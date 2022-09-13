U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

LeafLink Launches New Full-Platform Pricing Model To Help Cannabis Brands & Retailers Simplify Operations, Save 20% On Monthly Operating Costs

·6 min read

By Leveraging New Bundled Pricing for LeafLink's Logistics Solutions, Payment Tools, and Marketplace, Cannabis Companies Can Save on Costs, Drive Revenue, and Improve Business Margins in Challenging Economic Climate

Innovative Pricing Model is First Of Its Kind for Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink, the world's leading online wholesale cannabis platform, today announced a new pricing model to help cannabis wholesalers manage their daily operations more efficiently and seamlessly through LeafLink's full-service platform. By using a bundled package of offerings from LeafLink's full platform of logistics solutions, payment tools, and the company's world-leading marketplace, cannabis retailers and brands can save an estimated 20% per month or more on their operational costs. Leading cannabis businesses, including March and Ash and Cannalicious, have already signed onto the new pricing plan and are leveraging LeafLink's full-service platform to streamline their operations, save money, and drive value for their businesses – meeting a critical business need in the current challenging economic environment.

With LeafLink's new full platform pricing model — the first of its kind in the industry — cannabis businesses can streamline and centralize operations for one predictable monthly cost, and reinvest the money they will save on wholesale margins directly back into growing their business. By combining all that LeafLink has to offer into a single, holistic bundle, cannabis operators simplify their daily tasks and focus on growing their business. LeafLink's suite of offerings include: logistics and supply chain solutions, payment tools, an industry-leading marketplace that integrates with the other systems in the cannabis tech stack, advertising opportunities to maximize exposure to buyers, and real-time insights that give users wholesale reporting to make the strategic business decisions.

"At LeafLink, everything we do is driven by our desire to make it easier for cannabis brands and retailers to do business. By packaging our offerings together in this simplified way, our new full platform pricing plan is about exactly that. Whether you are a leading MSO working across the country, or just starting up shop in a single state, like Michigan or California, LeafLink is the trusted partner and one-stop shop for all of your operational needs," said Ryan G. Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of LeafLink.

LeafLink's platform currently serves enterprises across the country, and its new full platform pricing model is being rolled out in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to start. Pricing will now be available in three tiers - Essential, Professional, and Enterprise - designed to serve cannabis wholesalers at every size. Essential is ideal for single store retailers and recently launched brands; Professional is targeted to support growing retail chains and houses of brands that require increased logistics, storage and services support; while Enterprise is crafted specifically for large brands, retail chains, and multi-state operators (MSOs) requiring the highest level of support. Pricing varies based on tier and level of service needs, and all three tiers include access to LeafLink's industry-leading marketplace.

"March and Ash has been proud to work with LeafLink since 2018, and they've been a real gamechanger for us across Southern California. Working with LeafLink has improved our margins by helping us streamline our operations, and minimize vendors needing to come to our stores — we have become significantly more efficient. Our inventory is in one place and it's easier to manage everything and where it needs to go. Our managers love it too because their teams don't have to spend all day stickering products. This new pricing model is the icing on the cake of adding value to an already incredible partnership that we have seen countless benefits from," said Jon Saco, Chief Operating Officer of March and Ash.

"Since launching in Michigan in 2018, Cannalicious Labs has been on a mission to deliver the highest quality products that are grown in nature and rooted in science. While we focus on producing the best possible products for our customers, we rely on partners like LeafLink to help us take care of the rest. Through the company's new full platform pricing plan, we will be able to seamlessly reach even more retailers and continue to grow our business," said Tim Schuler, President & COO of Detroit Edible Company and Cannalicious Labs.

"ReLeaf Farms is new to LeafLink, but we are already incredibly excited about the value that the platform will be able to deliver for our business and our customers. Beyond the anticipated cost savings compared to our previous set of solutions, we're also looking forward to the additional revenue we'll be able to generate by adopting the full LeafLink platform. We can reinvest that money into our business, and ensure that we're consistently delivering the best possible customer experience. This is perfectly aligned with our mission to improve and enhance people's enjoyment of life with top-quality products and great customer service," said Ryan Fritzsch, Corporate Controller at ReLeaf Farms.

First launched in 2016, LeafLink's marketplace has grown into the world's largest cannabis wholesale marketplace, processing more than $5B in orders annually. The company's offerings are built specifically for each market and include solutions that enable brands to increase reliability, efficiency, and transparency in shipping; retailer-focused solutions for warehousing, fulfillment, and restocking of inventory; and technology to help streamline inventory operations and increase margins. LeafLink is also committed to bringing critical liquidity to the cannabis market. The company previously raised a $250 million credit facility for this purpose, and its payment tools allow buyers and sellers to make and receive payments on their schedule.

LeafLink's platform also includes insights and analytics tools to help cannabis companies make more informed and data-driven decisions. Brands can use it to comprehend the demands of their customers, help guide product development, and keep track of the competition. This depth of data also helps brands expand into new markets – they can develop an in-depth understanding of market growth rates, forecasted demand, competitors, and potential barriers to entry.

Tens of thousands of companies utilize LeafLink's platform, including many industry-leading brands and multi-state operators (MSOs) that have recently adopted LeafLink's new logistics and fulfillment solutions, such as Ascend Wellness, Columbia Care, RevClinics, March and Ash, Cannacraft, BellRock Brands, and Summit Brands.

About LeafLink

LeafLink is the cannabis industry's wholesale platform and has revolutionized the way thousands of brands, distributors, and retailers manage their operations in 30 markets and growing. The company's industry-defining tools make it easier for cannabis businesses to create, manage, pay for, and ship their orders, so they can focus on growing their businesses. LeafLink's marketplace processed approximately $5 billion in annual orders in 2021, making up an estimated nearly half of U.S. wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than $131 million of equity to date as well as a $250 million credit facility to provide liquidity to the cannabis supply chain. Learn more at https://LeafLink.com/.

Media Contact
MATTIO Communications
Mark Sinclair
leaflink@mattio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaflink-launches-new-full-platform-pricing-model-to-help-cannabis-brands--retailers-simplify-operations-save-20-on-monthly-operating-costs-301622633.html

SOURCE Leaflink

