with Car Charging Inc. Farkas joined the company as CEO in 2010, after working as a stockbroker and investing in companies including Skyway Communications Holding Corp., which the SEC deemed a “pump-and-dump scheme” during the years Farkas held shares. (Farkas said he was a passive investor, was unaware of any misdeeds and “had no involvement in any capacity in the activities of Skyway.”)In 2013, Farkas oversaw Car Charging’s $3.3 million purchase of bankrupt Ecotality, which had received more than $100 million in U.S. Department of Energy grants to install chargers nationwide. The company later changed its name to Blink.Since then, Blink has been plagued by executive turnover, with three of five board members departing between November 2018 and November 2019. The company has had two chief financial officers and three chief operating officers since 2017. One former COO, James Christodoulou, was fired in March 2020. He sued the company, accusing it of potential securities violations, and reached a settlement with Blink, which denied any wrongdoing, for $400,000 in October.Financier Justin Keener, a one-time major Blink shareholder whose capital assisted the company’s 2018 Nasdaq listing, and the company he operated were charged last year for failing to register as a securities dealer while allegedly selling billions of penny-stock shares unrelated to Blink. He said he has since divested from Blink and now owns “a relatively small number of common shares” as a result of a settlement of a warrant dispute with the company. Keener denies the SEC allegations.Farkas told Bloomberg he has cut all ties to Keener, was unaware of any investigations going on while they worked together and has no knowledge of any wrongdoing by Keener.The surging stock has brought a windfall to Farkas, Blink’s largest shareholder. On Jan. 12, after shares rallied to records, he sold $22 million of stock, according to Bloomberg data. Farkas’s total compensation, including stock awards, totaled $6.5 million from 2016 to 2019, equivalent to more than half the company’s revenue. Included in his 2018 compensation were $394,466 in commissions to Farkas Group Inc., a third-party entity he controlled that Blink hired to install chargers.Farkas said his compensation is justified given that he had personally invested in the company’s formation and had for many years received shares in lieu of salary.More recently, Blink board member Donald Engel followed the CEO’s lead.He sold more than $18 million of shares during the past two weeks.(Updates share price in 15th paragraph and market value in fourth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.