LEAN FOCUS & POP-DOT ANNOUNCE FAR-REACHING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Alliance Between the Two Madison, Wisconsin-Based Firms Will Impact Mutual Clients Both Nationally and Worldwide</span>

MADISON, Wis., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based firms Lean Focus and Pop-Dot have jointly announced a strategic partnership that will impact businesses far beyond the boundaries of the city and state. According to the announcement, the fast-growing business consultancy, along with the highly-awarded marketing agency, have already begun working in tandem with companies and corporations throughout the U.S., with an eye on joining forces to serve one another's international clientele in the near future.

Lean Focus &amp; Pop-Dot Logos
Lean Focus & Pop-Dot Logos

"Business transformation, plus brand-and-marketing transformation, equals bottom-line success,"

"Over the past several years, Pop-Dot has been instrumental in the growth of Lean Focus itself," said Damon Baker, CEO of Lean Focus. "And in that time, I've also seen Pop-Dot deliver brand and marketing services that have transformed their other clients' businesses. As we at Lean Focus are committed to 'Transforming Businesses for Good', this strategic partnership just makes sense."

Baker, who recently surpassed 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, points to the measurable successes he's seen in his own business as a result of the alliance. These include: triple-digit revenue growth for Lean Focus year-over-year, 50% uptick in web traffic, over 10,000 newsletter followers gained, among many other notable increases. In 2021, he received the Startup Company Executive of the Year Award from In Business magazine.

"Business transformation, plus brand-and-marketing transformation, equals bottom-line success," said Kate Ewings, Senior Director at Pop-Dot. "The combination of Lean Focus' proprietary system and approach to business, delivered to the market and amplified through Pop-Dot's strategic and creative efforts, is a potent combination. This is what our mutual clients are also now benefiting from."

Lean Focus utilizes the Lean Focus Business System™ to help companies "build high-performance cultures that achieve sustained, profitable growth." Their clients have included household names such as GE, Electrolux, Honeywell, and Pampered Chef. They serve clients internationally.

Also based in downtown Madison, Pop-Dot is a full-service marketing agency that describes itself as "compelling and collaborative." The firm delivers results through branding, marketing planning, traditional advertising, digital marketing, website design and development, public relations, and more. Their clients have included Johnsonville, Yelp, Glue Dots International, Colony Brands, Nonn's, among 100+ other local, national, and international brands.

leanfocus.com
popdotmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lean-focus--pop-dot-announce-far-reaching-strategic-partnership-301499158.html

SOURCE Pop-Dot

    HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it has expanded its global reach with an office location in Toronto, Ontario and with additional resources and investments to support the growing Canadian market. This new space, which was originally announced in September 2021, marks HubSpot's 13th office globally and its first in Canada.