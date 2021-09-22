U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.05
    +38.86 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.02
    +338.18 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,852.71
    +106.31 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.74
    +33.56 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.47 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3130
    -0.0110 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6110
    +0.3910 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,253.79
    +1,459.23 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.63
    +43.15 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Leak Detection Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.52% | Exclusive Pandemic Focused Report by SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Leak Detection Equipment Market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.02 Billion by 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Leak Detection Equipment Market Procurement Research Report
Leak Detection Equipment Market Procurement Research Report

Signup to Get a FREE Sample PDF of This Report Now:

www.spendedge.com/report/leak-detection-equipment-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats for Leak Detection Equipment Market?
    The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    QinetiQ Group Plc, ABB Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Fixed pricing model, and volume based pricing models are some of the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

  • What will be incremental spend in Leak Detection Equipment?
    The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5.02 Billion, during 2021-2025.

  • What is the expected price change in Leak Detection Equipment procurement?
    During the forecast period, the price for Leak Detection Equipment procurement will increase by 4%-7%.

Get instant access to download the report and get the information and data that can help you make faster, sounder, and more effective decisions.

Purchase The Report Now!

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Market:

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Key Insights Provided in the Leak Detection Equipment Research Report:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

  • Is my Leak Detection Equipment TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • Is my Leak Detection Equipment TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leak-detection-equipment-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-52--exclusive-pandemic-focused-report-by-spendedge-301381537.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • Pitney Bowes Is Still Looking Bearish

    This is when a few lucky callers can get to ask host Jim Cramer about securities that they are interested in. On Tuesday's show, one caller asked him about Pitney Bowes . The downtrend is still ongoing as prices have broken below the May lows.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the C

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Oil prices climb as EIA reports a 7th straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, finding support after data revealed that U.S. crude inventories declined for a seventh week in a row.

  • Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

    Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Oil Jumps as U.S. Supplies Deplete and Broader Markets Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after U.S. crude inventories slid to the lowest since October 2018 and as broader markets gained.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoFutures in New York rose as much as 2.2% on

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • China Begins Winter Gas Buying Spree at the Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China is escalating its purchases of liquefied natural gas for the winter, exacerbating a global supply shortage and leaving less fuel for energy-parched Europe.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economi

  • Proof of natural immunity could pose legal challenge to covid-19 vaccine mandates - here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan takes a look at recent lawsuits against covid-19 vaccine mandates by those who have natural antibody immunity.&nbsp;

  • 800,000 customers hit as Avro Energy and Green go bust

    Taxpayer-funded deal to curb CO2 shortage averts food industry crisis Putin's iron grip on energy leaves Europe increasingly vulnerable FTSE 100 rebounds 1.5pc, above 7,000; US stocks rise Jeremy Warner: Energy crisis exposes deep flaws in Britain's 'seat of the pants' economy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Russia’s New Gas Pipeline to Germany Delivers More Power to Moscow

    A cold winter might force European regulators to speed up the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline now running between Russia and Germany.

  • Ford, Redwood form 'circular' supply chain for EV battery materials

    Ford Motor Co and startup Redwood Materials said on Wednesday they are partnering to form a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, from raw materials to recycling. The aim is to lower the cost of EVs by reducing the dependence on imported materials, while also narrowing the environmental impact from mining and refining of battery materials. Ford and Redwood will work closely with Korean battery maker SK Innovation, which has a joint venture with Ford called BlueOvalSK to make EV battery cells in the United States, Ford executive Lisa Drake said at a media briefing.

  • Wormhole 2.0 ETH-SOL bridge latest in cross-chain boom

    The Solana network’s leading interoperability protocol – Wormhole 2.0 – has officially launched a cross-chain bridge between Solana and Ethereum (ETH). The bridge will enable the transfer of digital assets between ERC-20 and SPL blockchains.