U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

A leaked bill for Nigerian startups reveals a theme of licenses, fees, fines, and sentences

Tage Kene-Okafor

For a while, there have been talks about revamping the outdated 2007 Act of Nigeria's information and technology body, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The bill which established NITDA as the agency to oversee Nigeria's technological transformation is quite outdated. This past decade, Nigeria has arguably become Africa's most attractive destination for venture capital. It is also home to two unicorns (Flutterwave and Jumia) and billion-dollar fintech company Interswitch.

To keep up with the pace of innovation that has swept the country, NITDA tasked itself to review these laws and make them more beneficial for startups. Earlier this year, in March, the director-general Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi proposed the realignment of the Act with "tenets and ideals of the fourth Industrial Revolution" and Nigeria's Digital Economy Policy.

Yesterday, we might have caught a glimpse of what that amended bill looks like, and its details are rather concerning than friendly towards startups.

In summary, the bill states that NITDA wants tech companies operating in Nigeria to get a license, pay pre-tax profit levies, and sanction whoever (person or company) that operates contrary to the new Act's provisions.

In 2019, the World Bank ranked Nigeria 131 out of 190 countries on its Doing Business Index, which measures the ease of doing business through a comparative assessment of regulatory environments.

Per the report, Nigeria was one of the top 10 countries with the most notable improvements during the review period of May 2018 to April 2019. Granted, the country made some improvements during this period but since last year, any talk of progression from the country has been on paper. In reality, businesses, especially those focusing on technology, have faced harsh regulations and policies detrimental to their growth.

After VCs spend millions Nigeria restricts ride-hail motorbike taxis

We witnessed how the operations of motorcycle-haling companies in Lagos were halted indefinitely in early 2020, forcing them to switch business models to survive. In March this year, the country's apex bank barred people from trading cryptocurrency through banks; crypto startups haven't looked the same despite using peer-to-peer methods. And more recently, the Twitter ban has affected small businesses in general and how tech startups communicate with customers.

What's in the bill?

Section 6 of the amended bill details the powers accrued to NITDA. Some of them include the powers to fix licensing and authorization charges, collect fees and penalties and issue contravention notices and non-compliance with the Act.

The agency says it also reserves the right to "enter premises, inspect, seize, seal, detain and impose administrative sanctions on erring persons and companies who contravene any provision of the Act" subject to a court order.

In section 13, NITDA proposes establishing a fund (The National Information Technology Development Fund) to carry out the country's digital economy objectives. How will this Fund be financed? Grants-in-aid, fees, accrued money under administrative payments, and levies charged from tech companies.

The bill declares that tech companies making an annual turnover of N100 million (~$200,000) will have to pay a levy of 1% of their profit before tax.

In section 20 of the leaked bill, NITDA says it will issue licenses and authorizations for tech companies regardless of their size. The licenses are classified into three -- product, service provider, and platform provider. The bill provided no additional information about what these licenses entail and how startups qualify to get them.

However, the agency is more concerned about stating what will happen to individuals or companies that do not get these licenses or pay the 1% levy fee.

"Any person or body corporate who operates an information technology or digital economy service, product, or platform contrary to the provisions of this Act, commits an offense," the agency said in the statement.

Individuals found guilty by the agency will be fined not less than N3 million (~$6,000) or placed into custody for a year or more. The bill states NITDA can also decide to charge such a person both the fine and imprisonment.

On the other hand, a fine of not less than N30 million (~$60,000) will be charged against corporate bodies. The 'principal officers' of the companies may also serve a prison sentence for two years or more.

And individuals or corporates that deny personnel from the agency to carry out duties under the Act will be fined not less than N3 million (~$6,000) and N30 million (~$60,000), respectively. Prison terms range from a year to two in this section for individuals and members within a corporate body.

Further offenses and penalties are mentioned later in the bill. For instance, any company which falls into the category of paying levies and does not pay after two months will be liable to a fine of 0.5% of the total amount to be paid every day after the default.

TechCrunch reached out to the agency for comment regarding the validity of the leaked bill but did not receive any response as of press time.

Startup bill v. NITDA Act

NITDA's leaked amended bill is coming when the Nigerian tech ecosystem has rallied around to engage policymakers in the country to enact a Startup Bill.

The Startup Bill is geared toward creating an enabling environment for tech startups through co-created regulations with the Nigerian government. This month, the first draft will be made public towards a first reading in the country's National Assembly in October.

Momentarily, uncertainty hovers around the stakeholders' next steps following the content revealed in NITDA's revised bill because the agency is supposed to play a major role in bringing the Startup Bill to fruition.

The leaked NITDA Amendment Bill also presents a whole new level of threat. It is heads and shoulders above what tech companies might have faced in recent memory. If passed, it will alter how they operate and drastically affect the ease of doing business.

Many have called for startup leaders and tech companies to lobby the legislators behind passing bills to law. However, the general sentiment is that lobbying is a dead-end for now.

Sources say motorcycle-hailing companies tried to lobby with important stakeholders before the Lagos state government banned them from operating on its roads. However, it still ended in a ban.

Despite being one of the pioneers of the Startup Bill, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave, also thinks lobbying might make for a futile effort.

In a tweet, he says Nigerian legislators are not "lobbyable," and startups should prepare for the worst while hoping for the best. He also offered advice to Nigerian startups to start building for a global audience and incorporate their companies outside the country if necessary.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian president signs long-delayed oil bill into law

    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed a long-awaited oil and gas bill into law as Africa's largest crude producer aims to attract more foreign investment to its ailing petroleum industry.

  • Uganda anti-pornography law dropped after backlash

    Legislation branded the "anti-miniskirt" law is annulled by Uganda's Constitutional Court.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

    World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis. While the men's ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old Greek is among those who still have reservations. "At some point I will have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it, no," added Tsitsipas, who received a first-round bye in the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

  • Raptors might have solved their biggest problem from last season

    Nick Nurse will walk into training camp with at least 10 guys on the roster vying for regular minutes.

