U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,243.19
    -83.97 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,815.47
    -872.38 (-2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,228.77
    -198.47 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,142.04
    -21.20 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.95
    -4.86 (-6.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.70 (-2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1990
    -0.1010 (-7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    -0.0087 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3970
    -0.6690 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,679.02
    -756.58 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.26
    -23.78 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.39
    -163.70 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

LeagueApps raises $15M to be the 'operating system' for youth sports organizations

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Youth sports are an integral part of our communities, bringing families together and helping kids all over gain confidence and skills.

Most of us don’t think about all the work that goes into setting up, growing and maintaining these leagues. It’s a lot. Today, LeagueApps, which aims to be the operating system for youth sports organizations, announced it has raised $15 million in a Series B round of funding.

Existing investor Contour Venture Partners led the financing, which brings to $35 million the company’s total funding since its 2010 inception. Major League Baseball and Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers, also participated in the round.

A slew of new and existing backers also put money in the round, including Olympic gold medalists Julie Foudy and Swin Cash; NFL veteran Derrick Dockery; Peter J. Holt, chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment; Laura Dixon, founder and president of PRO Sports Assembly; and investment management firm Hamilton Lane.

The New York-based company is working to help youth sports organizations, well, be better organized. It has developed registration and management software so that leaders of these sports organizations can better manage the process of running the leagues, communicate more effectively and collect payment more efficiently.

“We’ve built all the tools they need to power their programs,” said Brian Litvack, LeagueApps CEO and co-founder. Those tools include giving these leaders the means to do things like build a website, accept registrations, send messages to coaches and parents and help them share information with governing bodies or associations.

“Local sports organizers have an important role in the community to make sure that sports happens,” Litvack said.

Image Credits: LeagueApps

Rather than charging for its software, it charges a small fee upfront and then takes a percentage of any transactions that are conducted via its platform. So if its users don’t get paid, it doesn’t get paid.

That means the company, like many others, took a bit of a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. But it’s since rebounded, and then some.

In the spring of 2021, the platform crossed the $2 billion in transactions-processed mark, doubling the $1 billion mark it reached in the summer of 2019. From 2016 to 2019, LeagueApps saw 275% revenue growth. Today, more than 3,000 sports organizations use LeagueApps as their operating system.

The company projects that it will process more than 4 million sports registrations in 2021.

In addition to its flagship software, the company’s NextUp platform is designed to provide organizers with opportunities for leadership development and networking. It also runs FundPlay, a philanthropic program focused on sports-based youth development programs in underserved communities.

As a parent with children playing sports, Contour Ventures’ Matt Gorin said he was drawn to invest in LeagueApps. In his view, the company is tackling a “large yet fragmented” market.

I have seen firsthand just how important youth sports experiences, and the organizations that provide them, are to kids, families and communities,” he said.LeagueApps is unique in so many ways, particularly regarding its unparalleled approach and commitment to combining technology, community, customer service and impact for the maturing youth sports market.”

LeagueApps plans to use its new capital mainly to invest in product and engineering so that it can “provide more solutions” to youth sports organizations.

Investors and startups are seeking ways to entertain and protect kids online

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Are Blindsided by Bond Rally Stumping Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the fast money has been caught off-guard by the latest leg of a relentless bond rally that’s stumping traders and strategists across Wall Street.Data on positioning among the biggest leveraged traders, the ranks of which are dominated by hedge funds, show the cohort has been increasing bets against longer-dated Treasuries for weeks, setting up for the reflation trade to get back on track as data points to an economic resurgence.Instead, U.S. bonds have surged, with the yield

  • Here’s What Citigroup to Goldman Say About the OPEC+ Oil Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ has overcome an internal dispute and salvaged a deal to add more barrels to the market, with the group set to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until all its halted production has been revived. Brent oil fell toward $73 a barrel as investors digested the news.Here’s what some analysts had to say about agreement, which was driven by the United Arab Emirates seeking better terms, and the broader outlook:CitigroupThe market is very tight and a supply

  • Brookfield’s Inter Pipeline Bid Favored by ISS Over Pembina Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s plans to sell itself to Pembina Pipeline Corp. have been dealt a blow after a prominent shareholder advisory firm recommended investors reject the deal and instead support a C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) hostile offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said that while there’s a “sound strategic rationale for a combination” with Pembina, and the all-stock transaction could also deliver upside for investors, Brookfiel

  • Wall Street’s New Fear Is That Economic Growth Has Peaked

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment strategists are starting to consider a new bearish scenario: the economy has already hit its speed limit.With the ferocious spread of Covid-19’s delta variant and central banks already talking about tighter monetary policy to bring inflation under control, there’s a sense of worry that financial markets have become too optimistic.The shift in narrative was evident across assets on Monday. The S&P 500 sank 1.5% and benchmark Treasury yields tumbled to the lowest level si

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • India minister says regulators probing Adani firms, shares fall

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India's securities regulator and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules, junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary told parliament on Monday. Shares of the six Adani group companies, which are in the business of operating airports and ports, generating and distributing electricity, and coal and gas trading, closed between 1.1%-4.8% lower on Monday. "The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations," Chaudhary said, without disclosing the companies involved.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks suffer biggest drop in months as rising COVID cases shake confidence

    Investors are struggling to calibrate a strong recovery against rising prices, and resurgent COVID-19 infections.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Listings Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • U.S. investor Calvey tells court: Find me innocent and Russia will get billions in investment

    U.S. investor Michael Calvey on Monday told a Moscow court trying him on embezzlement charges that an innocent verdict in his case would trigger billions of dollars in foreign investment and help create thousands of new jobs. Calvey, one of Russia's most prominent foreign investors, faces a possible six-year suspended jail sentence if found guilty with a verdict expected on Aug. 2. The founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, Calvey was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny.

  • COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months

    Investors moved away from risky assets on Monday as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases crushed bond yields and left stocks facing losing streaks, with Wall Street falling more than 1%. "Investors shed risk assets in early morning trading amid fears of a surge in COVID infections that have the potential to curtail global growth," said Peter Essele, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network, in an e-mailed statement.

  • U.S. dollar, yen gain as Delta variant weighs on risk sentiment

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery. The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has come off its highs as the yen and Swiss franc advanced with the decline in risk appetite. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday.

  • Evergrande Resumes Downward Spiral as Investors Prep for Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor doubts over China Evergrande Group intensified on Monday as a creditor’s successful demand to freeze some assets underscored concern that the embattled developer may struggle to raise funds.The company’s shares plummeted 16% to close at a four-year low in Hong Kong, while its listed electric vehicle unit sank 19%. Some of Evergrande’s local bonds fell to record lows.A Chinese court froze a 132 million yuan ($20 million) deposit held by Evergrande’s main onshore subsidiary

  • Too many people focused on inflation: BMO Capital Markets Strategist

    Inflation has dominated financial news headlines of late - but one investor believes the attention given to rising prices should be spent elsewhere.

  • 'Pingdemic': English businesses buckle under COVID-19 isolation demands

    LONDON (Reuters) -England's car plants, railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government on Monday that a COVID-19 tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse. Cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit around 50,000 a day on some days last week. Alerts, or "pings", sent out by the official app telling anyone identified as a contact of someone with the disease to self-isolate for 10 days have caused huge disruption in schools, businesses and the healthcare system.

  • Exclusive: J&J exploring putting talc liabilities into bankruptcy, sources say

    Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to offload liabilities from widespread Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business that would then seek bankruptcy protection, according to seven people familiar with the matter. During settlement discussions, one of the healthcare conglomerate’s attorneys has told plaintiffs’ lawyers that J&J could pursue the bankruptcy plan, which could result in lower payouts for cases that do not settle beforehand, some of the people said. Plaintiffs’ lawyers would initially be unable to stop J&J from taking such a step, though could pursue legal avenues to challenge it later.

  • Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Aims to Raise $200M in Funding Before Nasdaq Listing: Report

    The company has been meeting prospective investors and is working with an adviser on the round, Bloomberg reported.

  • Top China Fund Manager Bets on Tech as Beijing Tightens Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China’s largest mutual fund companies is betting on the nation’s internet giants, just as a clampdown by Beijing sends shockwaves through the sector.China Asset Management Co. on Friday completed fundraising for its approximately 400 million yuan ($62 million) Internet Leading Enterprises Mixed Fund, saying it sees an opportunity to build positions amid market pessimism in the wake of China’s drive to rein in its biggest technology companies.“Short-term blows to sentiment h

  • Oil slumps 6% amid OPEC+ deal to boost supply, rising COVID cases

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged more than $4 a barrel on Monday, headed for its worst day since March, after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections in many countries threaten demand. U.S. oil futures were down $4.56, or 6.4%, at $67.25 a barrel.

  • Stocks Slump as Virus Jitters Fuel Rush Into Bonds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped around the world as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta coronavirus variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated.In a reversal of the reopening trade that has powered this year’s equity rally, cyclical industries bore the brunt of the selloff. Commodity, financial and industrial shares led losses in the S&P 500, which fell as much as 2% earlier Monday. Travel stocks tumbled amid concern over furthe

  • Zoom's massive $14.7 billion deal for Five9 highlights record-setting year for M&A

    Zoom isn't the only company making powers in 2021. Here are dealmaking stats you need to know from Goldman Sachs.