Leah Heise Joins Kearney's Constellation Advisor Program

·2 min read

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced that Leah Heise has joined as a member of its Consumer and Retail Practice's Constellation Advisor Program. Heise will advise and inform Kearney work with traditional cannabis companies as it builds on and accelerates its ongoing work in the cannabis industry.

Leah Heise
Leah Heise

"Our Constellation Advisor Program allows us to bring the best mix of industry and consulting talent to our clients," said Greg Portell, Global and Americas Lead, Consumer and Retail. "For a fast-moving space such as the cannabis industry, we knew we wanted someone with deep industry expertise to complement the focus Kearney has on driving results to the bottom line for our clients, and Leah has the perfect blend of strategic vision and hands-on expertise we were looking for."

Heise brings a broad and diverse background to her advisory role. She entered the cannabis industry in 2015. Since then she has been a member of two executive teams for multi-state operations (MSOs), built and sold a plant-touching company, and assisted in scaling two other multi-state operators to Initial Public Offering. Plant-touching companies directly handle cannabis plants or products. "I am passionate about bringing diversity to the industry and ensuring that it grows compliantly, ethically, and with the employee and the end user in mind," Heise said.

Heise's expert opinions on the industry have been featured in print media, television, and radio, including Marijuana Venture Magazine, Inc., Working Mother Magazine, Civilized, Freedom Leaf, WestWord, Leafly, CNBC, The Baltimore Sun, The Baltimore Business Journal, WBALTV, Fox45 News, and 98 Rock.

About Kearney
As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com.

Media contact:
Meir Kahtan
Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-864-0800
mkahtan@rcn.com

Kearney Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kearney)
Kearney Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kearney)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leah-heise-joins-kearneys-constellation-advisor-program-301529260.html

SOURCE Kearney

