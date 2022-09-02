U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,034.79
    -39.08 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

In leaked memo, Aurora CEO weighs spinouts, layoffs and acquisitions against sale to big tech

Kirsten Korosec
·6 min read

The chief executive of autonomous vehicle developer Aurora Innovation presented a swath of cost-cutting and cash-generating options to its board, ranging from a hiring freeze and spinning out assets to a small capital raise, going private and even selling itself to high-profile tech companies Apple and Microsoft.

The ideas, all aimed at shoring up its cash position and extending its runway in tough market conditions, were laid out in an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg and also viewed by TechCrunch. The internal memo, which was intended for the board ahead of its August 3 meeting, was mistakenly sent to all Aurora employees, which today numbers around 1,600 people.

Following the Bloomberg report, Aurora shares jumped as much as 27%. Shares closed up 15.17% to $2.43.

Aurora has a "cash runway" that will allow it to continue operations through mid-2024, according to its second-quarter letter to shareholders and noted in the memo. However, Aurora is still a pre-revenue company. And the memo written by co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson acknowledged a two-fold problem: a challenging financial market that makes it difficult to raise additional capital and shifting timelines by its OEM partners that delays revenue.

Aurora, which has prioritized commercializing self-driving trucks, has pilot partnerships with FedEx, Paccar, Schneider, Werner and Xpress.

Aurora held a board meeting after the email was shared. An Aurora spokesperson declined to comment on what was discussed during the meeting. The company did provide an emailed statement stating,"Given the current macro conditions, every company should be going through the exercise of evaluating its options and long-term strategy. We think that thinking through things like this is a positive sign and a mark of good governance."

Urmson noted that market conditions make it unlikely that the company could raise $1 billion. Instead, he laid out a long list of options — each one noting pros and cons as well as his biggest concern of maintaining employee morale — and said there was value in finding a "path to raise $300 million in the next year to add around six months to our runway."

Extending the runway

Urmson's internal memo reads more like a financial and strategic exercise than a plan of action. The lengthy memo, which was sent ahead of its August 3 board meeting, lays out virtually every option the company could take to extend its cash position.

The memo's more eye-catching ideas include selling itself to Big Tech companies like Apple or Microsoft or a Tier 1 supplier. However, the memo provides zero hint that discussions with any company have even begun.

There are a number of other options, which fall under cash-savings and cash-generating measures, laid out in the memo. The cash savings methods run the gamut, including a hiring freeze and even job cuts, although Urmson cautioned against the latter.

"I believe that a RIF (reduction in force) will be damaging to morale," Urmson wrote, noting that teams are feeling understaffed. "Though the board (and I) might believe that the team will be more efficient if smaller, we expect that the negative morale impact and follow-on increase in attrition of valuable talent would be challenging. Unless the layoffs are substantial, we should think of this primarily as an improving efficiency tactic, rather than a substantial increase in runway, once we consider the severance costs."

On the workforce front, Urmson recommended two options: "aggressive performance management of poor performers" and "more intensive de-duplication and prioritization." Cutting through the jargon this could mean laying off poor performers and eliminating duplicated positions or simply not filling those positions once vacated.

Those measures, Urmson wrote, may not have the operational simplicity of a RIF or hiring freeze, but would result in meaningful efficiency improvements and cost savings. He estimated a savings of $7.5 million.

Other cash-cutting measures such as eliminating the CEO equity grant, reducing software licenses by 20%, suspending annual bonuses and stopping food service were also included in the memo.

Urmson also threw out a variety of cash-generating options that ranged from the sale of its test track and building to bigger moves such as spinning out or selling its lidar or simulation assets, acquiring other AV companies that are trading at or near the cash on their balance sheet "in the neighborhood of $150 million to $300 million," taking Aurora private or selling itself to a bigger tech company or Tier 1 supplier.

Acquiring another AV company would eliminate another competitor, reduce the dilution of funding in the marketplace and allow Aurora to "aggressively reduce redundancies," according to the memo. Aurora doesn't name any potential companies on that acquisition list. However, there are a few such as Embark, which has a market cap of $204 million, that might qualify.

Aurora hired Allen & Co to analyze the acquisition path, according to the memo.

Of all the options, Urmson seemed most interested in exploring whether there was a viable path to spinning out tech, pursuing an acquisition and investigating a small capital raise.

Urmson said in the memo he was disinclined to sell the company at this time, unless there was a strong offer from a "very compelling strategic purchaser."

Buzzy startup to SPAC

Aurora went from buzzy startup to publicly traded company-via-SPAC in a span of four years. The company was founded in 2017 by Sterling Anderson, Drew Bagnell and Urmson, all whom have a history of working on automated vehicle technology.

The three co-founders, who hailed from Google's self-driving project, Uber ATG and Tesla, helped attract high-profile investors and a stack of capital.

Aurora's co-founders doubled down in December 2020 when they reached an agreement with Uber to buy the ride-hailing firm’s self-driving unit. The complex deal that at the time valued the combined company at $10 billion helped Aurora double the size of its workforce.

Under the terms of that acquisition, Aurora did not pay cash for Uber ATG. Instead, Uber handed over its equity in ATG and invested $400 million into Aurora. Uber received a 26% stake in the combined company, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aurora made at least one other acquisition following the Uber deal. In February 2021, Aurora bought OURS Technology, the second lidar startup it had acquired in less than two years. Aurora acquired Blackmore, a Montana-based lidar startup, in May 2019.

Against that backdrop, dozens of startups across industries that were keen to unlock more capital turned to mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. These SPAC mergers offered a quicker, yet often more costly, path to the public marketplace.

Aurora jumped on the SPAC train, announcing in July 2021 that it would go public via a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a special purpose acquisition company launched by LinkedIn co-founder and investor Reid Hoffman, Zynga founder Mark Pincus and managing partner Michael Thompson.

A year later, the promises of what a high-flying public marketplace could offer has come back down to earth, forcing frontier tech companies like Aurora to find ways to extend their capital runways long enough to reach commercialization.

Aurora shares jumped as much as 27% after the Bloomberg report was published.

Recommended Stories

  • A complete guide to the new EV tax credit

    Tucked inside the massive Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that was signed into law in August is a complex set of requirements around which EVs and other clean vehicles do and do not qualify for a $7,500 EV tax credit. Tl;dr not all new EVs or other clean vehicles (and even used ones) are created equally in the eyes of Congress and President Biden, who signed the bill into law. It also amends the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (also known as IRC 30D), which gave consumers up to $7,500 in tax credits for buying a battery electric vehicle and certain plug-in hybrid vehicles.

  • California Faces Blackout Risks Through Labor Day Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- California officials warned that the worst of a prolonged heat wave will stress the state’s power grid through the long Labor Day weekend, increasing the risk of blackouts amid forecasts of record-breaking temperatures.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital

  • Steve Bannon’s request for new trial rejected by federal judge meaning he will be sentenced

    Trump’s former adviser faces minimum prison time of 30 days when he is sentenced

  • Legendary music producer: ‘Gangnam Style’ changed the music business

    Mega-hit song "Gangnam Style" by K-pop singer PSY had an indelible impact on the music business, according to legendary record producer Chris Blackwell.

  • Clockwork partners with Target to install automated manicure machines in stores

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith delivers a special report on Clockwork nail robots that provide 10-minute manicures and are being piloted in several Target stores.

  • Stock Market Erases Morning Gains On Russian Pipeline Retaliation

    The major stock market indexes relinquished morning gains in afternoon trading on Friday, dropping to lows for the day. Market players hit the exits on news that Russia will suspend natural gas pipeline shipments to Germany. The Nasdaq changed course, now down 0.5%. The S&P 500 has shed 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 0.2%. The Russell...

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Makes Another Dire Prediction

    Call him a Cassandra: Financier Michael Burry's predictions tend to come true. His latest is worrisome.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE SECRETARY

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Borthwick to the position of Corporate Secretary.

  • Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

    Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other tech stocks receiving updated recommendations from analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Tech Stocks. Notable stocks from the tech sector, including HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and […]

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • Markets, sectors accelerate losses heading into the week's close

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are performing into the closing bell.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • Why Pot Stocks Are Going Up In Smoke Today

    Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.

  • CVS Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Signify Health for Around $8 Billion

    The drugstore-chain owner appears to have prevailed over interested parties including Amazon and UnitedHealth Group for a deal that could be valued at around $8 billion.

  • 1 Reason to Avoid CrowdStrike Stock

    Fast-growing cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported strong fiscal second-quarter results earlier this week. Its fiscal second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both came in higher than analysts' consensus forecasts, as annual recurring revenue soared 59% year over year, surpassing $2 billion for the first time. While it's true that CrowdStrike's business has been firing on all cylinders, there has been significant pressure on growth stocks in 2022 as investors appear to be more sensitive to valuation risk.

  • 1 Growth Stock That's Played Out and 1 That's Just Starting

    Hotels were a great buy during COVID-19. Now that growth story is over, and I've bought shares of a fast-grower in South America.

  • Starbucks names CEO to replace Howard Schultz

    Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) has chosen its replacement for interim CEO Howard Schultz, the company announced Thursday. Laxman Narasimhan, 55, CEO of the British conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser, is set to join the company in October and take the lead executive role in the spring, after getting up to speed. Previously, he has worked as PepsiCo Inc.'s global chief commercial officer and as a managing partner at global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. “We were looking for somebody that was a true servant leader that had a deep sense of humility,” Schultz told The New York Times.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global. Wood was active in August, adding to several long-standing positions in the ARK Innovation ETF.