  • Vladimir Putin plans to win Russia's parliamentary election no matter how unpopular his party is

    President Vladimir Putin addresses his United Russia party at its June 2021 convention, where members convened to choose candidates and draft a strategy for the country's upcoming election. Grigory Sysoyev\TASS via Getty ImagesDespite its dismal approval rating, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruling political party can – and likely will – win a constitutional majority in September’s legislative elections. Public support for Putin’s United Russia party – which currently holds almost 75% of se

  • Afghani Currency Falls to Record as Central Banker Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s currency extended losses to a record low as the departure of the acting central bank governor added to political turmoil weighing investor sentiment.The Afghani fell as much as 4.6% on Tuesday to 86.0625 per dollar, a fourth day of decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank was told there would be no more dollar shipments on Friday, which curtailed its ability to supply currency and led to more panic, acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady wrote in a Tw

  • More found dead in rubble after Haiti earthquake

    The deaths from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off frantic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. (Aug. 15)

  • Goldman Sachs Loans Barca Payroll Cash as Woes Linger Post Messi

    Spanish league powerhouse F.C. Barcelona sent its most expensive player to Paris Saint-Germain, but the club’s financial troubles are lingering behind- even requiring a loan from Goldman Sachs to make payroll. The Catalan team released its latest financial report on Monday, and president Joan Laporta explained in a two-hour press conference that while the club […]

  • Paras evacuate first 200 Britons from Afghanistan

    British paratroopers have completed their first evacuation of around 200 British nationals from Afghanistan, with soldiers speaking of the "relief" felt by the passengers.

  • Japan expands virus emergency, weighs legal penalties

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially expanded and extended the nation's coronavirus state of emergency on Tuesday, as government advisers recommended legal changes that would allow penalties for violations. The measures, approved by a government task force, add seven prefectures to the six areas already under a state of emergency and extend it to Sept. 12. Ten other prefectures were put under a “quasi-emergency,” which had previously encompassed six prefectures, bringing about two-thirds of the nation under some form of emergency as COVID-19 infections “explode” across the nation, in Suga’s words.

  • Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

    The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people. David Wilcox, a former Fed research director, and David Reifschneider, a special adviser to former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, argue in a new research paper that once the coronavirus pandemic passes and the Fed is able to raise interest rates to more normal levels, it should then increase the national inflation target from 2% to 3% and use a shock treatment of surprise rate cuts to hit it. "The unemployment rate could average 0.75 percentage point or more below its sustainable level during the first 15 years after the higher target is announced," representing about 1.2 million or more additional people employed each year, the two economists, now with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, estimated.

  • India's Serum Institute buys 50% stake in country's largest vial maker

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Serum Institute of India has bought a 50% stake in vials maker Schott Kaisha, the companies said on Tuesday, as the world's largest vaccine maker aims to secure pharmaceutical packaging to meet rising demand due to the pandemic. "Securing this supply chain is of strategic importance," said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute. "As a longtime customer, we use (Schott's) vials, ampoules and syringes to store our vaccines including (COVID-19 vaccine) Covishield."

  • Muslim women are using Sharia to push for gender equality

    Muslim women in India protesting against the use of Sharia as a tool for oppression. anjay Purkait/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesSharia is often portrayed as barbaric and particularly regressive in terms of women’s rights. Citing Sharia, lawmakers in some Muslim-majority countries have punished theft with amputation, and sex outside of marriage with stoning. Women have been also forced to stay in abusive marriages and flogged for defying Sharia because they were wearing trousers. Com

  • Dems prioritize two House seats held by Black women ahead of midterms

    Democrats are prioritizing two competitive House seats held by Black women in their party — Reps. Lauren Underwood in Illinois and Lucy McBath in Georgia — as new census data shows how demographic shifts are shaping the midterms.Why it matters: Each of these swing districts covers a majority white area that Republicans are eager to take back. Elections experts predict both districts could change dramatically — but in different ways — because of the 2020 count.Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Selma Blair Is 'In Remission' from Her Multiple Sclerosis: 'My Prognosis Is Great'

    The actress said that the stem cell transplant she underwent two years earlier was the key to ending her lengthy MS flare

  • Apple will reportedly begin hosting in-store classes again on August 30th

    Apple is reportedly readying its first in-store educational classes since March, 2020.

  • Blue Origin takes NASA to court over SpaceX lunar lander contract

    Following a $2 billion Hail Mary, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has filed a complaint with the US Court of Federal Claims over NASA's handling of the Human Landing System program.

  • First person: Inside Kabul, then and now

    From shuttle flights aboard armed helicopters to finding a Kevlar helmet and flak vest in a bedroom closet, my five visits to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul showed me time and again the value of the only safe haven inside that danger zone.Why it matters: Diplomats who fled the high-walled garrison already worked in difficult conditions. Huddled at Afghanistan’s last free airport, they're even less capable of saving the nationals who helped them — or the women and businesspeople who flourished with th

  • A dystopian disaster: how George Lucas waged war on Warner Bros to make THX 1138

    Anyone who suffered through George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels might be forgiven for believing that their creator never possessed even the most basic modicum of talent as either a screenwriter or a filmmaker. Their flat dialogue, boring plots, ridiculous characterisation and ludicrous twists were only matched by uninspired direction that had all of the grandeur and beauty of a mid-Nineties computer game’s cutscenes.

  • 2 Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long 'Dream' Trip to Africa

    Viola “Mother” Fletcher and Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, sibling survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and their grandchildren were welcomed into Ghana on Saturday to kick off their week-long visit to the African country.