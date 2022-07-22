Leaked documents show how Amazon managers evaluate employees' performance and decide pay

You made it to Friday! If you're looking for a way to celebrate — and happen to have $10 million — maybe you'll be interested in buying this estate that was featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Amazon office employees

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

1. How does Amazon evaluate employee performance and decide pay? Insider reviewed a leaked document of the company's latest talent evaluation guide, which gives Amazon managers instructions for evaluating their employees.

Employees have long complained about a lack of transparency in Amazon's annual review process. But the company's 2022 Talent Evaluation Guide, viewed by Insider, sheds light on the murky process.

The document instructs managers to evaluate employees based on the company's leadership principles, performance compared to peers, and future potential.

Performance scores are determined by a combination of two factors: what an employee delivered, and how they delivered it.

Everything else the leaked document revealed.

In other news:

Evan Spiegel Snap CEO

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

2. Snap's CEO said demand for advertising "has slowed significantly." Discussing the company's second quarter, Evan Spiegel said he expects its business to deteriorate as demand for advertising falls further. Analysts said Snap's woes could also signal bad news for Google and YouTube — here's why.

3. Amazon is buying clinic operator One Medical. Amazon will acquire the primary-care provider for nearly $4 billion — one of its biggest acquisitions ever, and a massive bet on healthcare. Get the latest on the acquisition.

4. A jury said Tesla was 1% responsible for a fatal car accident. In the company's first fatal accident trial, the jury determined the victim and his father were 99% at fault, and Tesla was 1% negligent. What we know about the decision.

5. VCs are focusing on digital marketplaces over direct-to-consumer brands. Venture capitalists are turning their attention and dollars to marketplaces like GOAT and Instacart, which connect buyers and sellers. Four VCs share why they're bullish on marketplaces.

6. Amazon's electric vans are now making deliveries across the US. Starting this week, the electric vans from Rivian will begin making deliveries in cities including Chicago, San Diego, Nashville, and elsewhere. See the cars and how they were designed.

7. The Center SF is one of the hottest spots to socialize with San Francisco's tech workers. Some 22 engineers, scientists, and artists live together in the Center, and other techies flock there to attend yoga classes, ecstatic dancing, and drum circles. What it's like at the Center.

8. Facebook's app is about to feel more like TikTok. The app will have two new tabs: "Home," similar to TikTok, will show algorithm-based content like Reels and Stories. "Feeds" will strictly show content from friends, pages, and groups — without any "Suggested For You" content. Why Facebook is changing its app.

Odds and ends:

stray game

"Stray."Annapurna Interactive

9. A new video game where the player commands a stray cat is taking over social media. Cat owners are filming their pets interacting with "Stray," a new video game where you play as a cat that's lost in a robot city. Here's how to play the new cat-inspired game.

10. American Airlines ordered 250 electric flying taxis. The taxis, which can hit speeds up to 200 mph, could be used to ferry passengers around cities. Take a look at the VX4.

The latest people moves in tech:

