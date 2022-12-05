U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.75
    -18.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,313.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,966.25
    -44.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.80
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    +2.07 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    +0.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2780
    +1.0070 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,275.70
    +311.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.40
    +7.98 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.98
    +11.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Leak Test Equipment Market Is Globally Expected To Drive Growth Usd 1,000.7 Million By 2031 | JC Market Research

JC Market Research
·3 min read
JC Market Research
JC Market Research

Leak Test Equipment Market by Type (Portable, Fixed), Component (Hardware, services, Software), Industry Vertical, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2031

USA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by JCMR, The global Leak Test Equipment market is expected to grow from USD 523.7 million in 2021 to USD 1,000.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The leak testing equipment are used to detect the leakage from any manufacturing plant.  Leak testing equipment help to verify the leakage level; the integrity of the product, and also improves the safety in handling. There has been a developing interest for alerting systems that have energized the development of this equipment which prevents unnecessary leakage of liquids, gases, and vacuum from overflowing to ensure all operations are performed in a proper way.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1542302/sample

Leaks are never good, and when an airplane is traveling at 40,000 feet, they are significantly worse. It is necessary to test for tightness both during assembly and maintenance applications for fuel systems, engines, landing gear, ventilation systems, and other aerospace components that depend on various tanks, pumps, actuators, lines, and fittings. Numerous sorts of gas and liquid leaks can occur in fighters, jetliners, crop-dusters, helicopters, satellites, rockets, and other flying objects. Therefore, in addition to safety certificates like UL 913, aerospace manufacturers demand highly stringent quality certifications with leak testing tools, such as ISO 9001 and AS9100. Numerous businesses must adhere to strict regulations like MIL-STD-750.

Since oil and gas pipeline networks are the safest and most economical form of transportation, several nations are focusing their construction efforts on them. Oil and gas may be efficiently and safely delivered through urban areas with the use of pipelines. There are several proposed cross-country oil and gas pipelines to help move hydrocarbons more quickly. It is projected that they will propel the market for leak test equipment forward.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/checkout/1542302

The market for leak test equipment continues to expand as a result of rising demand from emerging economies, an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses, increasing demand for HVAC/R systems, and strengthening the IT sector in nations like China and India. Other reasons supporting the growth of the leak test equipment market include increasing industrialization, booming manufacturing activities, and the regulations set forth by the regulatory authorities.

Get Discount @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1542302/discount

The North America region is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is thanks to increasing development of infrastructural growth in that region. In 2017, the US government provided a tax incentive for installing sprinklers. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for Leak Test Equipment and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key factors that are primarily driving growth in the APAC region are high governmental regulations regarding fire safety norms, rapid urbanization & construction activities, technological & economic growth etc. The markets in Japan, China, and South Korea are proliferating, commanding significant shares in the regional market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1542302/enquiry

Key players in the global Leak Test Equipment market are

  • ATEQ Corp

  • Marposs S.p.A.

  • Raxis LLC, Inficon

  • LACO Technologies

  • Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

  • CETA TESTSYSTEME Gmbh

  • COSMO Instruments Co.

  • InterTech Development Company

  • Uson, L.P.

  • TASI Group

  • Kane International Limited

  • Rothenberger Werkzeuge GmbH

  • Shenzhen Hai Ruisi Automotation Technology Co., Ltd

  • Other key players

By Type

  • Portable

  • Fixed

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Services

  • Software

By Industry Vertical

  • Oil & Gas Refineries

  • Aerospace & Automotive

  • HVAC/ Refrigeration

  • Water Treatment Plants

  • Power Plants & Thermal Plants

  • Chemical Plants

  • Healthcare

  • Other Industry Verticals

Related Links

• Farm Equipment Market In-Depth Analysis
• Bagging Equipment 2022 Business Scenario
• Automotive Performance Testing Market Growth 2030
• Thermal Properties Testing Service Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2030
• Rugged Equipment (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2022-2030
• Global Sports Equipment Online Retailing Market Insights Report 2022, Trends & Opportunities to 2030
• Global Dignostics Rapid Test Kits Market 2022 to 2030 Analysis
• Protective Communication Equipment Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2030
• Testing Inspection and Certification for Agriculture Market Is Booming Worldwide
• Well Testing Service Market Innovative Strategy by 2030
• Non-Destructive Testing Equipment and Services Market Is Thriving Worldwide
• Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Is Booming Worldwide
• Global Biosensors For Point-Of-Care Testing Market Insights Report 2022, Trends & Opportunities to 2030
• Industrial Earth Leakage Protection Market Major Strategies Adopted By Leading Market Companies
• Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market- increasing demand with Industry Professionals
• Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Research Report: Cagr Status, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts To 2030
• Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Service for Industrial and Construction Inspection Market Foresight By 2030
• Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Company Challenges And Essential Success Factors
• Concrete Sleeper Equipment Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals
• NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals
• Water Polo Equipments Market Is Booming Worldwide
• Universal Customer Premises Equipment Research & Clinical Advancements by 2030
• Trenching Equipments Market Size 2022 Demand, Global Trend, News, Business Growth
• 4G Equipment Latest Trend
• Cholesterol Rapid Tests (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2022-2030
• Smart Leak Detectors Market Size & Revenue Analysis
• Cable Modem Equipment Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals
• Test Liner Market Is Thriving Worldwide
• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment Market 2022 Strategic Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends, Demand and Future Opportunities till 2030
• Equipment Calibration Software Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis

CONTACT: JCMARKETRESEARCH Mark Baxter (Head of Business Development) Phone: +1 (925) 478-7203 Email: sales@jcmarketresearch.com LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/jcmarketreports/


Recommended Stories

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in Nov -Xinhua

    Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, a Xinhua report said on Monday. However, BYD led all brands in China's November EV sales at 229,942 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, three times more than a year earlier and more than double Tesla's tally, China Passenger Car Association data shows. BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, data from China Merchants Bank International shows, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Grou

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production Unchan

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Chinese Stocks Surge in Hong Kong With Hints of Reopening

    Investors continue to buy on tiny signs that China is easing up on its zero-Covid stance, but newly relaxed rules have yet to be put to the test.

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping oil production unchanged.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedThe outcome of the brief

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • OPEC+ Wants to Keep Curbing Oil Production

    OPEC+ is sticking to its guns. On Sunday, the 24-member strong cartel of oil-producing nations OPEC and OPEC+ announced they will adhere to the...

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.